Killeen, TX

killeenisd.org

Smiles, Excitement, Relief Mark First Day of School

As the sun edged above the horizon, lighting the football and cross-country practice and the stonework on the brand-new high school building, the first-ever Chaparral High School students calmly stepped into history. Monday marked the first day of the 2022-2023 school year in Killeen ISD and the first first day...
KILLEEN, TX
US105

Texas Schools Are Showing Improvement – Did Killeen ISD Get an A?

For the first time in three years, the Texas Education Agency has released public school ratings, and for the most part, the news is good. Despite delays and issues due to COVID-19, the number of schools across the state and in Central Texas that received high accountability ratings increased. Both Lampasas and Lorena ISD received 'A' scores.
TEXAS STATE
Killeen, TX
Education
City
Liberty, TX
City
Killeen, TX
Local
Texas Education
KCEN

Remembering the life of Sa'Kyra Young

WACO, Texas — "I would do anything to hear her voice. To give her a hug. I can't do those things," Latoya Wells, Sa'Kyra Young's mom, said. "And it's very painful." Two years have passed since Latoya Wells has been able to see her daughter's smiling face. Today marks the anniversary of her death.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Drive-Thru Food Distribution coming to Bell County

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Central Texas Food Bank and the Salvation Army of Bell County are holding their monthly Drive-Thru Food Distribution event on Tuesday. This event starts at 9 a.m. and ends at noon, or until the supplies are gone. It is being held at 712...
BELL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen murder suspect turns 17, moved to Bell Co Jail

Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – A suspect in the May 31, 2021 shooting death on Dickens Drive in Killeen has turned 17 and has been moved to the Bell County Jail. Bond was set at $1,000,000 for now 17-year-old Michael Anthony Howard, who was a juvenile when the offense occurred, but who has since been certified to stand trial as an adult.
KILLEEN, TX
Gatesville Messenger

Local resident enjoys new breath of life

Breathing is something that most of us take for granted – it begins at birth and is practically automatic. For Chris Loftus of Gatesville, the ability to breathe is something he is thankful for every day. Loftus was introduced by his mother, Linda Klontz, during an Aug. 10 meeting...
GATESVILLE, TX
NewsBreak
Education
KWTX

Active duty soldier killed in hit-and-run in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run fatality crash in the early morning of Saturday. Officers were arrived at around 12:40 a.m. Aug. 13 to the area of Mohawk Drive and South Clear Creek Road in reference to a single motorcycle crash where they located an unconscious man laying in the roadway.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 8.11.22

(KWTX) - The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Arrest made in connection with March Killeen murder

Killeen (FOX 44) — A Bell County judge has arraigned a 17-year-old on a murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting that took place in March. Christian Lamar Weston is accused of killing 52-year-old Yolanda N’Gaojia on March 22nd, 2022. Weston is also facing an unrelated Unlicensed Carrying of a Weapon.
KILLEEN, TX

