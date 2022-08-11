ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAR

Pensacola man awarded Wings of Gold

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola man has been awarded his Wings of Gold. Lieutenant Junior Grade Maxwell Gray was pinned during a ceremony at NAS Whiting Field on Friday. The awards highlight Gray's excellence in flying and academics. The naval aviator is a Milton High School and University of West...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Pensacola program teaches Angels to be a light in their communities

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Raising young men to be a light, a "LAMP" in their communities -- that's the goal of the rigorous youth Lamplighter programs sponsored by the Omega Psi Phi fraternity. Dedicated Angels are the beacons leading the way. "I had to work hard and do everything I could...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Pensacola celebrates its 462nd birthday with America's First Settlement Trail

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola's 462nd birthday was celebrated in Downtown Pensacola Sunday. The celebration involved an unveiling of America's First Settlement Trail. America's First Foundation, Visit Pensacola and UWF Historic Trust worked together to create the three-mile self-guided historic walking trail. The trail is marked through Downtown Pensacola and the...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Deputies: Man gets away after robbing Fort Walton Beach gas station

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies say a man robbed an Okaloosa County gas station Sunday evening. It happened around 5 p.m. at the AOC Food Mart at 306 Racetrack Road. "The clerk says a white male with a short beard, carrying a lunch box, presented him a note...before heading out of the store," the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pensacola, FL
City
Pensacola Beach, FL
Pensacola Beach, FL
Lifestyle
Escambia County, FL
Lifestyle
County
Escambia County, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
WEAR

Large waterspout forms off Destin coast Tuesday morning

A large waterspout was spotted just offshore early Tuesday morning. The waterspout was near Henderson Beach State Park. The waterspout formed during an early morning thunderstorm. The storm moved south away from the coast and the waterspout did not move onshore. Submit your weather videos or pictures at weartv.com/chimein.
DESTIN, FL
WEAR

Pensacola man charged in fatal Bayou Texar bridge hit-and-run

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola man is charged for a hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a 41-year-old man early Monday morning. John Kings, 37, was arrested Monday night and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death. He's being held in Escambia County Jail on $100,000 bond.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

31-year-old man hit while crossing Highway 29 in Cantonment

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 31-year-old Pensacola man was seriously injured in a pedestrian crash in Cantonment Monday morning. It happened around 6:50 a.m. on Highway 29 near Muscogee Rd. Florida Highway Patrol states the Pensacola man was in the front passenger seat of his wife's vehicle, which was stopped...
CANTONMENT, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Turtle#Northwest Florida#Nesting#Nests#Perdido Key
WEAR

New reality TV show pilot 'Rescue Addiction' films in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A pilot for a new reality TV show based in Northwest Florida called “Rescue Addiction” began filming in Pensacola Saturday. During each episode, a recovery specialist and his team will answer a crisis call to help an addict and their loved ones seek help. The...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Lanes reopen following crash on Highway 87 in Navarre

NAVARRE, Fla. -- Lanes on Highway 87 have reopened following a crash with injuries in Navarre Monday afternoon. It happened around 4:10 p.m. in the northbound lanes near Nevada Street. According to Florida Highway Patrol, one person suffered minor injuries. A white pickup truck collided with a stopped red pickup...
NAVARRE, FL
WEAR

Motorcyclist killed in collision on State Road 20 in Niceville

NICEVILLE, Fla. -- A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday night in Niceville. It happened around 9 p.m. at he intersection of State Road 20 and Rocky Bayou Drive. Niceville Police say the motorcycle was traveling west on State Road 20, approaching the intersection, while a Honda was traveling east on State Road 20, preparing to turn north on Rocky Bayou Drive.
NICEVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
WEAR

Nine horses removed from cruelty situation at Holt residence

FREEPORT, Fla. -- Nine horses have been removed from a Holt residence after allegations of abuse and neglect. Alaqua Animal Refuge worked with the Panhandle Animal Welfare Society to remove the horses off the property. One horse in the most critical condition for medical assessment was removed from the residence...
HOLT, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy