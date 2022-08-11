ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
northwestmoinfo.com

Caldwell County Roadwork Postponed

CALDWELL COUNTY, MO – A resurfacing project on Caldwell County Route 13 that was scheduled to begin today has been postponed. A new project start date has yet to be determined. The project will add shoulders from Route HH in Kingston to the Ray County line.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Bethany Council Members Advised To Plan For Much Higher Natural Gas Prices

Bethany’s Board of Aldermen were notified to brace for paying a considerably higher price for natural gas beginning in 2023 for a period which will likely last several years during a meeting held Monday Night. The city currently receives consultation for their natural gas purchasing from Constellation Energy. Todd Riley of Constellation Energy attended the meeting and told board members that new electrical power demand now reliant on natural gas, gas being sold overseas, and low storage capacity have created a new natural gas pricing environment. The city has generally purchased natural gas in recent years for periods which have averaged a unit price of between 3 and 4 dollars per MMBtu. At Monday’s meeting, Mr. Riley stated that he would expect prices to average 5 to 8 dollars per MMBtu for the next 4 to 5 years. He plans to collaborate with Bethany City Administrator Jacob Taylor prior to the next meeting on September 6th to present a natural gas purchase plan for the City of Bethany for the council’s consideration. Bethany’s current natural gas purchasing contract ends at the end of the calendar year.
BETHANY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Mound City Resident Arrested in Holt County Sunday

Mound City, MO – A Mound City woman was arrested Sunday in Holt County. At 7:27 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 46-year-old Amy M. Knapp on an outstanding felony failure to appear Holt County warrant originally for burglary, speeding 107 mph in a 70 mph zone, and driving without a license.
HOLT COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cameron, MO
Traffic
County
Daviess County, MO
Daviess County, MO
Government
City
Cameron, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Daviess County, MO
Traffic
Local
Missouri Traffic
Cameron, MO
Government
northwestmoinfo.com

Accident in Mount Ayr Results in Arrest of Driver

MOUNT AYR, IA – Ringgold County authorities arrested a Mount Ayr resident on Sunday after an accident inside the city limits. The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Department reports 62-year old Tim Wambold of Mount Ayr was northbound on Polk Street around 6:40 pm when he was rear-ended by another northbound vehicle as they approached an intersection. The other vehicle fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.
MOUNT AYR, IA
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports six arrests over the weekend of August 12, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a resident of Overland Park, Kansas in Harrison County after he allegedly drove past the barriers of an active construction zone. Fifty-six-year-old Gregory Kramer is accused of driving while intoxicated, having no valid driver’s license, and driving on a bridge in an active construction zone where barriers were up. Kramer, who was arrested Saturday night was to have been on a 12-hour hold at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron
northwestmoinfo.com

Two Daviess County Officers Receive Dog Bites During Arrest

GALLATIN, MO – Two Daviess County officers were bitten by a suspect’s dog during an assault investigation in Gallatin on Friday night. According to a probable cause affidavit issued by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy on the scene was attempting to stop 49-year-old Gallatin resident Daniel Stout as he was walking away from them when he was bitten by the suspect’s dog. During the subsequent struggle with the suspect, a second deputy was injured from a dog bite and from falling over a large rock.
GALLATIN, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 35#Mile Marker#Daviess County U S Route
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests in northern Missouri

A Gallatin woman was arrested in Daviess County on Wednesday morning, August 10, on multiple allegations. The Highway Patrol accused 62-year-old Beverly Carpenter of felony driving while intoxicated, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana. She was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Body found in Missouri River, Kansas City police investigating

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in the Missouri River near Ameristar Casino on Wednesday afternoon. A boater reportedly spotted a man’s body on a sandbar shortly before 3 p.m. The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department sent two water rescue boats...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KCTV 5

Accomplice in Clay County robbery, shooting in custody

Changes ahead for the new work week KC! We are tracking isolated storms with a 30% chance for rain on Monday with highs in the upper 80s. Local health departments are ramping up efforts to get people vaccinated for monkeypox. In July, the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a public health emergency.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Highway Patrol Reports Two Arrests In The Local Area

Missouri Highway Patrol reports two arrests in the local area. 12:05 am – 48-year-old Bradley A Wilford of Laredo was arrested for alleged DWI and Driving While Suspended. He was processed and released. 11:34 am – 62-year-old Beverly R Carpenter of Gallatin was arrested for alleged DWI, 2 counts...
GALLATIN, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy