Read full article on original website
Related
WNEM
Assault charge dropped against former Flint police officer
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The assault charge against a former Flint police officer has been dropped. Javion Miller was accused of assaulting his domestic partner and was arrested in June. According to the Flint City Attorney, the victim was not appearing in court despite being subpoenaed by the city of...
Victim in Flint Family Dollar murder case had gun at time of shooting, records show
FLINT, MI – A Family Dollar security guard shot and killed in May 2020 had a gun at the time of the shooting, according to a motion filed by the defense attorney representing one of four people charged in connection with the man’s death. But the details of...
fox2detroit.com
Lathrup Village council member allegedly caught on camera eavesdropping on outdoor meeting
LATHRUP VILLAGE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Lathrup Village city council member is in hot water. A group of residents want her recalled and claims she spied on them. It started when a group of Lathrup Village residents gathered together in a backyard to discuss a certain council member - and ended with a call to the police after the council member appeared in the backyard.
Detroit Police Officer Charged In Fatal Crash Of Attorney Cliff Woodards Enters No Contest Plea
(CBS DETROIT) — A Detroit police officer who was charged in connection with a fatal crash that killed attorney Cliff Woodards pleaded no contest. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, Officer Teaira Iris Funderburg pleaded no contest to willful neglect of duty. Officials say Funderberg agreed to resign her Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards (MCOLES) certification, serve one year of probation, complete 100 hours of community service, and any additional terms, fines and costs imposed by the court. On June 24, 2021, Funderberg was charged with willful neglect of duty and involuntary manslaughter. However, with the no contest plea, prosecutors say...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit News
Michigan pharmaceutical sales rep sentenced to prison in health care fraud case
A Michigan pharmaceutical sales representative has been sentenced to prison for his role in allowing expensive, medically unnecessary pain creams and patches to be prescribed to Michigan State University workers, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Monday. Daniel Brown of Dimondale will spend 12 months and one day incarcerated on...
The Oakland Press
Jury selection starts Tuesday for Troy road rage case that left firefighter dead
Jury selection is scheduled to start Tuesday morning in Oakland County Circuit Court for a deadly road rage case out of Troy that resulted in the fatal shooting of a veteran firefighter last summer. Terell Josey, 28, is charged with homicide-open murder, possession of a firearm in the commission of...
Ypsilanti police chief resigns, says he will explore different opportunities
YPSILANTI, MI – Ypsilanti police Chief Tony DeGiusti is stepping down as the city’s head of law enforcement. Ypsilanti City Manager Frances McMullan issued a notice Monday, Aug. 15, announcing she has accepted DeGiusti’s resignation. DeGiusti indicated that he is resigning to explore different opportunities, McMullan wrote.
deadlinedetroit.com
How prior criminal case against Grand Blanc teen's alleged killer 'fell apart'
The Detroit News last week reported that a man charged with fatally shooting a Grand Blanc teen in July was on the lam after skipping sentencing in a case where he was accused of shooting at his girlfriend then barricading himself with his infant daughter. The paper now traces in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michigan teen shares story of fighting off attacker now accused in 2 murders
GAASTRA, MI – An 18-year-old woman says she fought off a man who is now accused in two murders and a slew of other crimes, WLUC reports. Her description of the attacker and the vehicle he was driving helped law enforcement catch a man who allegedly committed two murders during the same week as the assault.
Lawsuit seeking end to Ann Arbor Public Schools mask mandate dismissed
ANN ARBOR, MI - The remaining parties in a lawsuit filed by parents seeking to end Ann Arbor Public Schools’ enforcement of its mask mandate have been dismissed. AAPS and its Superintendent Jeanice Swift were dismissed from the lawsuit in July, along with the Washtenaw County Health Department and its Health Officer Jimena Loveluck. The parties have been dismissed because their policies previously requiring masks inside classrooms have been rescinded and currently are moot.
Police suspect Burton woman might be in danger, taken against her will
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for Shari Lorraine Garbacz, who is missing and may be in danger, and was last seen in Burton. Garbacz, 50, was last seen at 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at 1168 Wells St. in Burton, wearing a white t-shirt and underwear, according to a Facebook post by the Burton Police Department in Genesee County.
Man, 48, Arraigned In Death Of Co-Worker At GM Orion Assembly Plant
(CBS DETROIT) – A 48-year-old man has been arraigned on an open murder charge in connection with fatally assaulting his co-worker at the General Motors assembly plant in Orion Township, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. Astrit Bushi | Credit: Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Astrit Gjon Bushi, is accused in the beating death of his 49-year-old co-worker, Gregory Lanier Robertson, of Pontiac. “As we pivot to holding the suspect accountable for the incredibly brutal murder he perpetrated, our prayers are with the families and co-workers that are affected,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. Officials say Bushi, a resident alien from Albania, was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNEM
Sheriff: No charges for man for decapitating swans
FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - No charges will be filed against a man after several swans were decapitated on Lake Fenton. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said the prosecutor’s office determined no charges would be filed after the investigation was handed over to their office. Swanson said the man involved,...
MSU cuts ties with Genesee County judge, former adjunct professor in wake of harassment claims
EAST LANSING, MI – Michigan State University has cut ties with a Genesee County judge who had worked as an adjunct professor at the university’s School of Law amid allegations of sexual harassment issued by a student who previously worked as an intern for the judge. In an...
candgnews.com
Police search for larceny, bank fraud suspect
Police are searching for this bank fraud suspect. Photo provided by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who reportedly passed a stolen check for thousands of dollars and then tried to use a stolen credit card.
The Oakland Press
New trial date for teen charged in 2020 fatal crash
A new trial date is scheduled for a teenager charged in a fatal traffic crash that killed two passengers and injured a third, also teens, nearly two years ago. Jury selection is to begin Oct. 24 in Oakland County Circuit Court for the case against Ramone Hampton, facing two counts of reckless driving causing death and one count of reckless driving causing serious impairment of bodily function for the Sept. 18, 2020 crash. DeRell Blackmon, 17, and JaQai Garrett, 16, both students at Oak Park High School, died.
Woman intentionally crashes car into Michigan church’s classroom
MILLINGTON, MI — A Millington woman has been hospitalized after allegedly crashing a car into a Tuscola County church and school. About 10:08 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, sheriff’s deputies and other first responders were dispatched to a crash site at St. Paul Lutheran Church & School, 4941 Center St. in Millington.
Suspect arraigned on open murder in fatal beating of coworker at GM Orion Plant
Roberston and Bushi were working at the dock area when Bushi allegedly beat Robertson to death, according to Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office said.
The Oakland Press
Southfield teen girl reported missing
A 17-year-old Southfield girl is reportedly missing, and police are asking for the public’s help in locating her. Taniya Mcafee has been missing since approximately 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 11, according to the Southfield Police Department. She’s described as African American with a medium complexion, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing approximately 140 pounds. She has curly black hair and brown eyes.
fox2detroit.com
Man found shot 7 times; tortured ex with flat iron • GLWA boil water advisory • fatal fight at GM Orion Twp
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man suspected of torturing and sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend with a hair straightener was tracked down by the U.S. Marshals, a water main break at the Great Lakes Water Authority's Lake Huron facility impacted 935,000 people in 23 communities and is still impacting 13, and a suspect was arrested after a man was killed in a fight at GM's Orion Twp plant: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Comments / 0