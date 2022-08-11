Read full article on original website
Legal Marijuana Use At Home Makes November Ballot in N.D.
BISMARCK, N.D. — Supporters of legalizing recreational marijuana in North Dakota have succeeded in bringing the matter to a vote in November. New Approach North Dakota submitted more than the required valid petition signatures. Secretary of State Al Jaeger says more than 23,000 of 26,000 submitted signatures were deemed...
Gov. Burgum Wants Legislation To Ensure Opportunity To Recite Pledge of Allegiance
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — Gov. Doug Burgum wants all public schools and elected governing bodies in North Dakota to have the opportunity to recite the Pledge of Allegiance. It has become an issue after Fargo’s school board voted last week to reverse course and discontinue reciting the pledge before its meetings.
Minnesota expands free meals program to students this school year
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR) — Governor Walz says the state is expanding its free meals program to an additional 90,000 new students this school year. More than 200,000 students on Medicaid will be automatically enrolled. Minnesota is one of eight states selected for the USDA pilot program that makes...
ND State Representative using his platform to uplift at Pride event
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — State Representative Josh Boschee wants to continue to use his platform to fight for gay rights and took the opportunity at the Pride event to encourage people in the LGBTQ community to get out and vote. His speech fired up a crowd of thousands. Boschee...
