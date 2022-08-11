Read full article on original website
Related
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Trump Warns 'Terrible Things' Are About to Happen to U.S.
Trump said on Monday that Americans are "so angry" in the wake of the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago home last week.
Nuclear Secrets Already Fell Into the Wrong Hands—Trump's | Opinion
Trump is a living, breathing security hazard, whose opaque finances, history of bankruptcy and shady real estate deals, longstanding business ties with tyrannical regimes, and open fondness for Russian strongman Vladimir Putin make him vulnerable to any and all types of subversion.
'PLEASE DAD, DON’T DO IT!': Ivanka Trump’s Emotional Plea To Donald To Retire, Begs Him To Not Run For 2024
Ivanka Trump tried to convince dad Donald not to run for an unprecedented second term when she reunited with him — after spending months apart — at mom Ivana’s funeral. “Ivanka pulled Donald aside at a family gathering and had a heart-to-heart with him,” an insider exclusively tells OK!.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joe's free vacation! The Bidens take over $20m sprawling South Carolina beachfront estate owned by Democrat donor who backed Obama and Kamala - and has just donated to Liz Cheney's primary fund
Joe Biden and the First Family are enjoying a sumptuous summer getaway on a secluded island thanks to a big money Democrat donor who has had the ear of Presidents and VIPs, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal. The President and disgraced son Hunter are staying for free at a sprawling beachfront...
Washington Examiner
Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward
More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
Jim Jordan's '14 FBI Whistleblowers' Claim Met With Jokes, Skepticism
"Why would these alleged or phantom 14 FBI whistleblowers even WANT to go to Jim Jordan to report anything?" a Twitter user wrote.
Moscow Already 'Studying' Top-Secret Records From Trump Raid: Russian Media
"What's the point of searching?" a Russian television host asked, suggesting the Kremlin had already reviewed the documents.
RELATED PEOPLE
Donald Trump Flack Says Email Reveals Who Took Passports From Mar-a-Lago
A Trump spokesman says the passports were seized by agents meant to protect sensitive documents, contradicting a reported statement from the Justice Department.
President Biden Should Immediately Offer Trump an Unconditional Pardon | Opinion
To head off the disaster of being criminally prosecuted by his political opponent, President Joe Biden should offer Trump an unconditional pardon immediately.
Donald Trump Labeled a 'Flight' Risk After Saying FBI Took His Passports
Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform Monday that the FBI "stole" the passports, one of which he said was expired, during the Mar-a-Lago raid.
Jared Kushner Most Likely Mar-a-Lago Mole Behind FBI Raid: Mary Trump
The former president's niece said Friday that Kushner has been "so quiet for so many months now."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
Trump Being 'Driven Nuts' Not Knowing Who Mole Is: Ex-Federal Prosecutor
The former president is demanding the release of the "completely unredacted" affidavit used to justify the FBI Mar-a-Lago raid.
Lisa Murkowski's Chances of Beating Trump-Backed Challenger Day Before Vote
A new ranked-choice voting system in Alaska is predicted to help the incumbent Republican senator in Tuesday's primary.
Trump Hiring Atlanta Defense Attorney 'Shows He's Scared,' Strategist Says
Drew Findling, who has previously criticized Trump, said he is dedicated to defending the former president despite their political beliefs not aligning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Matt Gaetz Sparks Outrage Over Hosting High School Event: 'Absolutely Vile'
The congressman is being investigated in connection with the alleged trafficking of a 17-year-old girl. He's never been charged and has denied all accusations.
Russia 'abandons 20,000 troops' near Kherson: 'Stupid orcs' cut off as commanders flee across river in the face of Ukrainian counter-attack, governor says
Russia has abandoned 20,000 troops near Kherson in the face of a Ukrainian counter-attack, the regional governor has claimed. Vitaly Kim said Russia is relocating command posts on the west bank of the Dnipro River to the east, leaving 'stupid orcs' - his term for Kremlin soldiers - behind. Ukraine...
Beto O'Rourke's Chances of Beating Abbott With Under 3 Months to Election
Despite the Democrat breaking Texas' fundraising records, the incumbent Republican still appears to have a significant advantage.
Donald Trump 'Has to Be Worried' About Mar-a-Lago 'Mole': Prosecutor
Dave Aronberg said Saturday that the FBI must have "had someone on the inside who knew that Trump was allegedly lying about the possession of these documents."
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
105K+
Post
937M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 2