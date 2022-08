BREWSTER, Ohio (WJW) — The search is on for two escaped kangaroos in Northeast Ohio following multiple sightings. The first call came into the Brewster Police station Thursday night after someone spotted a baby kangaroo, Chief Nathan Taylor said. Then another person stopped at the station Saturday with a video of an adult kangaroo crossing State Route 93 (as seen above).

BREWSTER, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO