Montco Dad Gets Probation In College Admissions Scandal

By Nicole Acosta
 4 days ago
Robert Repella Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/inset: LinkedIn

A Pennsylvania man was sentenced in Boston on Thursday, Aug. 11 to one year of probation for bribing a Georgetown University coach into recruiting his daughter, according to the US Attorney's Office for Massachusetts.

Robert Repella, 63, of Ambler, will serve the first 25 days of his sentence in home detention, as well as complete 220 hours of community service and pay a $220,000 fine, the office said.

The former CEO of Harmony Biosciences pleaded guilty in May 2020 to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Repella agreed to pay Gordon Ernst, the head Georgetown tennis coach at the time, more than $120,000 to get his daughter accepted into the university as a new recruit for the team, prosecutors said.

Repella was not involved in the college admissions scandal led by William "Rick" Singer, which also included Ernst.

Repella first met with Ernst in August 2017 and agreed to pay him to use one of his six yearly recruitment slots for Repella’s daughter, even though her abilities were not at the level of a typical university recruit, the office said.

Repella handed Ernst a $25,000 check while on an arranged campus visit with his daughter, and another for the same amount a little more than two weeks later, the office added.

After Ernst designated Repella's daughter as one of his tennis recruits, Repella gave more money to Ernst until August 2018, including tuition payments to Ernst's daughters' private high school, prosecutors said.

Ernst previously pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 30 months in prison, two years of supervised release, and ordered to forfeit $3,435,053.

Comments / 2

Tanisha Mcdaniels
4d ago

Always a slap on the wrist for the rich even if they get time it’s only a few days

Reply
6
 

