Aurora, IL

Kane County sheriff to host gun buyback program in Aurora

By Megan Jones, Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago

For the first time in two decades, the Kane County Sheriff’s Office will host a gun buyback program, offering people a chance to turn in their guns in exchange for a $100 gift card.

Sheriff Ron Hain said he hopes the program will help keep the community safer by taking guns off the street, decreasing the chance of accidental injuries or deaths and also the chance of the guns being stolen from homes to be used later in crimes.

From 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 27 and 28, the sheriff’s office, in conjunction with the Aurora Police Department, will hold the gun buyback program at the Kane County Health Department, 1240 N. Highland Ave. in Aurora.

The no-questions-asked amnesty event will allow anyone to turn in a firearm in exchange for a $100 gift card donated by Community Christian Church. Guns must be unloaded, operational and transported in a case, box, bag or trunk of a vehicle, organizers said.

In July, the sheriff’s office seized eight illegal firearms throughout Kane County during traffic stops or investigations, Hain said.

“This is a collaboration between the Kane County Board, Health Department and a statewide public safety group that focuses on active shooter situations and gun violence to make sure the community is as safe as possible,” Hain said of the program.

Anyone with questions about the gun buyback program is encouraged to contact Hain at 630-208-2000.

mejones@chicagotribune.com

