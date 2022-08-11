More than two years after Harmony Montgomery vanished without a trace, authorities have finally shifted their search for the missing 8-year-old to a homicide investigation.In a Thursday press conference, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella confirmed police were looking into who killed Harmony, who was last seen in late 2019 when she was 5 years old but was not reported missing until two years later. Formella said that while Harmony’s remains have yet to be located, investigators discovered “biological evidence” sparking the shift in the investigation.“We believe Harmony was murdered in Manchester in early December 2019,” Formella added. The announcement...

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 4 DAYS AGO