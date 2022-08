A Hanover resident is facing charges following an altercation that occurred late Saturday afternoon. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a residence in the Town of Hanover shortly after 5:15 PM for a report of a disorderly person. Further investigation discovered that 35-year-old Luis Gomez, Jr. had allegedly pushed another person and struck them with an object, then began chasing that person around with a wooden pole. Gomez was taken into custody and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail to be arraigned on one count of 2nd-degree menacing and two counts of 2nd-degree harassment.

HANOVER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO