The Cleveland Cavaliers trading for Kevin Durant is generally a bad idea, but this trade takes the cake. I don’t want Kevin Durant. He’s old, slow, has a history of injuries, and has a terrible attitude. Yes, he’s still a very good scorer but he’s proven that in his prime he can’t win an NBA title without Steph Curry. So why would the Cleveland Cavaliers overpay to get him, especially with his history of being a disaster of a teammate and player?

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO