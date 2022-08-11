Read full article on original website
'World of Horses' exhibit to make a return to the New York State Fair
GEDDES, N.Y. — Fairgoers at this year's Great New York State Fair will have a chance to learn about the lives and needs of horses at the newly revived 'World of Horses' exhibit, organizers said. In cooperation with SaddleUpNY!, World of Horses will provide training and education to fairgoers,...
Daily chances for rain this week in CNY, but the weekend is looking drier and hotter
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- As expected Sunday was another nice weekend day in CNY. Most areas experienced a sunny blue sky in the morning with some fair weather cumulus clouds mixing in during the afternoon hours. Temperatures on Sunday managed to peak in the low 80s for places like Syracuse while other...
Annual Ride for Clear Path for Veterans fundraiser set for late September
CHITTENANGO, NY — Clear Path for Veterans in Chittenango is set to host its annual Ride for Clear Path motorcycle ride fundraiser on Sunday, September 21. The ride will begin and end at Clear Path for Veterans on Salt Springs Road in Chittenango. Registration is from 10 a.m. to11...
SUNY Cortland deploys pigs for lawn care around its solar panels
CORTLAND, N.Y. — In a first-of-its-kind experiment, SUNY Cortland is using pigs to clean up unruly grass and weeds around its solar panels to see whether a special breed of grazing pig can someday replace gas-guzzling machines in difficult to mow areas. The university also deployed a herd of...
Syracuse Police Department discusses outside agency help downtown and NYS Fair security
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski followed up on efforts to make downtown Syracuse safer, help they are getting from outside agencies and the ability of off...
AAA: Gas prices continue to drop thanks to lower oil prices
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Syracuse Monday morning is $4.43, down 8 cents from last Monday and 34 cents from a month ago. Monday's national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.96, down 10 cents from one week ago, AAA said. The New York State average is $4.34, down 9 cents since last Monday.
Much needed rain returns to CNY next week
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - So far this month, Syracuse has only seen 0.81" of rainfall, but our rainfall should normally be around 1.67" up to this date. (See the PHOTO GALLERY for the images in this web story) The latest drought monitor (which is issued weekly and came out this past...
Two Syracuse men charged with fabricating armed robbery at Onondaga bank, deputies say
ONONDAGA, N.Y. — Two Syracuse men have been charged for falsely reporting an incident after fabricating an armed robbery, the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office said. On Sunday, August 14 around 1:30 p.m., deputies responded to the parking lot of the Key Bank on 4892 West Seneca Turnpike in the Town of Onondaga for a reported armed robbery.
Six people displaced following fire on Bellevue Avenue in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 1400 block of Bellevue Ave. on Saturday, Aug. 13, after being alerted by the 911 Center just after 11:30 p.m. According to authorities, dispatchers indicated multiple children and adults evacuated the home but another occupant...
Nice weekend weather continues for Sunday
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- If you loved Saturday's sunny, pleasant and quiet weather then chances are you will love the weather for Sunday too. Temperatures over the past two nights ( Thursday night and Friday night) have certainly been cool for most, but felt chilly for some. Lows have ranged anywhere from...
Teenager shot near west side of Syracuse
A 15-year-old boy was shot Saturday afternoon near Syracuse's west side, according to Syracuse Police. Police found the victim near the 200 block of Finch Street around 2:47 in the afternoon. He was found with a gunshot wound in the leg. The boy was taken to Upstate Hospital for treatment. His injury is not life-threatening.
Search underway for missing man in Oneida County
BOONVILLE, N.Y. — Oneida County Sheriff's Deputies are asking for the public's assistance with locating David A. Talerico, 48, of Boonville. According to authorities, Talerico's last possible location was at St. Joseph's Cemetery in the Village of Boonville. He was last seen Tuesday, Aug. 15, around 6 p.m., walking on foot.
Six separate shootings over the weekend in Syracuse, teens among at least six wounded
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police responded to multiple weekend shootings, leaving at least six people wounded, including three teenagers. Only one arrest had been reported as of Sunday night. According to Syracuse Police, the following shooting incidents are under investigation:. On Friday, August 12 around 11:40 p.m., officers responded...
Oswego neighbors demand DSS and its commissioner be held accountable
PULASKI, N.Y. — Neighbors and Oswego County Legislators are demanding the Department of Social Services and its commissioner Stacy Alvord be held accountable for the multiple child abuse cases being swept under the rug in the county. At the County Legislator meeting on Thursday, multiple community members spoke during...
23-year-old man in critical condition after shooting
Syracuse, NY — A 23-year-old-man is in critical condition after being shot several times on Saturday on the 300 block of Richmond Avenue in Syracuse. Officers responded to the scene just before 5 p.m. where they found several shell casings. A short time later the victim arrived at Upstate...
18-year-old suspect arrested after late-night shooting on Oak Street
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police arrested 18-year-old Basim Saad in connection with a Friday night shooting on the 100 block of Oak Street in Syracuse. According to a release, two men in their 30s called authorities around 11:40 PM, after one of them was grazed by a bullet. Police arrived to find several bullet casings. While officers examined the scene, Sadd emerged from the Northside Market nearby.
