Pensacola man awarded Wings of Gold
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola man has been awarded his Wings of Gold. Lieutenant Junior Grade Maxwell Gray was pinned during a ceremony at NAS Whiting Field on Friday. The awards highlight Gray's excellence in flying and academics. The naval aviator is a Milton High School and University of West...
Pensacola program teaches Angels to be a light in their communities
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Raising young men to be a light, a "LAMP" in their communities -- that's the goal of the rigorous youth Lamplighter programs sponsored by the Omega Psi Phi fraternity. Dedicated Angels are the beacons leading the way. "I had to work hard and do everything I could...
Pensacola celebrates its 462nd birthday with America's First Settlement Trail
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola's 462nd birthday was celebrated in Downtown Pensacola Sunday. The celebration involved an unveiling of America's First Settlement Trail. America's First Foundation, Visit Pensacola and UWF Historic Trust worked together to create the three-mile self-guided historic walking trail. The trail is marked through Downtown Pensacola and the...
Deputies: Man gets away after robbing Fort Walton Beach gas station
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies say a man robbed an Okaloosa County gas station Sunday evening. It happened around 5 p.m. at the AOC Food Mart at 306 Racetrack Road. "The clerk says a white male with a short beard, carrying a lunch box, presented him a note...before heading out of the store," the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says.
Large waterspout forms off Destin coast Tuesday morning
A large waterspout was spotted just offshore early Tuesday morning. The waterspout was near Henderson Beach State Park. The waterspout formed during an early morning thunderstorm. The storm moved south away from the coast and the waterspout did not move onshore. Submit your weather videos or pictures at weartv.com/chimein.
Pensacola man charged in fatal Bayou Texar bridge hit-and-run
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola man is charged for a hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a 41-year-old man early Monday morning. John Kings, 37, was arrested Monday night and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death. He's being held in Escambia County Jail on $100,000 bond.
31-year-old man hit while crossing Highway 29 in Cantonment
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 31-year-old Pensacola man was seriously injured in a pedestrian crash in Cantonment Monday morning. It happened around 6:50 a.m. on Highway 29 near Muscogee Rd. Florida Highway Patrol states the Pensacola man was in the front passenger seat of his wife's vehicle, which was stopped...
FDOT to hold public meeting on resurfacing improvements in Escambia County
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will hold a hybrid public meeting regarding resurfacing improvements in Escambia County. The improvements are for on U.S. 29 (North Palafox Street) from U.S. 90 (Cervantes Street) to State Road 296 (Brent Lane/Beverly Parkway). The meeting is set for Tuesday from 5:30 to 6:30...
The Whole Truth Mission Church hosted its monthly Clothing Giveaway in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Northwest Florida residents had a chance to pick up some new and used clothes free of charge in Pensacola Saturday morning. The Whole Truth Mission Church on Fisher Street hosted its monthly Clothing Giveaway. All types of men, women and children attire were available to those who...
New reality TV show pilot 'Rescue Addiction' films in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A pilot for a new reality TV show based in Northwest Florida called “Rescue Addiction” began filming in Pensacola Saturday. During each episode, a recovery specialist and his team will answer a crisis call to help an addict and their loved ones seek help. The...
Lanes reopen following crash on Highway 87 in Navarre
NAVARRE, Fla. -- Lanes on Highway 87 have reopened following a crash with injuries in Navarre Monday afternoon. It happened around 4:10 p.m. in the northbound lanes near Nevada Street. According to Florida Highway Patrol, one person suffered minor injuries. A white pickup truck collided with a stopped red pickup...
Motorcyclist killed in collision on State Road 20 in Niceville
NICEVILLE, Fla. -- A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday night in Niceville. It happened around 9 p.m. at he intersection of State Road 20 and Rocky Bayou Drive. Niceville Police say the motorcycle was traveling west on State Road 20, approaching the intersection, while a Honda was traveling east on State Road 20, preparing to turn north on Rocky Bayou Drive.
Deputies: Driver found dead with gunshot wound to head following crash in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A driver was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head after a crash Tuesday morning in Escambia County. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says the victim is a man. A homicide investigation is now underway. Authorities responded to the scene at Santa Fe Circle...
Nine horses removed from cruelty situation at Holt residence
FREEPORT, Fla. -- Nine horses have been removed from a Holt residence after allegations of abuse and neglect. Alaqua Animal Refuge worked with the Panhandle Animal Welfare Society to remove the horses off the property. One horse in the most critical condition for medical assessment was removed from the residence...
