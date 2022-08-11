VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A beloved local landmark is beginning to show its age. So on Monday, work began to restore the Naval Aviation Monument to its place of rightful glory. The display is there for all to enjoy at 25th Street and the boardwalk at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. But being as close as it is to the sea, Mother Nature has taken a toll over the past 16 years.

