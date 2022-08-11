Read full article on original website
Initial diagnoses can sway physicians' 2nd opinions, study suggests
Information about a patient's initial diagnosis can influence physicians offering a second opinion and may even lead to incorrect diagnoses, according to a study published Aug. 10 in JAMA Dermatology. The study, led by researchers at Los Angeles-based UCLA Health, involved 149 pathologists tasked with interpreting real skin biopsies from...
Viewpoint: COVID-19 shots saved the patient-oncologist relationship
Cancer care requires close physical and emotional interactions, but with threats of COVID-19 infection looming, many physicians lost the personal touch to patient care, oncologist Jalal Baig, MD, wrote in an op-ed for The Washington Post. The personal elements that made patient interactions meaningful only began to return after the...
Longer Paxlovid course needed to prevent rebounds, experts say
Health experts are questioning the length of Pfizer's antiviral treatment, as COVID-19 rebounds seem to exceed "rare" status, according to Time. Paxlovid is a five-day, two-drug regimen intended for those at high-risk for severe COVID-19, such as older populations and immunocompromised people. When the FDA approved it in December, Pfizer said rebounds — when a person takes Paxlovid, tests negative, then tests positive for COVID-19 again — happened among 1 to 2 percent of its study participants.
Asymptomatic monkeypox spread possible, study suggests: 4 updates
Researchers in France have detected monkeypox virus on samples collected as part of routine sexually transmitted infection screenings of aymptomatic men who have sex with men, accoring to findings published Aug. 16 in Annals of Internal Medicine. Researchers retrospectively performed monkeypox testing on anorectal swabs collected for routine STI screening....
American Heart Association, Cardiovascular Research Foundation form educational alliance
The American Heart Association and the Cardiovascular Research Foundation are forming an alliance to expand educational opportunities in cardiovascular disease and interventional therapies. The new alliance will produce joint education programs to be presented at the organizations' annual scientific meetings this fall, according to an Aug. 15 AHA news release.
Physician viewpoint: Traumatic injuries should be framed as chronic conditions
Traumatic injuries should be classified as chronic conditions to improve outcomes and recovery experiences, Juan Herrera-Escobar, MD, and Jeffrey Schneider, MD, wrote Aug. 13 in The New England Journal of Medicine. Chronic diseases are broadly defined as conditions that last a year or more and require ongoing medical attention, limit...
C. auris growing more drug-resistant, experts say
Infections caused by the fungi Candida auris and Aspergillus are becoming harder to treat with medication, experts told NBC News in an Aug. 13 report. The fungi are becoming more resistant to the class of drugs, known as azoles, frequently used to treat infections. There is now growing concern among health experts that current treatments could stop working before new ones are available.
CDC to regain control of hospital pandemic data despite criticism
TeleTracking Technologies has gathered and reported COVID-19 hospitalization data since the early days of the pandemic in 2020, but that responsibility will return to the CDC later this year, Bloomberg reported Aug. 12. TeleTracking's contract with the federal government expires Dec. 31, and the U.S. does not plan to renew....
Few cancer centers comply with price transparency law, analysis finds
Out of 63 National Cancer Institute-designated cancer centers in the U.S., only one-third are fully compliant with federal price transparency rules, according to an Aug. 10 analysis published in JAMA Surgery. The federal rule took effect Jan. 1, 2021, and requires hospitals to disclose five types of standard charges for...
UChicago Medicine names Dr. Maia Hightower chief data, technology officer
The University of Chicago Medicine has named Maia Hightower, MD, executive vice president and chief data technology officer. Dr. Hightower is the co-founder and CEO of health equity startup Equality AI. Previously, she served as chief medical information officer and associate chief medical officer at the University of Utah Health in Salt Lake City, according to an Aug. 15 university news release.
ctDNA Tests Can Provide Answers for Cancer Patients During Contrast Dye Shortage
Since JoAnn was diagnosed with stage IV lung cancer in 2016, the wife, grandmother, and educator has consistently monitored her disease to catch potential progression as early as possible. “My mantra is always the same: Stay ahead of it,” she said. Still, being proactive about her health became significantly...
AI's broken promise to 'transform' healthcare
Machine learning and AI can improve healthcare by analyzing data to improve diagnoses and target cures, but technological, bureaucratic and regulatory obstacles have slowed its progress in transforming the industry, Politico reported Aug. 15. According to medical experts, AI hasn't lived up to the hype because health system infrastructures aren't...
WHO to rename monkeypox: 5 updates
The World Health Organization is accepting proposals to rename monkeypox in an effort to align with "current best practices" for naming diseases and avoid offense to any group. The agency in an Aug. 12 statement also said it had renamed two variants of the virus using Roman numerals, doing away...
COVID-19 hospitalization plateau to last through August, forecast suggests
COVID-19 hospitalizations appear to be plateauing nationwide, a trend that will likely continue through the end of the month, CDC forecasting suggests. The nation's seven-day average of new hospital admissions was 5,792 as of Aug. 12, down from 6,099 a week prior, CDC data shows. During last winter's omicron surge, this figure topped 20,000.
Pfizer's antiviral drug could result in 'Paxlovid mouth'
Paxlovid, Pfizer's popular antiviral drug treatment, is leaving a sour taste in people's mouths, The Wall Street Journal reported Aug. 16. One of the most common side effects of Paxlovid — which is administered at home for five days, twice a day — is a mild taste disorder. In clinical trials, about 6 percent of patients experienced dysgeusia, and less than 1 percent in the placebo group experienced it.
Pfizer CEO tests positive for COVID-19
Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla, PhD, has tested positive for COVID-19, the executive said in an Aug. 15 statement on the company's website. Dr. Bourla, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, said he's experiencing mild symptoms. He is isolating and started a course of Pfizer's antiviral treatment Paxlovid. "I...
How a customizable smart hospital solution can improve patient and staff experience
Smart hospitals leverage technology and data to provide outstanding care, a differentiated patient and staff experience and operational efficiency. In a Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored by Cox Prosight, Jaiganesh Balasubramanian, director of product management for Cox Prosight, and Jenna Zayatz, director of volunteer services and programs at Phoenix Children's Hospital, discussed how digital front door solutions can address today's most pressing healthcare patient, staff and operational challenges.
Where Mayo Clinic is exploring clinical AI development
Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic is exploring artificial intelligence in a variety of areas including patient scheduling, prior authorization with payers, revenue cycle applications, radiology, cardiology, remote diagnostics and management based on healthcare sensor data, according to an Aug. 8 MIT Sloan Management Review article. Mayo Clinic created a hub for...
Polio detected in New York City's wastewater
Health officials investigating a polio case have detected the virus in wastewater in New York City, suggesting "likely" local circulation of the virus, the New York State Department of Health and the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene said Aug. 12. "For every one case of paralytic...
UC San Diego Health names new CIO
University of California San Diego Health has named Joshua Glandorf as CIO. Before being named CIO, Mr. Glandorf served the San Diego-based healthcare system as the senior director of information services. Prior to Mr. Glandorf's time at UC San Diego Health, he was the director of analytics at Stanford Children's in Palo Alto, Calif., according to UC San Diego Health.
