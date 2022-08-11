ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Comments / 0

Related
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Assets: Kraken Now Supports Trading with Basilisk (BSX)

Digital asset firm Kraken is pleased to announce that Basilisk (BSX) has begun trading on their platform. Clients can add BSX to their Kraken accounts “by navigating to Funding, selecting Basilisk, and then Deposit.” Trading with this token started on August 11, 2022. According to Kraken, here’s what...
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

DeFi: Maven 11 Introduces Permissioned Pool with Maple Finance

Maven 11 has introduced a Permissioned Pool with assistance from Maple Finance. The initial pool size will be $40 million in USDC with a decent risk-adjusted return to investors. Initial participants for the pool include Flow Traders, Wintermute and Auros. The pool may issue loans to various borrowers with whom...
CREDITS & LOANS
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stablecoin#Coins#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Sec#Fiat#Linkedin
crowdfundinsider.com

Abrdn Acquires Stake in Crypto-Asset Exchange Archax

Investment management firm abrdn (LON: ABDN) has reportedly become the largest external shareholder in the United Kingdom’s “first” regulated digital securities exchange, Archax. Terms of the transaction have not been shared publicly. Archax was established around 4 years ago in order to offer access to institutional investors...
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Datawisp Finalizes $3.6M Round to Expand B2B No-Code Data Platform

Datawisp, a no-code data exploration platform focused on web3 and gaming, has raised $3.6 million in funding. investment round was “led by CoinFund, with participation from Spartan Capital, Mirana Ventures, Dweb3 Capital, and existing investors Play Ventures.”. For most businesses, the ability to make data-informed decisions is severely bottlenecked...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy