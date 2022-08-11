ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

U.S. attorney general says DOJ asked for public release of search warrant for Trump estate

By Jennifer Shutt
Colorado Newsline
Colorado Newsline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lDNqX_0hDs4NVd00

Then-President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort is seen on Nov. 1, 2019, in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said the U.S. Department of Justice moved Thursday to release the search warrant a federal judge issued earlier this week that allowed federal agents to enter former President Donald Trump’s residence at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

DOJ, Garland said , has ​​filed a motion in the Southern District of Florida to unseal a search warrant and property receipt, which details items taken. The motion says that Trump, who issued a public statement about the search, and his lawyers should have an opportunity to object to the DOJ proposal.

“The Department filed the motion to make public the warrant and receipt in light of the former president’s public confirmation of the search, the surrounding circumstances and the substantial public interest in this matter,” Garland said during a brief press conference, declining to take any questions.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

Garland’s comments echoed the department’s motion itself, which cited the public interest in the matter and that Trump had already publicized the search. Further secrecy was therefore unneeded, the department said Thursday in a four-page brief.

Republicans in Congress line up behind Trump after he says FBI searched Mar-a-Lago

Copies of the warrant and the FBI property receipt, Garland said, were given to Trump’s counsel, who was on site during the search.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce E. Reinhart gave Trump’s attorneys until Friday at 3 p.m. ET to respond to the government’s motion.

The search of Trump’s property by the FBI has infuriated many Republican lawmakers, who have criticized federal law enforcement for confiscating the documents as well as Garland for not being more public about the investigation.

“The country deserves a thorough and immediate explanation of what led to the events of Monday,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, said in a statement earlier this week. “Attorney General Garland and the Department of Justice should already have provided answers to the American people and must do so immediately.”

Garland said Thursday that he personally approved the decision to seek a search warrant in the matter, and that the Justice Department “does not take such decisions lightly.”

“Where possible it is standard practice to seek less intrusive means as an alternative to a search, and to narrowly scope any search that is undertaken,” he said.

Garland also rebuked the “recent unfounded attacks on the professionalism of the FBI and Justice Department agents and prosecutors.”

Garland declined to provide any additional information or to answer reporters’ questions after giving the four-minute statement, saying “federal law, long-standing department rules and our ethical obligations prevent me from providing further details as to the basis of the search at this time.”

Jacob Fischler contributed to this report.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post U.S. attorney general says DOJ asked for public release of search warrant for Trump estate appeared first on Colorado Newsline .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Colorado Newsline

Republicans in Congress line up behind Trump after he says FBI searched Mar-a-Lago

Republicans in Congress fumed Tuesday in reaction to former President Donald Trump’s Monday evening statement that the FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, his home in Palm Beach, Florida. Democrats had little to say Tuesday about the apparent search, though some defended the execution of justice regardless of a person’s political power. The massive […] The post Republicans in Congress line up behind Trump after he says FBI searched Mar-a-Lago appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
PALM BEACH, FL
Business Insider

Trump lawyer says she's told him all litigation involving the former president 'will stop' if he announces he's not running for office in 2024

A Trump lawyer said investigations into the former president would stop if he didn't run for office in 2024. The Department of Justice executed an FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, seeking classified documents. Attorney Alina Habba said the raid would increase support among Trump's base. A lawyer for Donald...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Beach, FL
Government
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Kentucky State
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

Joe's free vacation! The Bidens take over $20m sprawling South Carolina beachfront estate owned by Democrat donor who backed Obama and Kamala - and has just donated to Liz Cheney's primary fund

Joe Biden and the First Family are enjoying a sumptuous summer getaway on a secluded island thanks to a big money Democrat donor who has had the ear of Presidents and VIPs, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal. The President and disgraced son Hunter are staying for free at a sprawling beachfront...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Merrick Garland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Attorneys#Attorney General#Fbi#Public Interest#The Department#Republicans
Colorado Newsline

‘Message laundering’ turns extremist Mar-a-Lago reactions into acceptable talking points

This commentary originally appeared in The Conversation. After the FBI completed a lawful search of former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Aug. 8, 2022, conservative politicians responded with one of three strategies: silence, circumspection and attack. Many responses echoed Trump’s own framing of the search. In his Aug. 8 message he claimed his residence […] The post ‘Message laundering’ turns extremist Mar-a-Lago reactions into acceptable talking points appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Colorado Newsline

In a burned-down neighborhood, Coloradans call on Biden to declare climate emergency

Suzanne Sawyer-Ratliff and her daughter had just begun to notice a change in the sound and scent of the air outside her home on the afternoon of Dec. 30, 2021, when they received an emergency alert on their phones. After living in Superior for more than 40 years, Sawyer-Ratliff had “five to 10 minutes” to […] The post In a burned-down neighborhood, Coloradans call on Biden to declare climate emergency appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

‘These people don’t care’: U.S. Senate GOP stalls bill for veterans exposed to burn pits

WASHINGTON — Veterans and their advocates gathered outside the U.S. Capitol on Thursday for what was supposed to be a celebration, one day after a crucial Senate vote on bipartisan legislation that would expand health care and benefits to 3.5 million veterans exposed to burn pits during their deployments.  The gathering instead became a forum […] The post ‘These people don’t care’: U.S. Senate GOP stalls bill for veterans exposed to burn pits appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Colorado Newsline

Democrats in Congress press Biden to extend pause on student loans

WASHINGTON  — More than 100 congressional Democrats are urging the White House to extend the pause on student loan repayment beyond the Aug. 31 deadline. In a Thursday letter to President Joe Biden and Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, U.S. Senate and House Democrats argue that due to inflation and an ongoing coronavirus pandemic, student […] The post Democrats in Congress press Biden to extend pause on student loans appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Colorado Newsline

Colorado Newsline

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
415K+
Views
ABOUT

Colorado Newsline is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, independent source of online news. It launched in July 2020. It provides fair and accurate reporting on politics, policy and other stories of interest to Colorado readers. Newsline is based in Denver, and coverage of activities at the Capitol are central to its mission, but its reporters are devoted to providing reliable information about the environment, health care, education, the economy, the justice system, the functioning of state government, and other topics that concern readers in all parts of the state, from Lamar to Dinosaur, from Durango to Sterling. All Newsline content is free to view.

 https://coloradonewsline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy