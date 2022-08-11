ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alford, MA

Missing Massachusetts Teen Possibly In Philadelphia Area: Police

By Josh Lanier
 4 days ago
Nevaeh Mack Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Police

Massachusetts State Police said a 16-year-old girl who vanished from her home in Alford, Mass., last month could be in the Philadelphia area.

Nevaeh Mack disappeared from Berkshire County on July 29, and no one has seen her since. State police said there is reason to believe she left the state for Pennsylvania, though they did not say if there were any sightings of her there.

Mack is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs around 105 pounds, police said. She was wearing gray sweatpants, an orange or pink short-sleeved shirt, and a black-hooded American Eagle sweatshirt.

Police ask anyone with information on Nevaeh Mack's whereabouts to contact troopers at (413) 243-0600.

