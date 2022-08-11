Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Bamboo Sushi Is Opening Its First Beaverton Location This Week
Portland’s most prolific sushi chain now has its first Beaverton location. Bamboo Sushi officially opens to the public at 2545 SW Cedar Hills Blvd. on Thursday, Aug. 18. However, service got underway last week for a series of previews attended by friends, family, fellow Beaverton businesses owners and media.
For One Sunday Morning, Portland’s Bridges Belonged to Cyclists
Bicyclists swarmed Portland’s iconic bridges, including two normally off-limits to cyclists, for the Providence Bridge Pedal and Stride on Sunday, Aug. 14. Riders took over the top decks of the Marquam and Fremont bridges while car traffic was barred for the 26th annual event, which allowed participants to cross six spans.
Downtown Portland Is Among the Worst Cities in Terms of Rebounding From the Pandemic, Study Shows
When it comes to recovering from the pandemic, downtown Portland is bringing up the rear. That’s the conclusion of researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, who are using cellphone GPS data to see how many people are returning to businesses, bars, restaurants, and other attractions in 62 downtowns around the county as the COVID-19 pandemic ebbs.
Readers Respond to Derelict Boats Moored Along Ross Island
Among the summer “beach reading” WW delivered last week, one tale drew the most impassioned response: the explanation why dozens of junk boats are moored in Toe Island Cove, an inlet along the shore of Ross Island (“The Secret of Toe Island Cove,” Aug. 3). Derelict vessels gather at this spot in the Willamette River, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says, because law enforcement holds little power there. The island is owned by pensioners of Ross Island Sand & Gravel, an R.B. Pamplin Corp. holding. And private ownership of the waterway limits the sheriff’s authority to tag and tow boats. Here’s what our readers had to say.
Noose Found at Benson High School Construction Site on Saturday
A worker found a noose at a Benson High School construction site on Saturday, the second one discovered on a job run by Andersen Construction in the past 26 months. The noose was discovered at around 9:45 am by a “tradepartner” of Andersen’s, according to an email sent to construction industry leaders today by Kimberly Gamble, Anderson’s director of diversity, equity and inclusion.
Big Coils of Extra Lines Are Hanging Off Some Power Poles Around Portland. What Are They For?
Lately I’ve been seeing big, heavy-looking coils of extra power lines hanging off some power poles around Portland. Is PGE preparing for large chasms to open between specific poles around town, or some other emergency that the rest of us don’t yet see coming? —Ockham’s Razor Wire.
How One Portland Police Officer’s GPS Undermined Him—and Landed Him on an Unflattering List
And who gets to decide who is and who isn’t a trustworthy cop? And why would we, as citizens of Portland, want to keep “untrustworthy” police officers in their positions, which across the board require a staggering amount of public trust in the first place? How can we, as citizens, hold our police force accountable for officers we personally know to be questionable (if not downright unhinged) when our civilian oversight seems less effective than frayed duct tape on a speeding car hood?
Tigard Man Submits Phony Claim for Surfside Condo Collapse Settlement Money, Miami Herald Reports
A 33-year-old Tigard man was one of the victims of the condominium collapse in Surfside, Fla., last year. Or so he says. His is one of 458 dubious claims that have been filed to receive a portion of a $1.1 billion settlement in the wake of the tragedy, a lawyer managing the class action case told the Miami Herald. Nearly 100 people died after Champlain Towers South collapsed in the early hours of June 24, 2021.
