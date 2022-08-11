Read full article on original website
Colchester Sun
City council approves four items to be added to November Ballot, tax increases not as jarring as they seem
ESSEX JUNCTION — Four items were approved to be added to the November 2022 General Election ballot by the Essex Junction City Council on Aug. 10. These items include joining Green Mountain Transit, joining the Winooski Valley Park District, joining the Chittenden County Communications Union District and selling alcohol in Essex Junction. At the general election, city residents will vote to decide what the city should join and if it should sell alcohol.
vermontbiz.com
CCV and VSAC offer free tuition to Vermonters
Vermont Business Magazine The Community College of Vermont (CCV) and Vermont Student Assistance Corporation (VSAC) are expanding a program to provide Vermonters with a debt-free college degree. The 802 Opportunity Grant provides free tuition to Vermonters with a household income of $75,000 or less that do not already have a...
mynbc5.com
Florida State head coach works out with girls in Vermont
PUTNEY, Vt. — It's not every day you have the opportunity to work out with a national champion, but some young softball players in New England had an opportunity to learn from one of the best this weekend in Putney, Vermont. 2018 national champion and six-time ACC coach of...
WCAX
Vermont Tap House temporarily closes amid staffing shortages
The Colchester Historical Society is celebrating this month. August marks 15 years since the old Log Schoolhouse in Colchester opened to the public as a museum and visitor center. UVM men's basketball finishes perfect in preseason trip up North. Updated: 5 hours ago. New York state leaders say the Empire...
wamc.org
Burlington School Board passes resolution asking City Council to approve bonding ballot question
The Burlington School Board has passed a resolution that formally requests the city council place a question on the November ballot to approve bonding to build a new high school and technical center. The resolution is now on Monday evening’s City Council agenda for consideration. The Burlington School Board...
WCAX
Vermont Army National Guard to offer tour of training facility
JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Army National Guard is hosting a tour of its training facility on Thursday. The tour runs from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Ethan Allen Firing Range. It will include an overview of what the Guard does, a visit to the firing ranges...
WCAX
COVID outbreak closes Vermont summer camp early
NORTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont summer camp is bidding farewell to campers a little earlier than planned. Camp Abnaki in North Hero was scheduled to go full throttle this year despite COVID. All kids enrolled in the program were required to be fully vaccinated along with camp counselors.
The Valley Reporter
Katie Martin is Harwood’s new field hockey and girls’ ice hockey coach
Harwood alumna Katie Martin has been named Harwood Union High School’s new varsity field hockey coach, as well as the girls’ varsity ice hockey coach. Previously, she was the middle school field hockey coach and junior varsity coach from 2018 until this year. She was also the girls’ varsity ice hockey assistant coach, joining in the 2020-2021 season. On the ice hockey team, Martin will be joined by Chelsea Delpia, the returning assistant defensive and goalie coach. “Chelsea and I played together in high school and it was always our dream to coach this program together. She was one of the best goalies that the program had in its history,” Martin said.
NECN
Bipartisan Calls for Sheriff Candidate to Withdraw Over Groin Kick Video
A state police investigation in northwestern Vermont, for now, has left big questions surrounding one race in November's elections — because the subject of the investigation is a candidate for office. Video released last week by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office shows Capt. John Grismore, a sheriff's deputy, kicking...
Cannabis Shops Will Need Additional Permit to Operate in Burlington
Cannabis entrepreneurs will need a city permit before they can sell their wares in Burlington this fall. The new requirement, approved by the Burlington City Council on Monday, applies only to people hoping to open a retail shop in Vermont's adult-use market, which is slated to launch in October. Growers and other producers are exempt from the city rules, though they — like retailers — must still obtain a state license.
WCAX
Why Vermont is offering incentives to people who buy e-bikes
There are very few things that Deb Wells of Milton finds more engaging than sewing. Leahy signs Inflation Reduction Act before it heads to president. Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy signed the Inflation Reduction Act on Monday.
mymalonetelegram.com
Franklin County Fair enters final weekend
MALONE — The Franklin County Fair has been in full swing this week and weather wise there’s plenty of sunshine in the forecast after several days of showers. Entering the final weekend, fair organizers say they are pleased with both the turnout and the weather. “The fair is...
WCAX
Vermont Olympian to end season early and train at home
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Elle Purrier St. Pierre is ending her running season early to “hit the reset button” at home in Vermont. That’s what the Olympian posted on Facebook. St. Pierre ran in the Olympics in 2021, placing 10th in the 1500 meter. Her post says...
WCAX
Williston restaurant temporarily closes amid staffing shortages
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont businesses are still struggling to hire. That shortage is causing one area restaurant to temporarily close. Team members of the Vermont Tap House in Williston posted on social media that staffing shortages in the restaurant industry have made things extremely difficult. They say they’ve tried...
WCAX
Winooski Bridge getting grant for a much needed makeover
Over three thousand people come each year from all over to see the show. Police shooting: Non life-threatening injury to man confronting Burlington officers. Officer involved gunfire rang out Saturday afternoon on Manhattan Drive in Burlington’s north end. Friday Night Sports. Updated: Aug. 13, 2022 at 12:25 AM EDT.
outdoorsfirst.com
Vermont’s Bryan Labelle Wins Toyota Series at Lake Champlain Presented by Boat Logix
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (Aug. 12, 2022) – Pro Bryan Labelle of Hinesburg, Vermont, brought five bass to the stage Saturday weighing 21 pounds, 10 ounces to win the Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E. at Lake Champlain Presented by Boat Logix and earn the top payout of $86,500. Labelle’s three-day total of 15 bass weighing 61-11 earned him the victory by a narrow 2-ounce margin over second place pro Kyle Hall of Granbury, Texas, who finished first at the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit event on Lake Champlain last week.
WCAX
‘Funk on the Water’ gives people a chance to catch the variety of Vermont beers
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Foam Brewers celebrated its five-year mark by putting on a ”Funk on the Water” event for the community. “It’s a great opportunity for Vermonters who love good beer to come enjoy great beer from the rest of the country while also showcasing some wonderful Vermont beers to the tourists coming to check it out,” said Matthew Wyley of South Burlington.
WCAX
Residents along a Lake Champlain bay ask boaters to anchor elsewhere
WILLSBORO, N.Y. (WCAX) - A battle between residents and boaters in one Lake Champlain bay is making waves. Residents hand-delivered a note asking boaters to spend their time elsewhere. The letter reads pretty clearly that residents of Willsboro Bay want boaters to stay quiet or get out. But the town...
New North End residents bring new flavors to the neighborhood
Restaurants such as Pingala Café and Butter Bar and Kitchen offer an abundance of plant-based options in what’s historically been a more conservative area of Burlington. Read the story on VTDigger here: New North End residents bring new flavors to the neighborhood.
newportdispatch.com
The Northern Star ready for its first international Canadian cruise August 22
NEWPORT — The Northern Star Cruise is gearing up for its first international cruise into Canada. The cruise will take place Monday, August 22. Passengers are in for an extremely special, one-of-a-kind excursion that can only be found on international Lake Memphremagog. During the 4-hour cruise, the boat will...
