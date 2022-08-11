LOS ANGELES -- Multi-award-winning KABC-TV Los Angeles marketing executive Adrianne Anderson has been elevated to senior vice president, Content Development, ABC Owned Television Stations, reporting into station group President Chad Matthews. In her new role, Anderson will be responsible for creating, leading and executing the multiplatform content vision and strategies across all eight local brands and businesses in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Houston, Raleigh-Durham and Fresno. This includes oversight of the group's Race & Culture, premium content, Localish, and Creative Content group teams.

