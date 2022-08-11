Read full article on original website
Wichita: two murders in two days
Sheriff’s office: Driver arrested in Club Rodeo incident
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office says a driver accused of hitting at least three people and over 10 cars after a concert at Club Rodeo has been arrested.
KAKE TV
Lawrence man guilty of one count of rape against Wichita resident
LAWRENCE – Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced on Friday that a jury returned a guilty verdict on one count of rape against 22-year-old Ray C. Atkins of Lawrence. The charges stemmed from an incident involving a then 17-year-old Wichita resident who was staying at a residence located...
KWCH.com
One killed in SE Wichita shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 8:45 a.m. Police say a 40-year old man is dead in Monday morning’s shooting. The victim was hospitalized in critical condition and died at the hospital. Police say two black male suspects in dark clothing fled from the area, driving southbound in a nearby...
KAKE TV
1 critically hurt in east Wichita shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One person suffered critical injuries in a shooting in east Wichita on Monday morning. It happened at around 8 a.m. in the 5200 block of East Gilbert, which is south of Kellogg and between Oliver and Edgemoor. A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor confirmed a victim was in extremely critical condition.
KWCH.com
DA: Wichita police officer immune from prosecution in 2020 shooting
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said the incident started with some sort of fight between the driver and a woman in the parking lot. Citing the district should focus on unity and academics, the Derby School Board voted down a proposed strategic plan Monday night. 1 killed in Reno County...
mcphersonweeklynews.com
Brown pleads to second-degree reckless murder
By Jessie Wagoner Tina Brown, 35, of McPherson entered a no contest plea to second degree reckless murder and battery on a law enforcement officer. The charges are connected to the death of Kelly G. Peterson in February 2020. Peterson was found deceased in his home Feb. 24, 2020. Brown initially claimed self-defense in […]
sumnernewscow.com
Ashley Pearson charged with murder in second degree for stabbing that took place nearly 4 years ago
By Tracy McCue, Sumner Newscow — Ashley Pearson, 33, Wellington, has recently been charged with murder in the second degree (reckless indifference to the value of human life), a level 2 felony, for the stabbing of her boyfriend Kyle Hill at 1203 South A Street in Wellington on Sept. 15, 2018.
Wichita Police investigating Old Town homicide
Upon arrival, emergency crews found a man lying in the street, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Despite their efforts, the man died at the scene. No arrests have been made in the case.
Motorcycle crash in Garden City sends 2 to a Wichita hospital
Garden City Police say a motorcycle crash sent two people to a Wichita hospital.
Victim identified, 2 arrested in deadly Old Town shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The victim has been identified in the early Sunday deadly Old Town shooting, and two suspects have been arrested. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), the victim has been identified as 22-year-old Deandre Greenley, of Wichita. Wichita police say each suspect, 21-year-old Christopher Dyas and 24-year-old Saquorea Sweeney, both of […]
One man killed in Old Town shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man in his twenties is dead, after a shooting in Old Town early Sunday morning. Wichita police got a call of shots fired around 1:30 a.m. just north of Mosley and East Douglas. When officers got to the scene, they found a man in his twenties who had been shot. […]
kfdi.com
One person killed in southeast Wichita shooting
Police said a 49-year-old man died after a shooting early Monday at a southeast Wichita home. Officers were called to the 5200 block of East Gilbert, near Lincoln and Oliver, around 8 a.m. Police said the victim was in a home with several other people when two men walked into the home and shot him. The suspects than ran from the area. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.
Wellington woman accused of murder in 2018 stabbing
WELLINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A suspect is in custody nearly four years after a Wellington man was killed in a stabbing. Ashley Pearson is currently in the Sumner County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder. She is accused of stabbing 26-year-old Kyle Hill, who later died from the injuries at a hospital. According to court […]
Wichita man who murdered AutoZone employee sentenced
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Lamontae Lucas, the man who pleaded guilty to murdering an AutoZone employee in July 2020, stood in court and heard his sentence on Thursday. Lucas was sentenced to 267 months, or 22 years and three months, according to Sedgwick County officials. On June 16, 2022, Lucas pleaded guilty to one count […]
kfdi.com
Wichita Man Sentenced to Over 22 Years In Fatal 2020 Shooting
A Wichita man was sentenced to over 22 years in prison for a fatal shooting that happened in July, 2020. 20 year old Lamonte Lucas was sentenced in Sedgwick County District Court on Thursday to 267 months in prison for the shooting death of 40 year old Nick Blue. Lucas pleaded guilty to second degree murder in June.
Couple charged in connection to 2010 cold case murder
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A husband and wife are listed as codefendants in a murder case dating back to 2010. Kristopher and Candace Valadez went before a judge in Sedgwick County District Court Thursday morning. Kristopher Valadez, 32, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old German Clerici of Wichita. Clerici’s body was […]
Wichita mom to serve time after son’s 2018 death
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A woman who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of one of her infant sons has been ordered to serve jail time for violating her probation, according to a representative from the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office. Christy Rollings, 42, pleaded guilty in 2018 to involuntary manslaughter and four counts of endangering […]
KVOE
Alleged foot chase leads to arrest in Eureka
Formal charges are pending after an alleged chase in Greenwood County late last week. The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped a vehicle in Eureka on Thursday and the driver, later listed as Edmundo Cordero, allegedly fled on foot. Cordero was arrested on suspicion of interference with...
‘Killed for nothing’: Dad of slain AutoZone worker rejects shooter’s apology at sentencing
Nicholas Blue’s father told the court Thursday that, in his eyes, the man who gunned down his son was only sorry that he got caught.
