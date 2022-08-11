Read full article on original website
Related
Youngkin headed to Michigan to campaign for GOP governor candidate Tudor Dixon
WASHINGTON (7News) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is headed to Michigan to campaign for Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon. 7News learned Tuesday morning that Youngkin will visit Michigan to campaign for Dixon who was recently nominated by the Michigan Republican Party to face off against Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer in the November election.
'Parents are very outraged': Virginia Gov. Youngkin's new 9-member BOE to meet this week
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — There may be some big changes in store for Virginia school districts. As Virginia students return to school, Governor Glenn Youngkin is shaking up the state Board of Education. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin recently appointed five new members to the Board of Education. The new...
New study shows why Maryland is one of the top 20 states to live in
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — There are many great things about Maryland, from crabcakes, to the businesses based here and the top-tier colleges and universities. According to a new study by WalletHub, many of these things make Maryland rank in the top 20 states to live. The survey places Maryland at number 17, just above North Dakota and just behind Iowa.
Virginia DOE proposes no longer calling George Washington 'father of our country' on tests
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — From George Washington to George Mason to Thomas Jefferson, changes may be on the way for how Virginia students are tested on history in public schools. Every seven years, the Virginia Department of Education reviews standards of learning tests and discusses, and sometimes proposes, changes....
Tax-free week starts in Maryland
WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — Sunday, Aug. 14 is the start of Maryland's tax-free week. Any piece of clothing or footwear under $100 will be exempt from the state's sales tax. Discounted merchandise is also tax-free, and coupons can be used as long as they're issued from the retailer where the purchase is made. Expect to pay the full sales tax on items like jewelry, watches, handbags, scarves, and ties.
29-yr-old Delaware man ID'd after ramming car into US Capitol barrier, firing shots: USCP
WASHINGTON (7News) — U.S. Capitol police identified Sunday the man who police said drove his car into a barricade near the Capitol before fatally shooting himself, according to the agency. USCP said Richard York III, 29, of Delaware, is dead. Why he chose to drive to the Capitol Complex...
DC Weather: Warmer temperatures, slight rain chances Tuesday
WASHINGTON (7News) — Tuesday will be warmer with more sunshine, so make sure to get outside! It will remain very pleasant for mid-August with relatively low humidity. There is a slight chance for an afternoon rain shower; however, any rain would be light and brief. Wednesday will be similar with a brief afternoon rain shower possible with an upper-level system spinning overhead.
Man wins Maryland lottery twice in about a month
ANNAOLIS, Md. (7News) — A Millsboro, Delaware man has defied the odds, not once, but twice! Duane Ketterman is celebrating his second lottery win in about a month. The Maryland Lottery said Ketterman’s latest winning ticket was over $30,000. He also collected an $18,000 lottery ticket in July.
DC Weather: Almost fall-like Monday with clouds, rain and cool to start the week
WASHINGTON (7News) — Monday will feel almost fall-like with temperatures 10 degrees cooler than average and it could be the coolest day in nearly eight weeks. Under mostly cloudy skies, scattered showers will dot radar Monday afternoon. Highs will only manage to reach the 70s, well below average for this time of year. Showers are likely in the evening and into the overnight hours.
DC Weather: Sunday brings clouds, late afternoon to evening rain
WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — After a spectacular Friday and Saturday, your Sunday will feature clouds and eventually rain in the late afternoon to evening. It will still be comfortable with high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Monday morning is looking wet throughout the day, but with on...
Anne Arundel man accused of killing woman in fatal boating hit-and-run
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — An Anne Arundel County man was arrested Friday after authorities said he struck and killed a woman in a boating hit-and-run last month on the Magothy River. Brownell Edds Jr., 48, of Cape St. Claire, faces charges of negligent manslaughter by vessel and criminally negligent...
UPS driver taken to hospital after being shot in Suitland, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A UPS driver was taken to the hospital after being shot in Suitland, Md. Monday morning, authorities said. 7News' Brad Bell reports that police are on the scene where the UPS driver was shot and wounded near Silver Hill Road. The male driver...
