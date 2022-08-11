Read full article on original website
El Paso police, EPISD police could collaborate to bring more resource officers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Independent School District could be getting more resource officers (SRO) for its elementary campuses. The Chief of Police Services for El Paso ISD, Manuel Chavira, said they are presenting a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to the El Paso City Council Tuesday for approval.
Youngest victim of Juarez’s recent violent attacks laid down to rest
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Families are still feeling the pain from last week’s violent gang attack. Today the family of 12-year-old Christian Zuniga held a funeral form him. He was killed when a gunman entered a Circle K store and began opening fire. His parents were injured and taken to a local hospital. Officials […]
Sun Bowl Association announces 2022-23 Sun Court; UTEP junior named Sun Queen
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Sun Bowl Association announced the 2022-23 Sun Court, including a new Sun Queen, Lady-in-Waiting, and Sun Princesses on Aug. 5 at the El Paso Country Club. Eight new Sun Princesses join the 2022-23 Sun Court, along with the new Sun Queen, Analisa Quinonez...
Abbott says recent human smuggling pursuits in El Paso due to spike in illegal crossings
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Texas governor Greg Abbott spoke exclusively to KFOX14 about the border issues across Texas. Abbott addressed his directive of busing migrants to New York City and Washington, D.C. KFOX14 anchor Robert Holguin asked for Abbott's response after political leaders in those cities said they...
El Paso IDEA Public Schools receives 'A', 'B' ratings from TEA
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The IDEA Public Schools received its rating as reported by the Texas Education Agency A-F accountability ratings. As a district, 109 schools in Texas—or 95 percent of schools--received an A or B rating, with 31 schools receiving 100 percent of eligible distinctions. This...
Friends, colleagues, fans say goodbye to popular DJ killed in Juarez violence
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Relatives, friends and media colleagues said their final goodbyes to radio disc jockey Alan Gonzalez during his funeral Sunday, Aug. 14 in North Juarez. Gonzalez was one of four radio station employees who were murdered during an armed attack Thursday. The violence started with a fight between inmates at Cereso […]
1 person dead after SUV drives into canal in El Paso's Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX/CBS4) — One person is dead after an SUV crashed into a canal in El Paso's Upper Valley. Migrants were in the vehicle, according to El Paso Police Department spokesman Sgt. Enrique Carrillo. Police said that the driver of the SUV was speeding along Artcraft Road...
Dozens of criminal cases in El Paso dismissed after failure to indict within specified time
EL PASO, Texas -- A small group of attorneys and a few journalists sat in a side room at the El Paso County Courthouse this morning as dozens of criminal cases were dismissed. Nearly 100 cases were dismissed today after the District Attorney's office failed to indict them within the outlined time.
Rollover crash in west El Paso closes down I-10 lanes
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department reported a rollover crash on I-10 west and Schuster Ave. No injuries are reported at this time. Two lanes have been closed off on I-10 west. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple […]
Las Cruces man threatened to burn building at NSMSU, according to complaint
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A Las Cruces man is accused of threatening to burn a building at New Mexico State University. John Oliver Hamilton, 54, made an initial appearance in federal court on Aug. 12. According to court documents, Hamilton allegedly made a string of telephone calls to the Office of Institutional Equality at The post Las Cruces man threatened to burn building at NSMSU, according to complaint appeared first on KVIA.
Crime of Week: El Paso police, Crime Stoppers seek to ID hit-and-run driver
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) —A man was critically injured by a hit-and-run driver on El Paso’s Eastside. Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for help finding the driver involved through the Crime of the Week. On Tuesday, July 19, a 64-year-old man crossed the 3400 block of […]
54-year-old Las Cruces man charged for threatening to burn New Mexico State University
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man from Las Cruces was charged for threatening to burn New Mexico State University, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of New Mexico. John Oliver Hamilton, 54, made an initial appearance in federal court on Aug. 12 on a criminal complaint...
El Paso Housing Authority fears losing homes due to Bride of the Americas expansion
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The CEO of the Housing Authority of the City of El Paso fears an expansion plan for the Bridge of the Americas port of entry could displace residents in the nearby affordable housing. “It looks like it's [the Paisano Green Community] right in the...
This Sure Looks Like a Ghost Girl Posing in a Window at El Paso High School in Texas
The well-known urban legend of "Ghost Girl" is back striking a pose in a curious photo captured outside El Paso High School in Texas. Last month a series of photos were sent my way via listeners featuring images of El Paso High School's resident Ghost Girl, proving that the old high school is most definitely haunted.
One man injured in an overnight shooting in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An overnight shooting incident was registered in the 3700 block of Breckenridge. Pebble Hills Patrol was dispatched to the location in east El Paso at 2:37 am. According to officials a man was transported to Del Hospital and his condition is unknown. This is a developing story and will be […]
El Paso ISD receives 'B' rating from TEA
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14CBS4) — The El Paso Independent School District received a "B" or 87 grade from the Texas Education Agency for the 2021-2022 school year. Of El Paso ISD’s 76 campuses, 26 are A-rated campuses and 39 are rated a B. Accountability data also shows that...
One person dead, multiple injured after cars crashes into ditch in El Paso’s upper valley
EL PASO, Texas -- One person is dead and seven others are injured after an SUV fell into an irrigation ditch in the upper valley early Monday morning. The single-vehicle crash happened around 5:30 a.m at the intersection of Artcraft and Upper Valley. El Paso fire crews arrived on the scene first. Water rescue teams were called out to pull eight victims out of the ditch.
1 person dies after crash in Socorro
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person died after a crash in Socorro on Sunday. The crash happened in the Alameda and Passmore area. Police officials said one person died in the crash. The identity of the person was not provided. All lanes on Alameda have since reopened. Check back...
El Pasoans react to reopening of City's indoor pools
EL PASO, T.X. — The city of El Paso will reopen aquatic centers on Monday after they were closed for most of the summer. We spoke with several El Pasoans who told us they were excited and they could not wait to start using the indoor pools again. "I...
