spectrumnews1.com
'It’s been a lifetime passion': Small Wisconsin cheesemaker wins big award
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. –– A small Northeast Wisconsin cheesemaker recently made a big splash on an international stage. Ben Shibler and his team at Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese in Kewaunee won first place for string cheese and third place for cheese curds and mozzarella whips at the 2022 American Cheese Society Awards.
WLUC
UP State Fair begins Monday evening, continues through Sunday
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The 2022 U.P. State Fair kicks off at 5:00 p.m. Monday at the U.P. State Fairgrounds in Escanaba. TV6′s Tia Trudgeon details the opening day schedule and wristband prices. The annual event is a celebration of agriculture and community. Trudgeon speaks to youth livestock exhibitors...
WLUC
Marquette native finds country music career in Nashville
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... The U.P. State Fair kicks off at 5:00 p.m., a fire on Isle Royale causes evacuations and closures, gas prices are below $4/gallon on average, and Lake Superior Youth Theatre holds a back-to-school supply drive. Plus... singer-songwriter and Marquette native Alyssa Palmer...
First 500 guests get free admission to NEW Zoo
Piggly Wiggly is paying for admission for the first 500 guests to the NEW Zoo on August 20, seniors will get in free all day on August 21.
Campgrounds close in the Upper Peninsula after large wildfire
A slew of trails and campsites are closed in the Upper Peninsula after a wildfire grew across 10 acres of land on Saturday. Early in the afternoon Saturday, staff at Isle Royale National Park received reports of a large cloud of smoke coming from an area at Three Mile campground, according to a news release on Sunday.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Water Main Being Installed Near Rippling River Resort This Week
Oberstar will be working to install water main to service Rippling River Resort in Marquette this week. The work will be occurring on the east side of M553 south of Division Street. No road closures will be needed however the shoulder will be closed and access to the multi-use path will be limited while they are working. The work is anticipated to last through August 28.
bridgemi.com
Rural Michigan fears airline route changes will be ‘disastrous’
Michigan’s small airports will lose nonstop service from Delta in September. New routes mean travelers may pay more, compete for seats and face overnight stays in Detroit or Minneapolis to make their connections. Community leaders say the changes come at a cost, especially to business recruitment. In what’s already...
Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail
It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I say that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
wearegreenbay.com
Five counties in northeast Wisconsin are experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,587,799 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,268 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,587,7991,586,117 (+1,597) Received one dose of vaccine3,771,934 (64.7%)3,771,542 (64.7%) Fully...
Michigan teen shares story of fighting off attacker now accused in 2 murders
GAASTRA, MI – An 18-year-old woman says she fought off a man who is now accused in two murders and a slew of other crimes, WLUC reports. Her description of the attacker and the vehicle he was driving helped law enforcement catch a man who allegedly committed two murders during the same week as the assault.
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - August 11 & 12, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Thursday, August 11 & Friday, August 12, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
wnmufm.org
Negaunee crash injures two
NEGAUNEE, MI— Two people were injured in a three-vehicle accident in Negaunee Friday. City Police say it happened at the intersection of US-41 and Teal Lake Avenue. A Suzuki station wagon driven by a Negaunee woman turned left into oncoming traffic. She was struck by a Chevy sedan driven by a Republic man.
thebaycities.com
Litigants’ file restraining order against the City of Menominee siting violation of city charter ordinance
Litigants suing the City of Menominee over rewarding marijuana licenses added to their filing for a restraining order alleging that the City of Menominee violated the city charter ordinance at their Monday, August 8th Special Council meeting. Where they needed five yes votes and they only had four to amend the marijuana ordinance and to add a license. The plaintiffs also allege the city violates the Open Meetings Act frequently, and the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act (MRTMA). Joslin Monahan Attorney for Plaintiff O.I. Holdings and Higher Love Corporation says, “in their application, my clients proposed to construct their headquarters for CRA compliance in the City of Menominee. They didn’t get any points for that aspect of their application, though; they didn’t get any.”
wtaq.com
Green Bay Murder Suspect’s U.P. Assault Victim Speaks Out
IRON COUNTY, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The only surviving victim of a man’s crime spree that spanned three states, including Wisconsin, says she’s lucky to be alive. Caleb Anderson, 23, is accused of murdering a person in Green Bay and then driving to Alabama and killing another person.
Marinette County man found hiding in abandoned cabin, taken into custody
NIAGARA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Niagara Police Department has provided an update on the man that barricaded himself in his residence and refused to surrender, causing US 141 to shut down for hours on August 8. According to a release, officers took 43-year-old Joshua Otto into custody without incident...
94.3 Jack FM
Authorities Investigating U.P. Drive-By Shootings
MENOMINEE COUNTY, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Upper Michigan authorities are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a pair of drive-by shootings. The shootings happened at two residence along County Road G08 in Wallace on the evening of June 24. Officials did not indicate if anyone was hurt...
radioresultsnetwork.com
