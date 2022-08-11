ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

Cleveland recognizes musician Machine Gun Kelly ahead of hometown concert

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland welcomed musician Machine Gun Kelly back to the city ahead of his hometown concert on Aug. 13, officially named “Machine Gun Kelly Day” by Mayor Justin Bibb. Bibb made the proclamation official Saturday afternoon with the multi-award-winning artist, who stopped in Cleveland for...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

O.A.R. helps Hollie Strano with forecast ahead of Cleveland show

CLEVELAND — O.A.R. is in Cleveland on Friday. But before the rock band full of Ohio State alumni takes over the Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, two of its members -- Jerry DePizzo and Benj Gershman -- stopped by 3News' GO! to chat with their friend, Austin Love, and provide meteorologist Hollie Strano with some help on her forecast.
CLEVELAND, OH
93.1 WZAK

Happy National Vinyl Record Day! 10 Places to Buy Records in Cleveland

For some, vinyl records are simply relics of the past. For collectors, they represent much more than that. Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:. The first vinal record was played all the way back in 1930. After its lackluster debut among consumers during the Great Depression, Columbia Records revamped the product in 1948. By the 1960s just about every home had a record player in it.
CLEVELAND, OH
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Cleveland, OH — 30 Top Places!

No city in the Midwest does brunch quite like “The Land”. With old-school diners, first-rate breweries, and a Midwest character, Cleveland has a ton to offer for brunch connoisseurs of every persuasion. And, guess what?. We’re helping you score the best brunch in Cleveland by highlighting the can’t-miss...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Aug. 11-14)

Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar. The International Ohio Burlesque Festival returns to the Beachland today through Sunday to celebrate its 10th year. The festival motto for the year is “with one voice we stand." Throughout the weekend, there will be classes, exhibits and book signings. Consult the website for more info.
CLEVELAND, OH
thedigestonline.com

Some Of The Coolest Places To Check Out When You’re In Cleveland

Located in the state of Ohio, Cleveland is a major metropolis. Even if you only have a few days in town, you’ll want to see as much as possible. There are so many things to see and do in the state’s second-largest city that it has been elevated to the status of one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations.
CLEVELAND, OH
Raleigh News & Observer

Guardians To Promote Curry On Monday To Make His MLB Debut Against Tigers

The Cleveland Guardians will promote 24-year-old right-handed pitching prospect Xzavion Curry from Triple-A Columbus on Monday to start game two of the doubleheader at home against Detroit. Curry made his pro-debut in 2021 despite being drafted in the 7th Round out of Georgia Tech in 2019. Shoulder inflammation kept him...
CLEVELAND, OH
Akron Pizza Fest vendors list updated, fireworks added

AKRON, Ohio – Akron Pizza Fest organizers are out with an updated list of participating restaurants, and fireworks have been added to the annual Labor Day weekend festival. The fest is Friday to Sunday, Sept. 2-4, at Lock 3 in downtown Akron. As is tradition, pizza will be judged in three categories: Best overall, best specialty and people’s choice.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Director Joe Russo to bartend at TOLI in Little Italy this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Film director Joe Russo is returning home this weekend to pour drinks during the Feast of the Assumption celebration in Cleveland’s Litty Italy. Russo, who along with his brother Anthony, is one half of the most commercially successful directing duo in movie history, will serve as a guest celebrity bartender at TOLI on Saturday. You can find him on the back patio starting at 9 p.m. The bar, also known as Tavern of Little Italy, is located at 12117 Mayfield Road.
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Kids Can Explore Dozens of Heavy Work Vehicles at Cleveland Metroparks Event

Sun 8/21 @ 10AM-3PM Has your family managed to miss the other Touch-a-Truck events that have happened so far this month? Never fear! Cleveland Metroparks is back this weekend with its 11th annual Touch-a-Truck event at Brookside Reservation. There’ll be an eye-popping 50 or so heavy work vehicles that kids...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Tasting Table ranks 2 Cleveland Jewish delis in top 20 in the nation

CLEVELAND — Cleveland has a storied history of being the home of some of the country's top Jewish delis. And a new national ranking proves as much. On Tuesday, the popular food website, Tasting Table, published its list of the top 20 Jewish delis in the United States. Two Cleveland locations made the cut, with Larder Deli and Bakery and Jack's Deli and Restaurant receiving recognition from the publication.
CLEVELAND, OH

