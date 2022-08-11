Molly Kenyon, a 28-year resident of North Palm Beach, Florida and a former resident of Darien, passed away on Feb. 16 at the age of 91. She was the daughter of Lester and Mary Boylan and grew up in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Molly attended Stevens College and graduated from Lake Forest College with a bachelor’s degree. She taught at an elementary school in her home town of Kalamazoo.

DARIEN, CT ・ 23 HOURS AGO