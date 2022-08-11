ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Curaleaf CEO Matt Darin Sounds Off on Recession Fears, International Cannabis Opportunity

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fd7q0_0hDs9pOK00

Curaleaf CEO Matt Darin anticipates cannabis will prove recession-proof even as consumers start to feel the pain from surging inflation. "I think we're seeing that cannabis is a recession-resistant staple and that despite inflationary pressures with expensive gas and groceries, people are prioritizing their cannabis purchases," Darin told Cheddar News. His comments follow Curaleaf's second-quarter earnings report, Darin's first as CEO following
his appointment in May . The company reported $337.6 million in revenue, an 8 percent jump sequentially, but reported widening losses, too. Darin said Curaleaf has noticed an impact on consumers, related to surging inflation. Customers are spending less when they visit the company's dispensaries but stopping by more often. Curaleaf also announced earlier this week it acquired a 55 percent stake in German medical cannabis company Four 20 Pharma. The deal creates a path for Curaleaf to acquire the entire company within two years after the kick-off of adult-use cannabis in Germany. Since Germany currently has the largest medical market in Europe, the deal grants Curaleaf access to the continent, which Darin called "the next frontier of growth, globally, for the cannabis market." "Germany is the driver for the EU," Darin said. "This exciting acquisition with Four 20 Pharma is really giving us a continued stronger foothold in the German market ahead of adult use, which is really going to be a key catalyst for us as we look at 2024 and beyond." Curaleaf has its sights set on domestic growth, as well. The U.S. cannabis giant has a footprint in 22 U.S. states, but Darin said the company is most bullish about the New Jersey market, which
kicked off adult-use sales in April. "That's an area that we're continuing to focus on investing. We're about to open up our third adult-use location in Bordentown here shortly, which we are very excited for. We're continuing to invest in the Northeast, ahead of adult-use launches in both Connecticut and New York. Those are both going to be major catalysts for the industry coming up here in the near future," he added. Florida is another market that is exciting for cannabis operators, Curaleaf included. The state has a robust medical cannabis market with close to 800,000 medical patients, but efforts to legalize adult-use cannabis in the Sunshine State have floundered in recent years. Florida-based cannabis company Trulieve recently pledged $5 million in support of an effort to put cannabis legalization on the ballot in 2024. "We're excited to see that initiative move forward," Darin said. "I think we'll see, ultimately, exactly what the timing looks like. But I think there's a lot of support from the industry, from the residents, and medical patients of Florida that want to see adult-use come to that state." Like other major players in U.S. cannabis, Darin said he is "cautiously optimistic" on the odds of federal cannabis reform leading up to the midterm elections. "It's really, I think, encouraging to see what's taking place and really support coalescing around
SAFE Banking plus certain social equity measures, and others that we think have a path and have the votes ultimately to get approved here," Darin said. "We're encouraged by the signs that we're seeing in Washington, DC, that there truly is bipartisan support for sensible reforms. It's what the American public wants," he added

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

U.S. Adds 528,000 Jobs in July Amid Recession Fears

The July jobs report revealed that employment in the U.S. is back to pre-pandemic levels. The U.S. economy smashed expectations by adding 528,000 jobs in the month of July. Bartie Scott, senior editor of Economy at Insider Barney, joined Cheddar News to discuss.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Curaleaf CEO: Cannabis is a Recession-Resistant Staple

Cannabis company Curaleaf is growing its presence both domestically and internationally, as shown by a jump in revenue during the second quarter. Curaleaf's CEO Matt Darin sat down with Cheddar News Senior Reporter Chloe Aiello to discuss the positive earnings and what's ahead for the company.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Higher Mortgage Rates Are Making Housing Shortage Worse, Says Builder

Rising mortgage interest rates are hitting the brakes on a red-hot U.S. housing market, but in the long run, it may bring a whole new world of hurt for homebuyers. The average rate for a 30-year mortgage loan jumped to 5.22 percent this week, according to Freddie Mac. That's up from around 2.8 percent this time last year, and the higher rate is already translating into reduced demand and signs that homebuilders are pulling back: Construction spending fell 1.1 percent in June from the month before, while housing starts fell 2 percent, and housing completions dropped 4.6 percent, according to the...
REAL ESTATE
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
Cheddar News

How the Aging Power Grid Is Getting a Boost From the Inflation Reduction Act

The U.S. is facing a power crisis as it struggles to modernize its more than a century-old infrastructure. Johannes Rittershausen, the CEO of energy storage solutions company Convergent, joined Cheddar News’ Opening Bell to discuss the difficulties in upgrading the aging grid and how the tax credits and regulations in the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act could help. "What this has done is it's created a 10-year time window for those credits and for that regulatory certainty to exist, meaning that developers like us and capital providers can really push forward and make the investments in the transition to clean energy," he said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Cheddar News

Hyliion CEO Talks Electrifying Trucking Industry

Electric trucking company Hyliion reported mixed Q2 earnings, with revenue falling short of analyst expectations. Thomas Healy, Founder & CEO, Hyliion, joined Cheddar News to discuss how the company is electrifying the shipping and logistics industry.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Medical Marijuana#Washington Dc#Cannabis Industry#Business Industry#German#Eu
Cheddar News

NY Cannabis Board Takes Next Steps Toward Opening Up Legal Marijuana Sales

New York cannabis regulators have awarded the first 15 conditional adult-use processor licenses, a crucial step toward bringing the state’s cannabis market online. The announcement came during an Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) meeting in which Cannabis Control Board members also appointed a director of policy and discussed the adult-use cannabis retail licensing applications, which will open next week.OCM Executive Director Chris Alexander said the processor licenses authorize licensees to take plant material grown by New York farmers and convert it into cannabis products like edibles, tinctures, and vape cartridges.“The conditional classes licenses that will be advanced with your approval...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Germany
Cheddar News

How 'Caribbrew' Supports Small-Scale Farmers in Haiti

Beverly Malbranche, Founder & CEO of Caribbrew, joins ChedHER to discuss how she built a coffee business from the ground up starting out in her New York City apartment, ways that the company is supporting small-scale farmers in Haiti, and plans for growing this impact-driven company.
AGRICULTURE
Cheddar News

The Walk and Talk With Birdies CEO

Birdies CEO and Co-Founder Bianca Gates joins Cheddar News' Alicia Nieves on a Walk and Talk through Central Park to discuss how Birdies is breaking into the sneaker category, launching part two of its 'What Are You Running' campaign, and plans to expand internationally in the future.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

FTX Launches 'Get to Know Crypto' Educational Site as Firms Push for Regulation

Crypto exchange FTX has launched an educational initiative, 'Get to Know Crypto,' as a way to educate users and would-be investors about the space. Some say education will be key, as some crypto firms in the U.S. seek formal government regulation for the space. What does education mean in crypto, and how important is it? Tyrone Ross, CEO and Co-founder of Turnqey Labs, joins Closing Bell to discuss.
EDUCATION
Cheddar News

Mariah Carey, Usher Among 2022 Global Citizen Festival Stars Tackling Extreme Poverty

Global Citizen is looking to raise the bar in the fight against extreme poverty, and this year, a lot of star power will be backing the organization's efforts to raise awareness. The 2022 Global Citizen Festival lineups have been announced, but this time there will be two major concerts happening simultaneously.In New York City, Mariah Carey, Jonas Brothers, Rosalia, MANESKIN, Metallica, and Mickey Guyton have been tapped to take the stage on Central Park's Great Lawn. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who will be the master of ceremonies for the night, told the Associated Press that "urgent mobilization" is needed to address hunger...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cheddar News

Blink Charging CEO on The Rise of Electric Vehicles

As electric vehicles become more prevalent, so do charging networks such as Blink Charging, which just reported a 164% jump in Q2 revenue year over year to $11.5 million. Blink CEO Michael Farkas joined Cheddar News to talk about what’s driving these results. “More EVs on the road. We've just hit 5% of all vehicle sales being electric vehicles,” he said. “They need to fuel and, bottom line, what they need is charging stations that are produced by companies like ours.” Farkas also discussed in detail Blink Charging’s recent acquisitions of SemaConnect and the U.K.’s EB Charging.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
497K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy