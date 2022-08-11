ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

13News Now

Disabled surfers take to the water in Virginia Beach

NORFOLK, Va. — Surfers with disabilities gathered at the oceanfront in Virginia Beach Saturday to spend the day catching waves together. The event was sponsored by the Life Rolls On Foundation, and was called They Will Surf Again - Virginia Beach. The foundation provided the equipment participants needed to join in the fun, including adaptive surfboards and beach transfer wheelchairs, while participants supplied their own personal gear, including wetsuits, lifejackets (for athletes), fins (for deep water volunteers) and towels.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Downtown group calls for ending the night at midnight

NORFOLK, Va. — Another shooting in Downtown Norfolk left leaders with the Downtown Norfolk Civic League developing new ideas to curb crime in the area. “First I was just really shocked, and then I was really angry that this has happened again,” said Preston Callaway, the vice president of the Downtown Norfolk Civic League.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

After 16 years of salt water and high winds, monument gets much-needed restoration

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A beloved local landmark is beginning to show its age. So on Monday, work began to restore the Naval Aviation Monument to its place of rightful glory. The display is there for all to enjoy at 25th Street and the boardwalk at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. But being as close as it is to the sea, Mother Nature has taken a toll over the past 16 years.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Norfolk police: Missing teen found safe in Arizona

NORFOLK, Va. — Missing Norfolk teen Kadence S. Morrell was found in another state. According to a tweet from the Norfolk Police Department, authorities found the 15-year-old in Arizona. Morrell was last seen on August 3 in the 3100 block of Norway Place. For days, volunteers searched the Norfolk...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Volunteers continue to search for missing Norfolk teen

NORFOLK, Va. — As family members of 15-year-old Kadence Morrell continue to search for the missing teen, they’re not alone. Keitra Coleman of the volunteer search group, Hear Their Voices, said her team has searched for Kadence Morrell nearly every day since her family reported her missing. “I’m...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Two people shot in Portsmouth, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating after two people were shot Tuesday morning. According to police, both incidents happened at 12:36 a.m. At this time, they haven't confirmed whether or not the two shootings are connected. At that time, a 17-year-old walked into a hospital with...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Norfolk police: Man walks into hospital with gunshot wound

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on Aug. 15, 2022. The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting after a man walked into a hospital Tuesday morning. According to police, the man came into Sentara Leigh Hospital shortly...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
