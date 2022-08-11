ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drake London's Knee Injury Not Long-Term Concern for Falcons, Arthur Smith Says

Atlanta Falcons first-round wideout Drake London left Friday's preseason matchup with the Detroit Lions after suffering a knee injury and didn't practice Sunday, though the team doesn't appear to be overly worried about the situation. "It's nothing that we're really concerned about long term," head coach Arthur Smith told reporters....
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

Preseason NFL Week 1 Takeaways: Kenny Pickett Makes Case as Steelers' Starting QB

Football is football, and the NFL is back with a full slate of Preseason Week 1 games. Half the league was in action Saturday. As is the case during glorified exhibition games, plenty of projected starters never took the field. But a couple of exceptions can be found. Furthermore, the reps that rookies and players lower on the depth chart receive are invaluable as they come to understand NFL speed and what it takes to make a roster.
NFL
Yardbarker

Watch: Lions QB Jared Goff makes fan's day at training camp

As the subject of this year's season of "Hard Knocks" on HBO, the Detroit Lions have generated perhaps more headlines than a typical team coming off of a 3-13-1 season would. Last week, running back Jamaal Williams' passionate speech to his teammates caught the attention of the internet and drew praise. 2022 No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson's performance of Michael Jackson's "Bille Jean" went viral.
DETROIT, MI
Bleacher Report

NFL Refs Called Illegal Contact 15 Times in Preseason Week 1; 36 Flags Total in 2021

The NFL's new emphasis on eliminating illegal-contact penalties was evident in the first week of the preseason. According to ESPN's Kevin Seifert, referees threw 15 flags for illegal contact this past week, compared to 36 flags for the penalty across the entire 18-week regular season in 2021. Between 2002 and...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Chiefs' Projected Winners of Key Position Battles

The Kansas City Chiefs didn't look much like themselves as they dropped their preseason opener to the Chicago Bears on Saturday, falling 19-14. That's because they didn't give their starters much playing time in the first exhibition contest of the summer. Patrick Mahomes went 6-for-7 for 60 yards and a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bleacher Report

QB Davis Mills Says Texans Are 'Ready to Go out and Shock the World'

The Houston Texans went just 4-13 last season, the second straight season the organization only won four games. But quarterback Davis Mills believes big things are on the horizon for the team. "We're ready to go out and shock the world," he told Peter King of Pro Football Talk. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

2022 NFL Rookies Who Have Disappointed in Training Camp, Preseason

The first week of the 2022 NFL preseason is finished, making this a perfect time to check how rookies around the league are faring. While some have undoubtedly impressed early in their professional careers, other first-year talents are off to slow starts. Several of these young players have had lofty...
TAMPA, FL
