JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – There were minor injuries reported in a three vehicle crash west of Jamestown Sunday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a Toyota Corolla and Ford Edge parked at the construction zone stop light northbound on the Highway 52 Bypass just after 4 PM. A GMC Envoy was traveling northbound and failed to slow down or stop for the light. The GMC rear-ended the Ford, pushed it into the west ditch and then rear-ended the Toyota on the rear passenger side.

JAMESTOWN, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO