UH launches ‘a place for you,’ statewide campaign
The University of Hawaiʻi launched a statewide marketing campaign on August 15, 2022. “There is a place for you” encourages residents—no matter their circumstances—to consider enrolling at a UH campus and pursue a higher education. The campaign also builds awareness about the 10-campus system and how it serves all of the people of Hawaiʻi.
$148K project to digitize thousands of rare, native plant specimens
A University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa project to digitize tens of thousands of plant specimens from Hawaiʻi, across the vast Pacific Ocean and around the world, received a major boost by the National Science Foundation. The three-year, $148,882 grant will help School of Life Sciences Assistant Professor Karolina Heyduk and her team to digitize and catalog more than 55,000 plant specimens, many of which are extinct, to preserve and improve access worldwide to one of the oldest collections of Pacific plants.
Blog: To Tax or Not to Tax Sale of Food and Medicine
BLOG POSTS ARE PRELIMINARY MATERIALS CIRCULATED TO STIMULATE DISCUSSION AND CRITICAL COMMENT. THE VIEWS EXPRESSED ARE THOSE OF THE INDIVIDUAL AUTHORS. WHILE BLOG POSTS BENEFIT FROM ACTIVE UHERO DISCUSSION, THEY HAVE NOT UNDERGONE FORMAL ACADEMIC PEER REVIEW. Inflation is soaring at the highest rate since the early 1980s. Not surprisingly,...
