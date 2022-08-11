Read full article on original website
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Bleacher Report
Drake London's Knee Injury Not Long-Term Concern for Falcons, Arthur Smith Says
Atlanta Falcons first-round wideout Drake London left Friday's preseason matchup with the Detroit Lions after suffering a knee injury and didn't practice Sunday, though the team doesn't appear to be overly worried about the situation. "It's nothing that we're really concerned about long term," head coach Arthur Smith told reporters....
Bleacher Report
NFL Teams Warned About Tampering with Bears' Roquan Smith Amid Trade Request
Roquan Smith, who is arguably the best player on the entire Chicago Bears roster, may eventually be on the move after he requested a trade, but the NFL warned other franchises not to tamper with the linebacker since he is still under contract with the NFC North team. "Tampering is...
Bleacher Report
Preseason NFL Week 1 Takeaways: Kenny Pickett Makes Case as Steelers' Starting QB
Football is football, and the NFL is back with a full slate of Preseason Week 1 games. Half the league was in action Saturday. As is the case during glorified exhibition games, plenty of projected starters never took the field. But a couple of exceptions can be found. Furthermore, the reps that rookies and players lower on the depth chart receive are invaluable as they come to understand NFL speed and what it takes to make a roster.
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs Contract to Be 'Sweetened Sooner Than Later'
After several quarterbacks recently signed lucrative new contracts, Patrick Mahomes' deal with the Kansas City Chiefs doesn't look as good as it once did for the former NFL MVP. Per Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus, Mahomes' contract with the Chiefs could be sweetened "sooner than later" to put him...
Watch: Lions QB Jared Goff makes fan's day at training camp
As the subject of this year's season of "Hard Knocks" on HBO, the Detroit Lions have generated perhaps more headlines than a typical team coming off of a 3-13-1 season would. Last week, running back Jamaal Williams' passionate speech to his teammates caught the attention of the internet and drew praise. 2022 No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson's performance of Michael Jackson's "Bille Jean" went viral.
Bleacher Report
NFL Refs Called Illegal Contact 15 Times in Preseason Week 1; 36 Flags Total in 2021
The NFL's new emphasis on eliminating illegal-contact penalties was evident in the first week of the preseason. According to ESPN's Kevin Seifert, referees threw 15 flags for illegal contact this past week, compared to 36 flags for the penalty across the entire 18-week regular season in 2021. Between 2002 and...
Dolphins CB Byron Jones (Achilles) nearing return
Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones continues to progress toward a possible return from an Achilles injury before the regular-season opener
Bleacher Report
Le'Veon Bell vs. Adrian Peterson Fight on McBroom vs. Gib Undercard Set for Sept. 10
Le'Veon Bell and Adrian Peterson will face off in the boxing ring after all. TMZ Sports reported the bout between the former NFL running backs will take place on Sept. 10 at Banc of California Stadium as part of the undercard for the fight pitting Austin McBroom against AnEsonGib. While...
Bleacher Report
Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Expected to Sit Out Entire Preseason, Says HC Frank Reich
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is highly unlikely to see any action during the preseason. According to Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star, Colts head coach Frank Reich confirmed as much Saturday, saying, "That's really what [general manager] Chris [Ballard] and I talked about. I can't see that changing for any reason."
Bleacher Report
Cardinals' J.J. Watt Asks Twitter for Help with Baby Rattlesnake Stuck in Bathroom
Living in Arizona comes with the benefit of warm weather virtually year-round, but there's also the occasional hazard of finding a snake in your bathroom. Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt apparently had that happen to him, as he put out a call on Twitter for advice about what to do with one of the creatures:
Bleacher Report
Deion Sanders: 'Rumor Has It' Ex-Vikings Coach Mike Zimmer Could Join Jackson State
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders teased a major addition to his coaching staff Tuesday. "RUMOR HAS IT - FORMER NFL HEAD COACH MIKE ZIMMER MIGHT BE JOING JACKSON STATE," Sanders tweeted while linking out to a portion of a speech Zimmer gave to his team. Sanders hired Zimmer's nephew,...
Bleacher Report
Chiefs' Projected Winners of Key Position Battles
The Kansas City Chiefs didn't look much like themselves as they dropped their preseason opener to the Chicago Bears on Saturday, falling 19-14. That's because they didn't give their starters much playing time in the first exhibition contest of the summer. Patrick Mahomes went 6-for-7 for 60 yards and a...
Bleacher Report
Twitter Slams Condition of Bears' Soldier Field Ahead of Preseason Opener vs. Chiefs
It appears to be preseason for the grounds crew at Soldier Field as well. The Chicago Bears hosted the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday. Before the game got underway, the state of the turf at their home stadium was a topic of conversation. Free-agent offensive lineman JC Tretter, who's also...
Bleacher Report
Justin Jefferson Discusses Potential Vikings Contract: 'The Future Is Very Bright'
Justin Jefferson saw the wide receiver market skyrocket this offseason. He knows he's next. But as he sits a season away from being eligible for a long-term contract extension, Jefferson is keeping his focus on team success. “I love it,” Jefferson told Jeff Howe of The Athletic. “I love it...
Bleacher Report
QB Davis Mills Says Texans Are 'Ready to Go out and Shock the World'
The Houston Texans went just 4-13 last season, the second straight season the organization only won four games. But quarterback Davis Mills believes big things are on the horizon for the team. "We're ready to go out and shock the world," he told Peter King of Pro Football Talk. The...
Bleacher Report
2022 NFL Rookies Who Have Disappointed in Training Camp, Preseason
The first week of the 2022 NFL preseason is finished, making this a perfect time to check how rookies around the league are faring. While some have undoubtedly impressed early in their professional careers, other first-year talents are off to slow starts. Several of these young players have had lofty...
Bleacher Report
Justin Fields Says Grass at Bears' Soldier Field vs. Chiefs 'Wasn't the Best'
While the Chicago Bears got a 19-14 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Saturday's preseason opener for both clubs, much of the attention was on the playing surface at Soldier Field. JC Tretter, NFL Players Association president, posted an image of the grass and called for "new testing metrics"...
Bleacher Report
Steelers' Rookie QB Kenny Pickett Reflects on Debut: 'It Was Very Special'
Even though it was just preseason, Kenny Pickett's first taste of NFL action was nothing short of stellar. The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie completed 13 of his 15 passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns, helping lead his team to a 32-25 win over the Seattle Seahawks. “It was very special,”...
Bleacher Report
DK Metcalf: 'There Were Doubts' If I'd Stay with Seahawks Before Contract Extension
The Seattle Seahawks and DK Metcalf may have agreed to a long-term contract extension this offseason, but the star receiver admitted that he seriously wondered whether his future was in Seattle before the deal was completed. "Of course, there were doubts if I was gonna be in Seattle or not,"...
Bleacher Report
Adrian Peterson Knocks Down Opponent in Boxing Video Ahead of Le'Veon Bell Fight
Adrian Peterson looks ready for his first foray into the world of boxing. The former NFL MVP posted a video on Instagram from a sparring session in which he dropped his opponent with a quick combination, capped by a hard right hand to the jaw. Peterson captioned the video "September...
