ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Elmira man arrested for raping helpless teen girl

By Carl Aldinger
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PnMYr_0hDs4sQo00

ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been arrested after police said he raped an incapacitated teen girl last fall.

Michael Williams, 21, was arrested by New York State Police out of Painted Post on August 9 after being extradited from Florida. Police charged Williams with raping a 15-year-old girl who was incapacitated in Addison in November 2021.

Addison man arrested for ATV theft

Williams was charged with 3rd-degree Rape: Victim Less Than 17 and Rape of a Female Physically Helpless.

He was taken to the Steuben County Jail on $1,000 cash bail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 9

fred
4d ago

That is way too low for bail. New York should be ashamed that they want him out doing this to more kids. When will the justice system actually punish people again?

Reply
16
Beautiful Nightmare
4d ago

smdh Get rid of bail reform. that's the problem. letting criminals in and out in and out creating repeaters, only to put the public at risk again and again.

Reply(1)
10
Related
WETM 18 News

16-year-old arrested for handgun possession in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A 16-year-old male was arrested earlier this week for the possession of a loaded handgun in Elmira, according to the Elmira Police Department. On August 15, 2022, officers from the Elmira Police department conducted a field interview with a 16-year-old male in the 300 block of Wallace Place after reports that […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira woman arrested for burglary

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira woman was arrested over the weekend on several criminal charges after she broke into a home, according to the Elmira Police Department. Courtney Simmons, 25, was arrested on August 13, 2022. Elmira Police said that Simmons entered a home by pushing in an air conditioner that was placed in […]
ELMIRA, NY
whcuradio.com

Stabbing suspect arrested in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca man is charged with stabbing a delivery driver over the weekend. Police say 51-year-old Shawn Fenner approached the driver seated in his truck and punched the man through the side window. The man got out of his truck, and that’s when police say Fenner stabbed the driver in his arm.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Canisteo woman arrested for animal cruelty

CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) — A Canisteo woman was arrested earlier this month on several animal cruelty charges, according to the Canisteo Police Department. Samantha Marble, 26, was arrested on August 12, 2022, after an investigation by the Canisteo Police Department and Canisteo Town Dog Control Officer for complaints of animal cruelty towards a dog. Police […]
CANISTEO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florida, NY
Addison, NY
Crime & Safety
Elmira, NY
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Addison, NY
City
Elmira, NY
City
Painted Post, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca police looking for restaurant wallet thief

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Ithaca are asking for help in finding a man accused of stealing a restaurant worker’s wallet over the weekend. Ithaca Police responded to a restaurant in the 100 block of West State Street around 5:00 p.m. for a report a theft. A worker at the restaurant told police that […]
ITHACA, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly set bed on fire during heated argument with woman

Bradford County, Pa. — A man punched a woman while she was driving and later lit her bed on fire, according to an affidavit filed on Aug. 8. Jason Michael Pangburn, 32, of Gillett was accused of assault and recklessly endangering another person after state police in Towanda investigated the Aug. 7 incident. Pangburn allegedly assaulted the woman as they traveled to their home near the 900 block of Purcell Road in Wells Township. ...
GILLETT, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#New York State Police#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
WETM 18 News

Ithaca delivery driver stabbed while waiting for order

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – A delivery driver was stabbed while waiting outside restaurant to pick up order. On Saturday, 08-13-22, at approximately 8:43 PM, Ithaca Police Officers responded to a report of a stabbing that had occurred in the 100 Block of West Green Street. Upon arrival Officers located the victim who had sustained a […]
ITHACA, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly pointed gun in the face of person during argument

Bradford County, Pa. — A Bradford County man is being held on $200,000 bail after he made a series of threats to relatives throughout the day on Aug. 2. Curtis Dylan Opdyke, 31, of Troy is accused of pointing a pistol in someone's face after an argument over computer equipment, according to an affidavit filed by Trooper Cody Delfino. Opdyke allegedly shouted at the relative while he held the pistol to their head. ...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ithaca.com

Suspect Sought For Theft Of Wallet At Restaurant

On Saturday, 08-13-22, at approximately 5:05 PM, Ithaca Police Officers responded to a report of a theft that had occurred in the 100 Block of West State Street. Upon arrival Officers located the victim who was also the employee of the restaurant at the incident location. The victim reported that prior to calling the police an unidentified male entered the restaurant and asked for a glass of water. The employee retrieved the glass of water and provided it to the suspect who drank the water before exiting the restaurant and leaving the area in an unknown direction.
ITHACA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Allegany County man arrested for attempted murder

GENESEE, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Allegany County man was arrested Thursday for an attempted murder of an 82-year-old. Police say that at approximately 6:05 p.m. Thursday, 35-year-old Shawn I. Deahn attempted to enter a home while the 82-year-old homeowner was mowing the lawn. Deahn allegedly approached the victim and began stabbing them. The victim was […]
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Police looking for missing person in Tioga County

Wellsboro, Pa. — State police at Mansfield say a 51-year-old man was reported missing around 7:20 p.m. Aug. 8. Jody Nudd, of Pheasant Hill Road in Delmar Township, is believed to be in the Wellsboro area. Police say Nudd is a white male, 5'7" tall with blue eyes. Anyone with information may contact PSP Mansfield at (570) 662-2151.
WELLSBORO, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police looking to recover handgun stolen from Tioga County residence

Nelson, Pa. — State police are investigating the theft of a handgun from a dresser drawer at a Tioga County residence. The gun, which was owned by an elderly man in Nelson Township, was reported missing shortly before 6 p.m. Aug. 8. State police at Mansfield say an unknown suspect took the handgun from a dresser drawer in the victim's bedroom. The gun is described as a black synthetic Taurus g2S 9 mm with a 3.26 barrel length. Anyone with information may contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy