Bethany’s Board of Aldermen were notified to brace for paying a considerably higher price for natural gas beginning in 2023 for a period which will likely last several years during a meeting held Monday Night. The city currently receives consultation for their natural gas purchasing from Constellation Energy. Todd Riley of Constellation Energy attended the meeting and told board members that new electrical power demand now reliant on natural gas, gas being sold overseas, and low storage capacity have created a new natural gas pricing environment. The city has generally purchased natural gas in recent years for periods which have averaged a unit price of between 3 and 4 dollars per MMBtu. At Monday’s meeting, Mr. Riley stated that he would expect prices to average 5 to 8 dollars per MMBtu for the next 4 to 5 years. He plans to collaborate with Bethany City Administrator Jacob Taylor prior to the next meeting on September 6th to present a natural gas purchase plan for the City of Bethany for the council’s consideration. Bethany’s current natural gas purchasing contract ends at the end of the calendar year.

BETHANY, MO ・ 14 HOURS AGO