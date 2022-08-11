Cubs -1.5 (+100) vs Nationals. Other than Mike Minor of the Reds, Patrick Corbin is my favorite pitcher to fade in all of MLB. The Washington Nationals are 4-19 in his starts this year with 16 losses coming by multiple runs. His 6.06 expected ERA is the worst among all qualified starters, and Corbin didn't even make it out of the first inning in two of his last three starts.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO