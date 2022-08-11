Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly ignored coaches after getting his big contract in 2018
As the 49ers continue to wait for a trade opportunity to surface for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, a recent report will make it even harder for a team to justify rolling the dice on Garoppolo, with or without an injury to its current starting quarterback. A recent report seriously questions the...
NBC Sports
Panthers make five cuts, get to 85 players
The first roster cutdown date of the summer is on Tuesday and the Panthers didn’t need any more time to make their decisions. The team announced that they have cut running back Darius Bradwell, tight end Nate Becker, linebacker Kamal Martin, offensive lineman Wyatt Miller, and cornerback Chris Westry on Sunday. The move leaves them at the 85-player limit that all teams must reach by Tuesday afternoon.
NBC Sports
Report: Jimmy doesn't own 49ers playbook, nor attends meetings
While the 49ers continue to play the Jimmy Garoppolo waiting game, the veteran quarterback finds himself in an awkward position at training camp. “When the other 89 men on the San Francisco roster are practicing outside, Garoppolo is usually inside, or on his way home,” Peter King of NBC Sports filed in his “Football Morning in America” column Sunday night. “I heard he does not have a playbook, does not attend quarterback or team meetings and barely knows new quarterbacks coach Brian Griese.”
NBC Sports
The forgotten Eagles linebacker who's starting to get noticed
T.J. Edwards has been through the same things that Patrick Johnson is going through now. Edwards initially made the Eagles as a longshot undrafted linebacker in 2019, and Johnson is trying to stick on the Eagles’ roster this summer for a second season as a seventh-round linebacker. “I always...
NBC Sports
Chiefs waive four, officially sign Danny Shelton
The Chiefs have made a few roster moves on Monday, including officially adding a veteran defensive player. While reports emerged Kansas City was going to sign defensive tackle Danny Shelton nearly a week ago, the club announced the addition on Monday. Shelton had visited with the Raiders and Panthers before...
NBC Sports
Report: Aqib Talib was “just feet” away from the shooter in fatal incident at youth football game
The brother of Aqib Talib allegedly shot and killed a man at a youth football game over the weekend. Aqib Talib was reportedly close to the gunman at the time the incident happen. TMZ.com reports that a video of the incident shows that Aqib Talib was “just feet” away from...
NBC Sports
How to watch No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 2 Ohio State
Week 1 of the 2022 college football season will feature a primetime top-five showdown. The No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish will visit the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes for a heavyweight clash at the Horseshoe during Labor Day Weekend. Ohio State was slotted behind No. 1 Alabama in the...
NBC Sports
Bills release Tim Harris, Marquel Lee
In advance of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline to reduce rosters to 85 players, the Bills have made a pair of roster cuts. Buffalo announced on Tuesday morning that the club has released cornerback Tim Harris and linebacker Marquel Lee. Harris initially joined the Bills last August but did...
NBC Sports
Bears sign Corey Dublin, Jon Alexander
The Bears have made some moves at the end of their roster on Tuesday. Chicago announced the team has signed offensive lineman Corey Dublin and defensive back Jon Alexander. Dublin, an undrafted free agent out of Tulane, participated in Chicago’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. While he didn’t make the team then, he’s now been brought back for another opportunity.
NBC Sports
ESPN projects this Patriots wide receiver could make Pro Bowl leap in 2022
The New England Patriots have strong depth and plenty of talent at wide receiver entering the 2022 NFL season. Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor have both returned after being brought in as free agents last offseason. New England made another excellent addition this past offseason by acquiring veteran wide receiver DeVante Parker in a trade with the Miami Dolphins. A few weeks later, the Patriots used a second-round pick to draft Baylor's Tyquan Thornton, further strengthening their wide receiver depth. And then there's Jakobi Meyers, who's actually one of the longest-tenured Patriots players at the skill positions despite debuting in 2019.
NBC Sports
Young Eagles cornerback turning heads at new position
The Eagles have a bunch of young corners battling for just a couple roster spots this summer. Josiah Scott has found a way to stick out. For the past few weeks, the Eagles’ backup nickel cornerback has been taking practice and games reps at safety. The extended look at him in a new position is probably a good boost for his roster chances.
NBC Sports
John Harbaugh: We have great respect for Joe Flacco, it’ll be different to play against him
With Jets starting quarterback Zach Wilson nursing a knee injury, Joe Flacco may start for the Jets against his former team, the Ravens, in Week One. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh looks forward to it. Harbaugh said he doesn’t know yet which Jets quarterback his team will face, but if...
NBC Sports
Isaiah Ford among early Colts cuts
The Colts have made their first round of cuts for the summer. Wide receiver Isaiah Ford is the most experienced player to get a pink slip from the club. Ford signed with the Colts in July after spending the last four seasons with the Dolphins. Ford caught one pass for...
NBC Sports
New NFL memo reminds teams to negotiate only with players, if they aren’t represented by an NFLPA-licensed agent
The memo sent Monday by the NFL to all teams reminds them not to engage in discussions with players under contract with other teams, or their representatives. That’s only part of the story. The other subject addressed by the memo entails a thornier problem for the league, its teams,...
NBC Sports
Dan Campbell learned to fight in joint practices as a player, doesn’t want it as a coach
Lions head coach Dan Campbell was once a player in the NFL and he shared some memories of his experiences in joint practices during Monday’s press conference. Campbell said that players learned to fight during those sessions “back in the day” and said the two lessons that were hammered home for him were that you always get involved in scuffles and that you always keep your head on a swivel for the next one. He would go on to play for Bill Parcells in Dallas, however, and Parcells threatened to cut any player who fought in a joint practice.
NBC Sports
Report: 76ers, Simmons settle grievance over withheld pay from missed games
From the 76ers perspective, Ben Simmons violated his contract and the CBA last season by not showing up to training camp and, later, not playing in games. Simmons said he was not mentally ready to play, which led to questions about access to updates and who was handling his mental care.
NBC Sports
Friday night’s profane chant is just a glimpse of what Deshaun Watson will hear during road games
The Browns opened the preseason with their only road game of August 2022. And the fans in Jacksonville let quarterback Deshaun Watson hear it. The three-word chant included a four-letter word, and the video went viral, with 3.3 million views so far. And if that’s the product of a preseason game in Jacksonville, what happens during the regular season in, say, Pittsburgh?
NBC Sports
Ravens cut Corey Clement, Robert Jackson
Running back Corey Clement is set to hit the open market again. According to multiple reportes, the Ravens are releasing Clement ahead of Tuesday’s deadline to shave the size of the roster to 85 players. Defensive back Robert Jackson is also being cut loose in Baltimore. Clement signed with...
NBC Sports
Patriots’ Joejuan Williams out for season
The disappointing career of Patriots cornerback Joejuan Williams has taken its worst turn yet. Williams suffered a shoulder injury and will miss the entire season, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Patriots chose Williams with the 45th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, and he hasn’t done...
NBC Sports
When will Peter Harvey issue a ruling on Deshaun Watson?
Twelve days ago, the NFL appealed Judge Sue L. Robinson’s ruling in the Deshaun Watson case. The rules require that the appeal process be expedited. Currently, it doesn’t feel as if appeals officer Peter Harvey is expediting anything. On Friday, just as the momentum was building for a...
