Mom, daughter allegedly drove children around to rob people; gave them guns, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mother and daughter were arrested after allegedly driving two children around to rob people, according to Memphis Police.

Police said 41-year-old Lashuna Taylor admitted to driving two boys around to commit robberies.

Her daughter, Abrianna Taylor, 19, allegedly shot a man while attempting to rob him.

The first attempted robbery happened around 5:10 p.m. on Aug. 10, police said.

According to an arrest affidavit, the two boys ran up to a man at a Marathon gas station on Getwell and said “Give me all your (expletive) or I’ll shoot.”

Not even 20 minutes later, around 5:28 p.m., the two boys opened a man’s car door on Maxine Street and said “Give me everything you have,” police said.

The boys took that man’s phone and ran back to a black Hyundai Sonata, records show.

Two witnesses followed the Sonata to the Cherry Apartments and police soon found two boys who met the witnesses’ description, police said.

The boys reportedly admitted to the robberies and told police that Lashuna Taylor was the driver of the Sonata.

Police said they brought her in for questioning and she admitted to driving the two boys around to rob people.

She was charged with criminal attempted felony, aggravated robbery, contributing to the delinquency of a child, child abuse and child neglect or endangerment and driving while her license was suspended.

On Aug. 7, police responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Morlye Street, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his left arm.

The victim said he was shot while being robbed by a woman and a man, according to the affidavit.

He said both suspects were armed, but the female shot him.

The suspects fled in a grey four-door sedan.

The victim was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Days later, police responded to multiple robberies where the suspect vehicle was a black Hyundai Sonata with a Texas tag.

Police attempted a traffic stop, but the driver would not stop.

The driver fled before hitting the back of another car, police said.

Abrianna Taylor was identified as the driver and taken into custody.

She admitted to shooting the victim while trying to rob him, according to the affidavit.

She also said she gave one of the boys involved in the robberies her Ruger .380, and said she committed several robberies with the boys.

Police said the victim is still at Regional One with internal bleeding and a collapsed lung. He was on a ventilator until Aug. 10. He identified Abrianna Taylor in a photo lineup.

She’s charged with Especially Aggravated Robbery, Providing Handgun to Juvenile, Contributing to Delinquency of a Child, Facilitation - Burglary Motor Vehicle, Facilitation - Aggravated Robbery, and Intentionally Evading Arrest in Auto.

A 14-year-old boy was charged with Attempted Robbery, Aggravated Robbery, Possession of a Handgun by a Juvenile, and Evading Arrest on Foot. Additional charges of Aggravated Robbery (2X) and Especially Aggravated were added on Aug. 11, police said.

Another 14-year-old boy was charged with Attempted Robbery, Aggravated Robbery, Possession of a Handgun by a juvenile, and Evading Arrest on Foot.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

The suspects are believed to also be responsible for some unreported robberies in the Hispanic community, police said.

MPD urges all citizens to contact police if they are the victim of a crime.

