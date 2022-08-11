Read full article on original website
29 Years Ago, A 2-Year-Old Made a Chilling Claim After Her Mother Vanished Without a Trace
Andrea Lynn Hayslette lived in Surfside Beach, South Carolina with her husband Larry and their two children, 5-year-old Ryan and 2-year-old Katie. According to The Charley Project, the 29-year-old was a straight-A student at Coastal Carolina University and she worked part-time.
A McDonald's customer says a worker handed her a note telling her to 'die' after she asked about the allergens in a McFlurry
McDonald's has apologized and said that it took "appropriate action" after a customer said she was given the rude allergen information guide.
Woman refuses to cook dinner for her boyfriend after he complains about undercooked burgers and homemade mac and cheese
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I invited my boyfriend over for dinner for the first time. To make things easy, I cooked burgers on the grill. I divided up the burgers.
Woman gave birth to black and white twins and thought she was handed the wrong baby
Mother Nature never ceases to amaze. Judith Nowokocha, a photographer from Calgary, Canada, received one such surprise. In 2016 she gave birth to twins and was in utter disbelief. The reason was that one of her babies was black and the other an albino.
Caught on video: Hollywood business owner tackles man who punched, robbed pizzeria customer
A Hollywood business owner jumped into action when a customer at the pizzeria next door was punched and robbed of his wallet.The dramatic scene went down earlier this month in front of Rafallo's Pizza on La Brea in Hollywood, where residents and workers say crime is getting out of control.A man had walked up to a customer sitting at a table outside the pizzeria, then punched the customer and walked off with his wallet. He was followed by Tim Ratcliff, who owns Shin, a restaurant next to the pizzeria."When you see somebody get assaulted, I can't tell you the feeling...
People Are Freaking Out Because Kimberly J. Brown Just Shared The Alternate "Halloweentown" Ending, And It's SO Dark
"It would have been a lot to process as a kid."
'Golden Girls'-Themed Restaurant Is Opening This Weekend, With Four More Pop-Ups Planned
If you’re hungry for some “Golden Girls” nostalgia and you’re in the Los Angeles area, you might want to make some reservations. The first Golden Girls Kitchen will open Saturday in Beverly Hills, and tickets are required to secure a seat. The fast-casual pop-up restaurant is...
Tokyo Diners Nosh on Demogorgon Pasta, Eleven's Waffles at 'Stranger Things' Cafe
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese fans of the sci-fi hit "Stranger Things" can chow down on demonic pasta and rock out to retro 1980s tunes at a pop-up cafe inspired by the Netflix Inc horror drama. The shop, a partnership with local restaurant chain Pronto Corp, recently extended its run in...
