Maryland State

WJLA

Youngkin headed to Michigan to campaign for GOP governor candidate Tudor Dixon

WASHINGTON (7News) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is headed to Michigan to campaign for Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon. 7News learned Tuesday morning that Youngkin will visit Michigan to campaign for Dixon who was recently nominated by the Michigan Republican Party to face off against Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer in the November election.
MICHIGAN STATE
WJLA

New study shows why Maryland is one of the top 20 states to live in

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — There are many great things about Maryland, from crabcakes, to the businesses based here and the top-tier colleges and universities. According to a new study by WalletHub, many of these things make Maryland rank in the top 20 states to live. The survey places Maryland at number 17, just above North Dakota and just behind Iowa.
MARYLAND STATE
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Des Moines, IA
WJLA

Tax-free week starts in Maryland

WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — Sunday, Aug. 14 is the start of Maryland's tax-free week. Any piece of clothing or footwear under $100 will be exempt from the state's sales tax. Discounted merchandise is also tax-free, and coupons can be used as long as they're issued from the retailer where the purchase is made. Expect to pay the full sales tax on items like jewelry, watches, handbags, scarves, and ties.
MARYLAND STATE
WJLA

DC Weather: Warmer temperatures, slight rain chances Tuesday

WASHINGTON (7News) — Tuesday will be warmer with more sunshine, so make sure to get outside! It will remain very pleasant for mid-August with relatively low humidity. There is a slight chance for an afternoon rain shower; however, any rain would be light and brief. Wednesday will be similar with a brief afternoon rain shower possible with an upper-level system spinning overhead.
ENVIRONMENT
WJLA

Man wins Maryland lottery twice in about a month

ANNAOLIS, Md. (7News) — A Millsboro, Delaware man has defied the odds, not once, but twice! Duane Ketterman is celebrating his second lottery win in about a month. The Maryland Lottery said Ketterman’s latest winning ticket was over $30,000. He also collected an $18,000 lottery ticket in July.
MILLSBORO, DE
Person
Kim Reynolds
Person
Larry Hogan
WJLA

DC Weather: Almost fall-like Monday with clouds, rain and cool to start the week

WASHINGTON (7News) — Monday will feel almost fall-like with temperatures 10 degrees cooler than average and it could be the coolest day in nearly eight weeks. Under mostly cloudy skies, scattered showers will dot radar Monday afternoon. Highs will only manage to reach the 70s, well below average for this time of year. Showers are likely in the evening and into the overnight hours.
ENVIRONMENT
WJLA

DC Weather: Sunday brings clouds, late afternoon to evening rain

WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — After a spectacular Friday and Saturday, your Sunday will feature clouds and eventually rain in the late afternoon to evening. It will still be comfortable with high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Monday morning is looking wet throughout the day, but with on...
ENVIRONMENT

