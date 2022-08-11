ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (Cubs, Orioles and Mariners Set for Success)

Cubs -1.5 (+100) vs Nationals. Other than Mike Minor of the Reds, Patrick Corbin is my favorite pitcher to fade in all of MLB. The Washington Nationals are 4-19 in his starts this year with 16 losses coming by multiple runs. His 6.06 expected ERA is the worst among all qualified starters, and Corbin didn't even make it out of the first inning in two of his last three starts.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Mets considering major roster move for push into postseason

The New York Mets are reportedly considering making a significant roster move as they march to the postseason. The New York Mets are reportedly considering calling up prized infield prospect Brett Baty in the event that Luis Guillorme is placed on the injured list, per Mike Puma of the New York Post.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
FanSided

FanSided

274K+
Followers
520K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy