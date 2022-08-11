ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
kvrr.com

Legal Marijuana Use At Home Makes November Ballot in N.D.

BISMARCK, N.D. — Supporters of legalizing recreational marijuana in North Dakota have succeeded in bringing the matter to a vote in November. New Approach North Dakota submitted more than the required valid petition signatures. Secretary of State Al Jaeger says more than 23,000 of 26,000 submitted signatures were deemed...
POLITICS
kvrr.com

Minnesota expands free meals program to students this school year

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR) — Governor Walz says the state is expanding its free meals program to an additional 90,000 new students this school year. More than 200,000 students on Medicaid will be automatically enrolled. Minnesota is one of eight states selected for the USDA pilot program that makes...
MINNESOTA STATE
kvrr.com

ND State Representative using his platform to uplift at Pride event

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — State Representative Josh Boschee wants to continue to use his platform to fight for gay rights and took the opportunity at the Pride event to encourage people in the LGBTQ community to get out and vote. His speech fired up a crowd of thousands. Boschee...
FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy