WMUR.com
LIVE: Murder trial begins in Laconia
LACONIA, N.H. — The trial for a man accused of using a samurai sword to kill his friend in Laconia is scheduled to begin Monday in Belknap County Superior Court. ^^ WMUR is streaming the first day of the trial live in the video player above. ^^. The defense...
mychamplainvalley.com
Armed man makes threats toward people and K9
Manchester, NH — Police responded to a report of a man making threats with a knife at 435 Hanover St around 12:30 am on Sunday. The callers told police that they had encountered a man and a woman outside of the building and that the man, identified as Robert Philbrick, 23, became aggressive and threatened them with a knife. The victims were able to hide in an apartment but Philbrick followed them and banged on the door screaming at them to come out.
WCAX
Police: Speed, impairment led to deadly crash in New Hampshire
PIKE, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire State Police believe speed and impairment led to a crash in Pike that left one woman dead. It happened Sunday on Route 25 by the Haverhill-Benton town line. Police say Jacquelyn Decareau, 30, crashed her pickup truck into a field. She died at the...
Next step: Harmony Montgomery case now a murder investigation
MANCHESTER, N.H. — This week, New Hampshire authorities announced the Harmony Montgomery investigation is taking a new turn. “I’m beyond saddened to stand here today to announce the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery is officially a homicide investigation,” Manchester New Hampshire Chief of Police Allen Aldenberg announced. The...
WMUR.com
5 people, some armed, rob gas station in Exeter, police say
EXETER, N.H. — Exeter police said they are searching for five people in connection with an armed robbery at a gas station. At about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said five people walked into the Shell gas station's EZ Mart store on Main Street and held a clerk at gunpoint.
mynbc5.com
Police investigating fatal crash in Grafton County
HAVERHILL, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police are investigating a fatal crash on Sunday in Pike. Police said they responded to a disturbance call in Glencliff when they learned that Jacquelyn Decareau, 30, had left the area and was headed toward Haverhill on Route 25. While searching the area,...
Authorities arrest juvenile in connection with killings of mother, two children in N.H.
Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her two sons, Benjamin, 4, and Mason, 1, were found shot to death last week at a Wethersfield Drive home in Northfield. A juvenile has been arrested and charged with the recent murders of a mother and her two children in Northfield, New Hampshire. Kassandra Sweeney,...
WMUR.com
Police arrest man who allegedly fired gun in downtown Concord
CONCORD, N.H. — A Concord man is facing charges after he allegedly fired a gun in the city's downtown area last spring. Investigators said in April, there was an incident near Park Street. They said it involved members of the Knights of Sin, Outlaws and Hells Angels Motorcycle Clubs.
nbcboston.com
Child Charged With Murdering Woman, Her 2 Kids in Northfield, NH
A child has been charged with murdering a mother and her two young children found shot to death in Northfield, New Hampshire, last week, authorities said. The arrest was announced Thursday by New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella, State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes and Northfield Police Chief John Raffaelly. They didn't share the suspect's name, age or other identifying information, citing legal restrictions on sharing information on children charged with crimes.
wgan.com
Two die in Berwick crash, police say
Two Killed in Berwick, Maine Head On Crash
WMUR.com
Woman killed in collision with propane truck in Claremont
CLAREMONT, N.H. — Police in Claremont are investing a crash that killed 63-year-old woman. It happened at about 8:45 a.m. on Friday after authorities said a propane truck collided with her sedan on Windsor Road. The two people who were inside the truck are cooperating with police. Anyone who...
UPDATE: GA Couple Missing After Landing in Manchester, NH Found
9:20 a.m. UPDATE: Marlin “Bud” Scheib and Ann Scheib have been safely located, according to NH State Police. No information was disclosed about where or how they were found. New Hampshire State Police issued a Silver Alert for an elderly couple from Georgia that went missing after landing...
Cops Say Harmony Montgomery Was Murdered—and Her Mom Is ‘Devastated’
More than two years after Harmony Montgomery vanished without a trace, authorities have finally shifted their search for the missing 8-year-old to a homicide investigation.In a Thursday press conference, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella confirmed police were looking into who killed Harmony, who was last seen in late 2019 when she was 5 years old but was not reported missing until two years later. Formella said that while Harmony’s remains have yet to be located, investigators discovered “biological evidence” sparking the shift in the investigation.“We believe Harmony was murdered in Manchester in early December 2019,” Formella added. The announcement...
nbcboston.com
Man Pleads Guilty to Rape and Manslaughter in 2018 Death of Great Niece, 11
A man who was charged in the 2018 death of his great niece in Lawrence, Massachusetts, pleaded guilty in court Thursday, prosecutors said. A judge accepted Miguel Rivera's guilty plea to charges of manslaughter, aggravated rape of a child and distributing drugs in Lawrence Superior Court, according to the Essex District Attorney's Office. The 62-year-old was sentenced to 25 to 27 years in prison, followed by five more years of probation.
WMUR.com
Video: Woman returns bag of cash found in Gilford supermarket parking lot
GILFORD, N.H. — VIDEO: A woman returned a bag of cash she found in a Gilford supermarket parking lot. >> Read the full story: Woman returns bag of cash found in grocery store parking lot in Gilford.
WMUR.com
Couple found after Silver Alert
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police safely found a couple after they issued a Silver Alert Friday. According to family members, Marlin "Bud" Scheib, 90, and his wife Ann Scheib, 80, landed at Manchester Boston Regional Airport from Georgia at Noon Friday. They rented a vehicle to drive to a wedding in Woodstock, Vermont.
Six charged with OUI from Kennebunk sobriety checkpoint
The Kennebunk Police Department partnered with the Regional Impaired Driving Enforcement (R.I.D.E.) Team this past Saturday to install a sobriety checkpoint in Kennebunk. According to a news release issued by the Kennebunk Police Department on Monday, the checkpoint was held on Fletcher Street, or Route 35, in Kennebunk between 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 a.m. Sunday.
Fitchburg Man Arrested For Killing 41-Year-Old Worcester Mother Of 2
A Fitchburg man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 41-year-old mother of two from Worcester last month, authorities said. Keith Jones, age 32, was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Felicia Obeng that occurred at 629 Cambridge Street on the evening of July 16, Worcester Police said.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire high school students build plane flown in Londonderry's PlaneFest
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — The hard work of New Hampshire high school students finally took flight. A two-seat propeller plane was built by students at Manchester School of Technology. The plane took off Saturday morning to kick off PlaneFest in Londonderry. The project was done in partnership with educational non-profit...
