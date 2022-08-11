Read full article on original website
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Assets: Kraken Now Supports Trading with Basilisk (BSX)
Digital asset firm Kraken is pleased to announce that Basilisk (BSX) has begun trading on their platform. Clients can add BSX to their Kraken accounts “by navigating to Funding, selecting Basilisk, and then Deposit.” Trading with this token started on August 11, 2022. According to Kraken, here’s what...
crowdfundinsider.com
DeFi: Maven 11 Introduces Permissioned Pool with Maple Finance
Maven 11 has introduced a Permissioned Pool with assistance from Maple Finance. The initial pool size will be $40 million in USDC with a decent risk-adjusted return to investors. Initial participants for the pool include Flow Traders, Wintermute and Auros. The pool may issue loans to various borrowers with whom...
How Much Cash To Have Stashed at Home at All Times
Digital payment platforms like Venmo, PayPal and CashApp have changed the way we use and keep physical cash on hand. Most people rarely keep cash on their person, much less at home. However, there are...
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
crowdfundinsider.com
Ethereum Merge to Proof of Stake Could be Key Moment in History of Crypto, Industry Professional Says
Michael Nadeau, the Director of Ecosystem Strategy at Invenium and Founder of The DeFi Report, recently noted that the Ethereum merge to proof of stake is “setting up to be one of the most important moments in the history of crypto.”. The investing community is “bullish on the merge”...
crowdfundinsider.com
Abrdn Acquires Stake in Crypto-Asset Exchange Archax
Investment management firm abrdn (LON: ABDN) has reportedly become the largest external shareholder in the United Kingdom’s “first” regulated digital securities exchange, Archax. Terms of the transaction have not been shared publicly. Archax was established around 4 years ago in order to offer access to institutional investors...
crowdfundinsider.com
NFTs: MEXC Exchange Introduces Blue-Chip NFT Index to Lower Entry Barriers for Investors
When compared with early April 2022, the ETH price dropped from around $3579 to a low of approximately $880. But now, Ethereum has surged from the bottom to nearly $2,000 at the time of writing. If calculated in USDT, the price of the majority of “blue-chip” NFTs will declined by...
crowdfundinsider.com
Datawisp Finalizes $3.6M Round to Expand B2B No-Code Data Platform
Datawisp, a no-code data exploration platform focused on web3 and gaming, has raised $3.6 million in funding. investment round was “led by CoinFund, with participation from Spartan Capital, Mirana Ventures, Dweb3 Capital, and existing investors Play Ventures.”. For most businesses, the ability to make data-informed decisions is severely bottlenecked...
