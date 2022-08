NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea understands he has a major building job ahead of him at his alma mater. If he didn't, his debut season made that clear. The Commodores went 2-10 last year, including going winless inside the Southeastern Conference. Lea has compared 2021 to stripping the program down to the studs, and his first full recruiting class is first step toward creating what he wants. That 30-player class was slotted 32nd by the 247Sports composite rankings.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO