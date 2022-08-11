ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB

Part of Independence area under boil water advisory

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Several residents living near Independence in Tangipahoa Parish are under a boil water advisory until further notice. The advisory applies to neighbors living on both sides of Highway 51 between Brickyard Road and Bickman Chapel Road. According to a water company spokesperson, a linebreak on Highway 51 has caused a loss of pressure to the system.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WAFB

Public meeting to discuss LSU lakes development

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There will be a public meeting held on Thursday, Aug. 16 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. to discuss the development of LSU Lakes. The meeting will be held at University Methodist Church located at 3350 Dalrymple Dr.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Cars
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
City
New Orleans, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Cars
Baton Rouge, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB

More dedicated bike lanes coming to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hyacinth Avenue between Stanford Avenue and Glasgow Avenue in Baton Rouge has a new addition. On Monday, August 15, the East Baton Rouge Mayor-President’s Office announced the completion of 1.8 miles of dedicated bike lanes in the Southdowns neighborhood. Leaders hope the new lanes will improve safety for bicyclists.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Entergy: Online bill credit application information now available

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Entergy customers can apply through their local United Way beginning Aug. 17 at 9 a.m. for the bill payment assistance. Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $150 credit on their utility bill on a first come, first serve basis. The following documentation will be required to apply for the one-time credit:
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles
brproud.com

Three teenagers hurt in overnight shooting on Madison Ave.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16. Officers arrived in the 5600 block of Madison Ave. and found three gunshot victims. The three gunshot victims were teenagers. At this time, their injuries are...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

CATS launches contactless pay platform

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Capital Area Transit System (CATS) announced riders will be able to move through a faster boarding process, thanks to a brand new contactless pay platform. Riders have two new options to pay: reloadable pass cards or a smartphone app. “We’re always looking for new...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Zachary shopping center sells for $5.75M

A shopping center in Zachary Commerce Center has sold for $5.75 million, documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s Office show. The two-building shopping center sits on 4.6 acres nestled between Zachary Youth Park and Popeye’s on Old Scenic Highway, with entrances on both Old Scenic Highway and Mount Pleasant Road.
ZACHARY, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
wbrz.com

Worker pinned after bulldozer flips over near Denham Springs park

DENHAM SPRINGS - A worker was hurt after a bulldozer reportedly tumbled down a dirt mound and landed on top of him Monday. The accident was reported around 1:30 p.m. at a property adjacent to Live Oak Park off LA 16. Sources said the person operating the equipment was pinned and suffered a reported back injury.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge area home sales drop again in July, see by how much

The number of houses sold in metro Baton Rouge was 23.1% lower in July than the year before, the fifth month in a row there has been a year-to-year decline in home sales. There were 1.032 homes sold in July, according to figures released Monday by the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Reators’ Multiple Listing Service. That’s down from the 1,342 MLS sales in July 2021.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Longtime WBRZ executive, Rocky Daboval, announces retirement; Trey Schmaltz named station General Manager

BATON ROUGE - There are exciting similarities to Rocky Daboval’s first day at WBRZ and. today: An industry on the cusp of change, a locally-owned television station innovating and leading the future, and a lot of life to live in the years ahead. Only tomorrow won’t be the same as the tomorrow in the late 1970s - Daboval, the station’s general manager, will move into retirement.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Local councilman invites public to community meeting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Metropolitan Councilman Darryl Hurst is inviting the public to a community meeting on Aug. 23. The community meeting will be at the North Sherwood Forest Community Park from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Free food and drinks will be provided at the meeting. The park is located at 3140 N. Sherwood Forest Drive.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

27K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy