Owasco, NY

Cayuga, NY
Cayuga County, NY
Owasco, NY
WETM 18 News

Take a tour with the Finger Lakes Rail Riders

PENN YAN, NY (WETM)- Family and friends are encouraged to come out and experience rail biking for themselves. The Finger Lakes Rail Riders lets you get a workout in while also learning the history of Penn Yan and the rail system. “We showcase the pristine farm lands here and the scenery,” says tour guide Dave […]
PENN YAN, NY
WHEC TV-10

44-foot-houseboat sinks in Webster, no one injured

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A 44-foot-houseboat sunk in Lake Ontario offshore of Webster Park on Friday evening, said the U.S. Coast Guard of the Great Lakes. The Coast Guard rescued the two people on the boat and no one was injured. Both were wearing flotation devices when the boat sunk.
WEBSTER, NY
Syracuse.com

Extremely premature baby dies after woman gives birth inside jail in Syracuse

Syracuse, NY — An extremely premature newborn died earlier this month after being delivered at the jail in downtown Syracuse. The mother was being held temporarily on a misdemeanor petit larceny warrant out of the city of Syracuse when she gave birth Aug. 2 at the South State Street facility, said Sgt. Jon Seeber, a spokesperson for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, which operates the jail.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

4 restaurants fail health inspections with critical violations: July 17-30

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of July 17 to July 30, 2022. Four restaurants failed their inspections: Domino’s in North Syracuse, Dunkin’ Donuts on West Seneca Turnpike, Reef Restaurant and Bar in Memphis, and U Tea in Destiny USA.
SYRACUSE, NY
The Ithaca Voice

The bears are back in town

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—It’s been about a century in the making, but black bears have moved back into Tompkins County. Up until 10 or 15 years ago, a black bear sighting in Tompkins County was a rarity, and only now has become somewhat common. Their curious faces, large furry bodies, and their lumbering — yet purposeful — saunter have become consistently spotted on rural roadsides, on trail and security cameras, and in backyards, especially if there’s a bird feeder or another tasty meal left out.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Company news: ‘Bob’ Greene announces plans to retire from Cazenovia College

Cazenovia College announced that John Robert “Bob” Greene, professor of history and humanities, plans to retire in January 2023. Greene is currently the longest-serving faculty member with more than 42 years of service at the college. He began as a part-time instructor at Cazenovia in September of 1979 while also serving as a manager of the campus radio station, WITC-FM.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Syracuse.com

Company news: Kelsey May hired by the City of Syracuse

City of Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced the appointment of Kelsey May to director of digital services. In this role, May leads all efforts to implement new and modernize existing digital systems in city government. She is also responsible for leveraging technology that will support improvements to constituent services, and city operations and administration.
SYRACUSE, NY
