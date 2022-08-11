ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sellersville, PA

beckershospitalreview.com

Tower Health taps Dr. Ann Blakenhorn as vice president of nursing

West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health has named Ann Blakenhorn, DNP, RN, vice president of nursing clinical practice, education and patient safety, the health system said Aug. 12. Dr. Blankenhorn is the former chief nursing officer at the health system's Pottstown (Pa.) Hospital. Prior to that, she was the senior director...
WEST READING, PA

