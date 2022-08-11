Read full article on original website
Potentially deadly Eastern Equine Encephalitis found in Onondaga County mosquitoes
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The rare but potentially deadly Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus has been detected in mosquitoes trapped in the Cicero Swamp, the Onondaga County Health Department said today. It’s the first sign of the virus in Onondaga County this summer. EEE was recently detected in mosquitoes in Oswego County...
39 new businesses in Central NY include eateries and multiple cleaning services
Last week, 39 new businesses filed to operate in Central New York. Thirty-one of them were in Onondaga County and eight were filed in Cayuga and Madison counties. The new businesses include two new restaurants (one is also a food truck) and several cleaning services.
RPD: Man’s body pulled from Lake Ontario
Officials say the Medical Examiner’s Office is currently working to determine the identity.
Syracuse developer eyes Watertown building for apartments, commercial space
Watertown, N.Y. — A Syracuse developer is interested in redeveloping the Globe building that has sat vacant for years. Daniel Queri, owner of Queri Development Co., is eyeing the former minimall building for 13 or 14 market-rate apartments on the second floor and about 14,000 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor.
Take a tour with the Finger Lakes Rail Riders
PENN YAN, NY (WETM)- Family and friends are encouraged to come out and experience rail biking for themselves. The Finger Lakes Rail Riders lets you get a workout in while also learning the history of Penn Yan and the rail system. “We showcase the pristine farm lands here and the scenery,” says tour guide Dave […]
WHEC TV-10
44-foot-houseboat sinks in Webster, no one injured
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A 44-foot-houseboat sunk in Lake Ontario offshore of Webster Park on Friday evening, said the U.S. Coast Guard of the Great Lakes. The Coast Guard rescued the two people on the boat and no one was injured. Both were wearing flotation devices when the boat sunk.
Have you seen this man? Deputies search for missing Upstate NY man
Boonville, N.Y. -- Deputies in Oneida County are searching for a missing man from Boonville that was last seen Tuesday evening. David A. Talerico, 48, was last seen walking through St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Boonville around 6:00 p.m., according to a news release from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.
$4.6 million home in Skaneateles: See 190 home sales in Onondaga County.
The housing market continues to be active, with 190 home sales begin recorded at the Onondaga County clerk’s office between Aug. 1 and Aug. 5. The most expensive home sold was a 2-bedroom, 2½-bath waterfront log home in the Town of Skaneateles that sold for $4,600,000.00 according to Onondaga County real estate records. The home last sold for $965,000 in 2008.
Hundreds without power after FedEx truck crashes into utility pole in Clay
Update: As of 4:30 p.m., most customers’ power had been restored, according to National Grid. Clay, N.Y. — More than 600 people in Clay were without power after a FedEx truck crashed into a utility pole shortly after 2 p.m. Monday. The truck crashed into the pole near...
What do you want Syracuse to look like after I-81 comes down? City planners want to know
The city of Syracuse is ready to ask residents how they want to redesign the neighborhoods after the state tears down the Interstate 81 overpass through downtown. City planners have invited residents to attend community design sessions, nicknamed “charrettes,” next week at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School, 416 E. Raynor Avenue.
Exclusive: Upstate, Crouse hospital officials reveal financial details of proposed merger
Syracuse, N.Y. – SUNY Upstate University Hospital won’t pay a dime up front to acquire Crouse Hospital. But the state hospital will assume the smaller nonprofit hospital’s liabilities, including about $80 million in debt.
Extremely premature baby dies after woman gives birth inside jail in Syracuse
Syracuse, NY — An extremely premature newborn died earlier this month after being delivered at the jail in downtown Syracuse. The mother was being held temporarily on a misdemeanor petit larceny warrant out of the city of Syracuse when she gave birth Aug. 2 at the South State Street facility, said Sgt. Jon Seeber, a spokesperson for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, which operates the jail.
localsyr.com
4 restaurants fail health inspections with critical violations: July 17-30
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of July 17 to July 30, 2022. Four restaurants failed their inspections: Domino’s in North Syracuse, Dunkin’ Donuts on West Seneca Turnpike, Reef Restaurant and Bar in Memphis, and U Tea in Destiny USA.
Fatal motorcycle crash on Route 7 in Afton
Yesterday, at approximately 5:44 p.m., law enforcement responded a fatal motorcycle crash on State Route 7 in the Village of Afton.
Health care is big business in Syracuse: See which jobs earn the most
Syracuse, N.Y. — All of the highest-paying health care jobs in the Syracuse metro area have average annual salaries of at least $116,000, according to a recent list from Stacker. Health care has long been one of the region’s most important industries. The city’s hospitals are some of its...
Two of four restaurant inspection failures include insects; 71 operating acceptably
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Jul. 17 through Jul. 30. This represents two weeks of data.
The bears are back in town
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—It’s been about a century in the making, but black bears have moved back into Tompkins County. Up until 10 or 15 years ago, a black bear sighting in Tompkins County was a rarity, and only now has become somewhat common. Their curious faces, large furry bodies, and their lumbering — yet purposeful — saunter have become consistently spotted on rural roadsides, on trail and security cameras, and in backyards, especially if there’s a bird feeder or another tasty meal left out.
Company news: ‘Bob’ Greene announces plans to retire from Cazenovia College
Cazenovia College announced that John Robert “Bob” Greene, professor of history and humanities, plans to retire in January 2023. Greene is currently the longest-serving faculty member with more than 42 years of service at the college. He began as a part-time instructor at Cazenovia in September of 1979 while also serving as a manager of the campus radio station, WITC-FM.
Company news: Kelsey May hired by the City of Syracuse
City of Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced the appointment of Kelsey May to director of digital services. In this role, May leads all efforts to implement new and modernize existing digital systems in city government. She is also responsible for leveraging technology that will support improvements to constituent services, and city operations and administration.
Six people - including four kids - displaced after fire on South Side, officials say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Six people were displaced after a fire in their home on the South Side of the city on Saturday, firefighters said. Firefighters arrived on the 1400 block of Bellevue Avenue at 11:35 p.m. and found a two-and-a-half-story home on fire, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department.
