Comedian, 'Stranger Things' actor participating in additional fundraiser to benefit South Aiken High School

Grammy-nominated Christian artist, Rhett Walker, returns home to the CSRA
EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) — Turn on a Christian radio station anywhere across the country and you’re bound to hear one of Rhett Walker’s hit songs. “So, I’ve really never had a plan B. Like this is my dream, this is what I feel called to do, so we’re going to chase it,” said Rhett Walker, […]
The Post and Courier
A Columbia native reckons with notions of motherhood and children in photo series
Much of Columbia-area native Ashleigh Coleman’s work has focused on the idea of place. In the three photo series she displays on her personal website, she marks life in Toccopola, Mississippi, the absence of life in Rodney, Mississippi — a former city turned ghost town in the southwest side of the state — and, most recently, upon her husband’s childhood home in the state's countryside, where she now raises her children.
The Post and Courier
Lexington Chef Chris Williams started in a gas station. Here's how he's moving to bigger things.
From the time Chris Williams was a kid growing up in Olar, a small town of less than 300 in rural South Carolina, grilling was a way of life. “Grilling was just how it was," Williams said. "I grew up in the country ... around a lot of family functions. It didn't matter the occasion ... any function pretty much in the summertime and even some of the winter ones, there was something on the grill. There was somebody on the grill.”
'We’re in this together': Trail of prayers held for South Carolina schools
IRMO, S.C. — Riverland Hills Baptist Church held a back-to-school prayer ride on Saturday. The church partnered with the Apostles Motorcycle Club to pray over several schools across the Midlands. The group made six stops. The first was at Mid-Carolina High School at 8:45 am. From there the riders...
WRDW-TV
Chick-fil-A tests new breakfast offering in Augusta, Aiken
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been five years since Chick-fil-A introduced a new breakfast entrée, and the Georgia-based chain is testing out a potential new one here in Augusta: Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites. They’re baked in-house every morning with eggs, Mexican-style chorizo sausage and a blend of cheddar...
WJCL
Robotic cat gives comfort to elderly South Carolina woman who lost pet to cancer
AIKEN, S.C. — A robotic cat named Lisa is providing comfort to an elderly woman in South Carolina. It's part of a state project aimed at helping people who are socially isolated. "She makes me feel good," said Linda Williams, a resident at Aiken’s Tri-Development Center. Lisa blinks,...
The Kitchen Palace in Aiken offers Caribbean, soul food
Robin Michelle Key is a woman who faces both trouble and prosperity with clear vision and a smile. She has to be. She opened a restaurant during the pandemic, after all. The former Philadelphia native has been running The Kitchen Palace at 1084 Reynolds Pond Road with her husband James Barnett since April 11, 2020.
The Post and Courier
New Ramen restaurant coming to Lexington, set to open this week
A new place for slurping Asian noodles will open this week. An Asian restaurant, Hokkaido Ramen House will open this week, owners announced on social media Monday. The new ramen spot will be the first from the national chain to operate in the state, settling at 205 Columbia Ave. in Lexington, just five minutes up the road from Ganbei, a Sushi restaurant from the same owners.
Football Friday Night: 2022-23 Season Preview
AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – The WJBF Sports team highlights and previews local CSRA high schools ahead of the regular season.
Biker identified in fatal dirt bike crash involving school bus in South Augusta
A dirt bike rider is dead following a crash involving a school bus in the area of Old McDuffie Road and Kenny Road in South Augusta.
The Post and Courier
More than 40 people running for school board across 5 Columbia-area districts
COLUMBIA — More than 40 people are running for school board seats across Richland and Lexington counties, seeking election to 17 spots across five Columbia-area school districts. The largest school board election pool in the area when filing closed at noon Aug. 15 was in Richland County School District...
One person dies in Aiken County collision
The driver of an SUV is dead after a one vehicle collision occurred Sunday evening in Aiken County. Master Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported that the collision happened at around 6:15 p.m. on Coleman Bridge Road. He said the driver of a 2022 Audi SUV...
wfxg.com
RCSO on scene of shooting on Broad St
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Deputies from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of a shooting on Broad St near 5th St in Augusta. Deputies say the call came in just after 8pm Friday. One person was found to have at least one gunshot wound and was transported to a hospital.
Arbrie Anthony’s family reacts to bond denial for two suspects arrested in connection with shooting
AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — 8-year-old Arbrie Athony’s father Arthur Anthony said he can breathe a little easier today after two people arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of his little girl remain behind bars. Destiny Rich and Michael Freeman were denied bond last Wednesday in connection with the January 8th drive by shooting […]
Horse rescued after five hour effort in Pelion
PELION, S.C. — Frolicking in the field is where you typically see a horse, but a couple of days ago that's not where Dandy the horse was found. After reaching for some tasty grass near a pond, the Arab gelding slipped into the pond as the the ground was softened by recent rains.
The Post and Courier
South Carolina's strong growth means a need for more retail construction, report says
COLUMBIA — South Carolina is seeing economic growth gobble up the real estate spaces for shops and businesses, according to industry experts. A recent report from Colliers South Carolina said available space is being taken up quickly and that construction of more will be needed to meet the demand.
Family friend talks about a Hepzibah man who has been missing since July
Thirty-seven-year-old Keith Styburski has been reported missing since July 27, the morning his truck was struck by a train.
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Augusta (Augusta, GA)
Authorities are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a person. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at Old McDuffie road and Kenny road on Monday [..]
Augusta man found guilty in 2017 Rosier Road murder, sentenced to life in prison
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An Augusta man has been sentenced to Life in Prison after being found guilty of murder. According to the District Attorney’s Office, Antonio Collier was found guilty of Malice Murder, Felony Murder, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime. The incident happened on Rosier Road in July […]
WRDW-TV
Crash brings I-20 traffic to standstill at state line
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A collision on Interstate 20 near mile maker one has traffic at a standstill past the state line. All eastbound lanes were closed for almost two hours, lanes are now open. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the call came in at 4:47 p.m. There are...
