Nurse in L.A. Crash That Killed Six Lost Her Olympian Boyfriend to Motorcycle Crash

By Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
 4 days ago
The nurse allegedly responsible for the Los Angeles crash on Aug. 4 that killed six , including a baby and a pregnant woman heading to a prenatal checkup, had struggled after her Olympian boyfriend passed away in a high-profile motorcycle accident in 2017, the Daily Mail reports. The 37-year-old ICU nurse, Nicole Linton, had a “profound history” with mental illness, according to her attorneys. Linton, who had allegedly been involved in 13 prior accidents, was known among friends for threatening suicide after bad breakups, according to an anonymous source who spoke with Daily Mail . But the nurse hit a low point after Germaine Mason, the Olympic silver medalist she planned to marry, died in a tragic motorcycle accident in Jamaica after a night out with friend and fellow Olympian Usain Bolt, who was one of the first on the scene after the crash. Linton is accused of causing the explosive pile-up after she blew her Mercedes-Benz through a red light last Thursday at 90mph. She faces six charges of murder.

Tell the Truth
4d ago

If she had that kind of problem, all the more, she should not have a valid driver license. How come the court made the same mistakes for 13 times?!

Miranda stout
4d ago

if she is that messed up why was she a traveling ICU nurse. That's not who I want to see if my family or myself ever end up in the hospital.

Giovanni Rivera
4d ago

If she was that bad mentally, why her employer didn't rise a flag on her????? Dealing with crisis could be really hard, but why NOBODY did anything about it,,,, now she is a killer

