Food Bank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore to host drive-thru event in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on July 7, 2022. Inflation continues to cause strain on Americans, whether they're filling up at the pump or going to the grocery store. This reality, combined with the fact that...
Disabled surfers take to the water in Virginia Beach
NORFOLK, Va. — Surfers with disabilities gathered at the oceanfront in Virginia Beach Saturday to spend the day catching waves together. The event was sponsored by the Life Rolls On Foundation, and was called They Will Surf Again - Virginia Beach. The foundation provided the equipment participants needed to join in the fun, including adaptive surfboards and beach transfer wheelchairs, while participants supplied their own personal gear, including wetsuits, lifejackets (for athletes), fins (for deep water volunteers) and towels.
Rivers Casino Portsmouth announces businesses to operate at the casino site
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Seven new businesses are set to fill Rivers Casino Portsmouth, a gaming and entertainment complex that's opening in 2023 and expected to bring big economic benefits to the city. Roy Corby, the general manager of the casino, announced those businesses Tuesday morning. The casino will feature...
Downtown group calls for ending the night at midnight
NORFOLK, Va. — Another shooting in Downtown Norfolk left leaders with the Downtown Norfolk Civic League developing new ideas to curb crime in the area. “First I was just really shocked, and then I was really angry that this has happened again,” said Preston Callaway, the vice president of the Downtown Norfolk Civic League.
Virginia Beach businesses poke fun at each other in sign war
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on May 4, 2020. If you've driven by the Haygood Skating Center in Virginia Beach, chances are you've noticed something odd about its sign. It keeps on changing, all while making...
After 16 years of salt water and high winds, monument gets much-needed restoration
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A beloved local landmark is beginning to show its age. So on Monday, work began to restore the Naval Aviation Monument to its place of rightful glory. The display is there for all to enjoy at 25th Street and the boardwalk at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. But being as close as it is to the sea, Mother Nature has taken a toll over the past 16 years.
A York County family met a goose at the beach. Then, it chased their boat and followed them home.
SEAFORD, Va. — A wild encounter turned into a goose chase (yes, literally) for a York County family spending time on the water Sunday. Allison and John Tyrrell, who live in Seaford, Virginia, made a TikTok video of a goose following them throughout the day, both over the water and on land.
Virginia Beach unveils 3 proposals to redevelop Rudee Loop at Oceanfront
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The City of Virginia Beach unveiled three proposals for Rudee Loop on Friday, the latest step in efforts to redevelop the cul-de-sac and parking space at the Oceanfront's southern tip. The proposals came from Bruce Smith Enterprises, local developer Bruce Thompson's Gold Key PHR and...
'Tragic event to a very loving couple' | Norfolk police investigate double shooting
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near Wayne Creek Monday afternoon. According to a tweet from the department, the shooting took place at a home in the 7000 block of Suburban Arch. That's near Thole Street and Tidewater Drive. The call came...
Norfolk police: Missing teen found safe in Arizona
NORFOLK, Va. — Missing Norfolk teen Kadence S. Morrell was found in another state. According to a tweet from the Norfolk Police Department, authorities found the 15-year-old in Arizona. Morrell was last seen on August 3 in the 3100 block of Norway Place. For days, volunteers searched the Norfolk...
Volunteers continue to search for missing Norfolk teen
NORFOLK, Va. — As family members of 15-year-old Kadence Morrell continue to search for the missing teen, they’re not alone. Keitra Coleman of the volunteer search group, Hear Their Voices, said her team has searched for Kadence Morrell nearly every day since her family reported her missing. “I’m...
Busiest month on record: Norfolk International Airport by the numbers
NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's note: The above video is about the addition of Breeze Airways to ORF earlier this year. Almost half a million passengers went through Norfolk International Airport in July, which added up to become the airport's busiest month ever. According to a statement from the airport,...
Community activist says she hopes shooting death of toddler serves as a wake-up call for Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Residents of Deep Creek Boulevard in Portsmouth are going about their day less than a week after a shooting involving a 2-year-old happened inside one of the townhomes. However, for community activists like LaKesha Onyx Hicks, what happened in this area isn't something she can simply...
Norfolk interim police chief shares plan to tackle crime in the city, especially downtown
NORFOLK, Va. — On Monday, Norfolk Interim Police Chief Michael Goldsmith shared what the police department is doing to tackle crime in the downtown area. Chief Goldsmith joined several city council members to discuss solutions with the Downtown Norfolk Civic League. They have hit the streets, literally, in search...
Man hospitalized after Portsmouth shooting near Elm Avenue
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Portsmouth Monday. According to a tweet from the Portsmouth Police Dept., the incident happened near the intersection of Randolph Street and Elm Avenue at 10:13 p.m. That's where officers found a man with a gunshot wound. The man...
Family members, volunteers not giving up hope in search of Kadence Morrell
NORFOLK, Va. — Family members of 15-year-old Kadence Morrell are holding onto hope in the search for their loved one. Along with volunteers, they are looking for any sign of the missing Norfolk girl. Saturday marked 10 days since Kadence was last seen in the area of Norway Place,...
Two people shot in Portsmouth, police say
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating after two people were shot Tuesday morning. According to police, both incidents happened at 12:36 a.m. At this time, they haven't confirmed whether or not the two shootings are connected. At that time, a 17-year-old walked into a hospital with...
Automated License Plate Reader in Virginia Beach helps police find stolen car
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on July 15, 2022. Virginia Beach Police Department officers in the Second Precinct received an alert about a stolen car Friday. But, the department said, that alert didn't come from a person...
Local organization gives $500 grants to local kids with businesses
NORFOLK, Va. — Business owners spent time after school and got help shopping from their parents to prepare to set up their tables Saturday morning at the Chesapeake Conference Center for the 2022 Kidpreneur Expo. The Bennett Center put on its second annual expo to highlight and support youth...
Norfolk police: Man walks into hospital with gunshot wound
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on Aug. 15, 2022. The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting after a man walked into a hospital Tuesday morning. According to police, the man came into Sentara Leigh Hospital shortly...
