ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Colorado's famous 4th-graders greet Denver travelers

By Raetta Holdman
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16k5CC_0hDsD0a700

Take a look at what's happening on the outside of Casa Bonita 00:29

Who better to greet visitors at Denver International Airport than 25-year-old 4th graders? That's just what's happening as "South Park" celebrates a quarter of a century of shows.

Cutouts of Stan, Kyle, Cartmann and Kenny were greeting travelers in the main Jeppesen Terminal this week as they come up from the underground trains. And fans were free to get their photos taken with the cartoons, or pose for a selfie.

Stan, Kyle, Cartman & Kenny "greet" visitors at Denver International Airport CBS


Colorado is, of course, home to the fictional setting of the Comedy Central animated series. Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone grew up here and met at the University of Colorado Boulder.

It's a partnership that's led not only to "South Park" but also the Broadway hit "The Book of Mormon."

First the focus was on celebrating those trouble-making elementary school students with a two-night concert run at Red Rocks Amphitheatre (where Parker and Stone joined Primus and Ween on the iconic stage. Members of Rush also made special appearances.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UmPOk_0hDsD0a700
(L-R) Matt Stone and Trey Parker perform onstage with Primus and Ween during South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Wednesday. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Comedy Central

Friday and Saturday, McGregor Square is hosting "South Park: The 25th Anniversary Experience ." It's a travelling exhibit with props, artwork as well as never-before-seen scripts, storyboards and concept art.

It turns out the studios have a storage unit where many of them items have spent the last 25 years.

The exhibit is housed within a shipping container to make you feel as if you're stepping into that vault. You'll find a Cartmann-inspired paint job giving you chance for a very special selfie, all free.

Paramount is the parent company of both "South Park" and CBS News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Trending on Reddit

Found today @ goodwill in Denver, CO!

Gotta be relatively new because it’s only recently been rebranded from “Dixie Stampede” to “Stampede” Edit: 2018. I saw her at Dollywood on Saturday. #templateId .image { position: relative; } #templateId .image .imgBg { margin-top: 0; border-radius: 8px; } #templateId .image .imgList { margin-top: 24px; border-radius: 8px; } #templateId .image .desc { position: absolute; left: 0; bottom: 0; padding: 10px !important; color: #fff; font-size: 18px; } #templateId .source { font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; color: #888; } #templateId .embed { margin-top: 24px; } #templateId .content { margin: 24px 0 0 0; } #templateId .item { margin: 16px 0 0; } #templateId .item .user { display: flex; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #templateId .item .user .avatar { display: inline-block; width: 24px; height: 24px; margin: 0 4px 0 0; border-radius: 50%; } #templateId .item .user .username { margin: 0; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; color: #333; } #templateId .item .comment { margin: 6px 0 0 28px; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; color: #333; }
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Mountain Parks drops Echo Lake Lodge concessionaire

On summer weekends in recent years, the parking lot at the Echo Lake Lodge is packed. The store is busy. There's a wait at the restaurant. More and more, people are visiting to get a piece of Colorado. "They love to come in. Because we have a little bit of everything here," said Denise Melberg, general manager of the HW Stewart Company that runs the concessions at the lodge. "We're here for them."But the company will no longer have the concession contract it has held since 1965. "It seems that Denver wants to go in a different direction," said concessionaire and part...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
CBS Denver

Intense rain leads to flooding in southeastern part of metro area

Intense rain hit Colorado Monday afternoon and caused a lot of flooding in a short period of time. Highlands Ranch, Aurora and other parts of the southeastern zone of the Denver metro area saw a storm blow through that brought anywhere from 1 to over 2 inches of rain in less than an hour. A lot of these areas saw that rain in under 30 minutes! Flash Flood Warnings covered all of northern Douglas County and Aurora.The Denver area wasn't the only place with heavy rain. Colorado's high country and parts of Larimer County also saw flooding. The Grizzly Creek...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Kelly Brough files paperwork to run for Denver mayor

For the first time in 12 years, the race for mayor of Denver is wide open, and already the pool of candidates is growing.  Kelly Brough threw her hat into the ring Monday, becoming the first high profile candidate in a race that could draw some big names. Eight other candidates have also filed with the city to run for mayor.Brough serves as the President and CEO of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce. She served as Chief of Staff to Mayor John Hickenlooper, who then went on to serve two terms as Colorado's governor and is currently in Washington...
DENVER, CO
McKnight's

After 105 years, Denver nursing home closing, moves underway

A long-revered Denver nursing home will be closing its doors after more than a century, but plans to keep the building in “the family” by transferring ownership to the Catholic Archdiocese of Denver. Officials with Little Sisters of the Poor, who have operated the facility for 105 years,...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Stone
Person
Trey Parker
CBS Denver

Flooding possible on Monday especially south and west of Denver

Rich moisture in the air over Colorado has prompted a Flood Watch for the foothills, the mountains, and the Palmer Divide in Douglas and Elbert Counties. That is why CBS News Colorado has declared Monday a First Alert Weather Day.The watch starts at 1 p.m. and continues through midnight for the higher terrain of Jefferson, Boulder, and Larimer Counties as well as all areas south and southeast of Highlands Ranch.Rainfall rates of up to 2" in just 30-45 minutes from strongest storms could quickly cause flooding particularly over the burn scars leftover from past wildfires like East Troublesome and Cameron...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

After soaking rain on Monday, expect the coolest day in months on Tuesday

Moisture leftover from Monday will cause low clouds, drizzle, and rain showers on Tuesday mostly in the morning.Some neighborhoods on the south side of the Denver metro area measured almost 3 inches of rain on Monday. Since so much of it fell in a short period of time, street flooding was reported in many areas.A rain gauge near Buckley Road and Hampton Avenue in Aurora measured 2.87 inches of rain while Roxborough Park and Lone Tree in Douglas County both had more than 2.50 inches.The official rain gauge for Denver located at the airport only received 0.12" and many areas...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Flash floods flow into communities from Cameron Peak burn scar

DENVER — Flash flooding threatened communities across the Front Range Monday. Here are the latest updates. Communities around Drake and Glen Haven in Larimer County reported destructive flooding flowing down from the Cameron Peak Fire burn scar. The fire burned less than a mile from the communities surrounding the...
GLEN HAVEN, CO
CBS Denver

Feed the Block Shoe & clothes swap helps fight Denver homelessness

It was a busy Sunday afternoon buying, selling and trading sneakers and vintage clothing at the McNichols Building in Denver. Hundreds of Coloradans showed up for the Feed the Block event, to not only shop, but to also contribute to a bigger cause. Feed the Block founder Maurice Anderson has been hosting Denver's shoppers market for four years, but what makes this event different is the target of its sales. "My thing is about doing events with a cause," Anderson told CBS4. "What if you didn't have anything to eat? What if you didn't have anything and you were just...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greeting#South Park#Jeppesen Terminal
Rocky Mountain Collegian

CSU ensures you’ll be out of a ‘high’ school forever

You might be thinking you’re officially making the transition from a high school to a “high” school, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Colorado’s history with cannabis dates back decades. In 1876, when Colorado officially became a state, cannabis and hemp were legal and commonly used both in medicinal contexts and recreationally. By 1929, following years of dramatic and racist rhetoric about cannabis and those who partook in using it, our state made the possession, distribution and sale of any cannabis a felony.
FORT COLLINS, CO
denvergazette.com

LETTERS: Sad day in Denver history; examples of convenience

As a native of Denver, my grandparents would take my brother and I to City Park every weekend. This would date back to the late 1950s. We would visit the Kit Carson Statue, feed the ducks at Duck Lake, ride the train and visit Cookie the Elephant in the Elephant House. What a great place to visit.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Check-in counters for Delta and Spirit Airlines are moving soon

Starting Wednesday, and lasting through October, construction crews will be moving the check-in counters at DIA's Jeppesen Terminal. The move is part of the major renovation currently happening at the airport. Crews will move the Delta Airlines counter currently at Pod 0 on the east side of level 6 starting at 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 17th. The move to the Pod 6 on the west side of the terminal starting at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.The Spirit Airlines counter will move from the Pod 0 location on the east side to Pod 5 on the west side of level 6 starting...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
celebsbar.com

South Park’s 25th Anniversary Concert at Red Rocks Is a Rush, in More Ways Than One

Kyle Eustice The second night of the South Park 25th anniversary shows at the historic Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado Wednesday night provided plenty of surprises — even, in some cases, for the key figures on stage, not all of whom had been prepped ahead of time about a crowd-rousing musical cameo from two members of Rush.With an unprecedented number of Kyle, Cartman, Stan and Kenny costumes sprinkled throughout the sold-out crowd, the concert got underway with the co-creators of the Comedy Central animated series (and proud Colorado natives), Trey Parker and Matt Stone, performed a rendition of “Uncle Fucka” that magically brought tears to some of those watching.
MORRISON, CO
CBS Denver

Denver officials worried landlords won't be compliant in time

A plan to make sure rental units in Denver are clean and safe is having slow uptake from property managers. "This is the largest expansion of required licensing in the history of Denver," said Eric Escudero with the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses.  "It's an effort to try to make sure when people rent a home or an apartment it has minimal housing standards. I'm talking about no pests, broken windows, running water, a heater that doesn't give you carbon monoxide poisoning, basically the most minimal standard for someone to live in a place," said Escudero. The city...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
55K+
Followers
27K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy