Assault charge dropped against former Flint police officer

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The assault charge against a former Flint police officer has been dropped. Javion Miller was accused of assaulting his domestic partner and was arrested in June. According to the Flint City Attorney, the victim was not appearing in court despite being subpoenaed by the city of...
Lathrup Village council member allegedly caught on camera eavesdropping on outdoor meeting

LATHRUP VILLAGE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Lathrup Village city council member is in hot water. A group of residents want her recalled and claims she spied on them. It started when a group of Lathrup Village residents gathered together in a backyard to discuss a certain council member - and ended with a call to the police after the council member appeared in the backyard.
Detroit Police Officer Charged In Fatal Crash Of Attorney Cliff Woodards Enters No Contest Plea

(CBS DETROIT) — A Detroit police officer who was charged in connection with a fatal crash that killed attorney Cliff Woodards pleaded no contest. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, Officer Teaira Iris Funderburg pleaded no contest to willful neglect of duty. Officials say Funderberg agreed to resign her Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards (MCOLES) certification, serve one year of probation, complete 100 hours of community service, and any additional terms, fines and costs imposed by the court. On June 24, 2021, Funderberg was charged with willful neglect of duty and involuntary manslaughter. However, with the no contest plea, prosecutors say...
Michigan pharmaceutical sales rep sentenced to prison in health care fraud case

A Michigan pharmaceutical sales representative has been sentenced to prison for his role in allowing expensive, medically unnecessary pain creams and patches to be prescribed to Michigan State University workers, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Monday. Daniel Brown of Dimondale will spend 12 months and one day incarcerated on...
Lawsuit seeking end to Ann Arbor Public Schools mask mandate dismissed

ANN ARBOR, MI - The remaining parties in a lawsuit filed by parents seeking to end Ann Arbor Public Schools’ enforcement of its mask mandate have been dismissed. AAPS and its Superintendent Jeanice Swift were dismissed from the lawsuit in July, along with the Washtenaw County Health Department and its Health Officer Jimena Loveluck. The parties have been dismissed because their policies previously requiring masks inside classrooms have been rescinded and currently are moot.
Police suspect Burton woman might be in danger, taken against her will

GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for Shari Lorraine Garbacz, who is missing and may be in danger, and was last seen in Burton. Garbacz, 50, was last seen at 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at 1168 Wells St. in Burton, wearing a white t-shirt and underwear, according to a Facebook post by the Burton Police Department in Genesee County.
Man, 48, Arraigned In Death Of Co-Worker At GM Orion Assembly Plant

(CBS DETROIT) – A 48-year-old man has been arraigned on an open murder charge in connection with fatally assaulting his co-worker at the General Motors assembly plant in Orion Township, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. Astrit Bushi | Credit: Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Astrit Gjon Bushi, is accused in the beating death of his 49-year-old co-worker, Gregory Lanier Robertson, of Pontiac. “As we pivot to holding the suspect accountable for the incredibly brutal murder he perpetrated, our prayers are with the families and co-workers that are affected,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. Officials say Bushi, a resident alien from Albania, was...
Sheriff: No charges for man for decapitating swans

FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - No charges will be filed against a man after several swans were decapitated on Lake Fenton. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said the prosecutor’s office determined no charges would be filed after the investigation was handed over to their office. Swanson said the man involved,...
Police search for larceny, bank fraud suspect

Police are searching for this bank fraud suspect. Photo provided by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who reportedly passed a stolen check for thousands of dollars and then tried to use a stolen credit card.
New trial date for teen charged in 2020 fatal crash

A new trial date is scheduled for a teenager charged in a fatal traffic crash that killed two passengers and injured a third, also teens, nearly two years ago. Jury selection is to begin Oct. 24 in Oakland County Circuit Court for the case against Ramone Hampton, facing two counts of reckless driving causing death and one count of reckless driving causing serious impairment of bodily function for the Sept. 18, 2020 crash. DeRell Blackmon, 17, and JaQai Garrett, 16, both students at Oak Park High School, died.
Southfield teen girl reported missing

A 17-year-old Southfield girl is reportedly missing, and police are asking for the public’s help in locating her. Taniya Mcafee has been missing since approximately 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 11, according to the Southfield Police Department. She’s described as African American with a medium complexion, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing approximately 140 pounds. She has curly black hair and brown eyes.
Man found shot 7 times; tortured ex with flat iron • GLWA boil water advisory • fatal fight at GM Orion Twp

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man suspected of torturing and sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend with a hair straightener was tracked down by the U.S. Marshals, a water main break at the Great Lakes Water Authority's Lake Huron facility impacted 935,000 people in 23 communities and is still impacting 13, and a suspect was arrested after a man was killed in a fight at GM's Orion Twp plant: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
