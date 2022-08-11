ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Datawisp Finalizes $3.6M Round to Expand B2B No-Code Data Platform

Datawisp, a no-code data exploration platform focused on web3 and gaming, has raised $3.6 million in funding. investment round was “led by CoinFund, with participation from Spartan Capital, Mirana Ventures, Dweb3 Capital, and existing investors Play Ventures.”. For most businesses, the ability to make data-informed decisions is severely bottlenecked...
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
Digital Assets: Kraken Now Supports Trading with Basilisk (BSX)

Digital asset firm Kraken is pleased to announce that Basilisk (BSX) has begun trading on their platform. Clients can add BSX to their Kraken accounts “by navigating to Funding, selecting Basilisk, and then Deposit.” Trading with this token started on August 11, 2022. According to Kraken, here’s what...
