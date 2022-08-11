ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darien, CT

Molly Kenyon, 91, Elementary School Teacher, Wee Burn Country Club Member

Molly Kenyon, a 28-year resident of North Palm Beach, Florida and a former resident of Darien, passed away on Feb. 16 at the age of 91. She was the daughter of Lester and Mary Boylan and grew up in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Molly attended Stevens College and graduated from Lake Forest College with a bachelor’s degree. She taught at an elementary school in her home town of Kalamazoo.
Darien Human Services Dept Accepting Donations for Gift Cards for School Supplies

The Darien Human Services Department is accepting donations of gift cards for its Back-to-School Program. — an announcement from the Darien Human Services Department. This program provides $50 worth of gift cards for school supplies to students, grades K-12, whose families receive any of the following: Darien Human Services Programs; free or reduced lunch program; a Parks & Recreation or Town Youth Commission camp scholarship; SNAP; Husky Healthcare, or services from Person-to-Person.
