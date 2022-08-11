Read full article on original website
Fontana Herald News
Local nonprofit group that helps veterans is given $50,000 donation
Working Dogs for Warriors, a nonprofit organization based in the Rialto-Fontana area, received a $50,000 donation thanks to the San Manuel Golf Tournament recently. Yaamava’ Resort and Casino at San Manuel, in partnership with the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, raised a total of more than $400,000 during the tournament.
Fontana Herald News
Rialto teenager has been reported missing for four months
A Rialto teenager has been reported missing for four months, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Chelo Gutierrez, 17, was last seen on April 12. She may go by the name of Nevaeh or Vaeh. She is described as being Hispanic, 5 feet 3 inches tall,...
Fontana Herald News
Fire damages building in San Bernardino on Aug. 11
A fire damaged a vacant auto repair building in San Bernardino on Aug. 11, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. The incident occurred at 4:18 p.m. in the 100 block of South E Street, where firefighters found heavy smoke and fire conditions. The building, which has burned multiple...
Fontana Herald News
WEATHER UPDATE: Hot temperatures will remain in Fontana
Hot temperatures will continue in Fontana during the upcoming days, according to the National Weather Service. Saturday, Aug. 13 -- Sunny, with a high near 100. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Saturday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest...
Fontana Herald News
Man who apparently wanted to impress a woman is charged with five felonies, including throwing Molotov cocktail at her house
A 23-year-old man who apparently wanted to impress a woman is being charged with five felonies, ranging from stalking to using an incendiary device to cause an arson, according to the Montclair Police Department. On Aug. 9 at about 11 p.m., the Montclair P.D. responded to the 9000 block of...
Fontana Herald News
Two persons are arrested during DUI checkpoint in Fontana on Aug. 13
Two persons were arrested during a DUI checkpoint in Fontana on Aug. 13, according to the Fontana Police Department. The Traffic Unit conducted the checkpoint in the eastbound lanes of Baseline east of S. Heritage Circle. A total of 2,007 vehicles passed through the checkpoint, and of those, 49 were...
Fontana Herald News
Drugs and weapon are seized by police during traffic stop in San Bernardino
Drugs and a weapon were seized by police during a traffic stop in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The narcotics unit located and seized 15 pounds of methamphetamine, 3 ounces of cocaine HCL, 200 fentanyl pills, a loaded gun, and more than $1,300 in cash, police said in a Facebook post on Aug. 12.
Fontana Herald News
KVCR station gets $15 million from state
Gov. Gavin Newsom recently signed a state budget that includes $15 million to support KVCR, the inland region’s public TV and radio station. Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gomez Reyes (D-47th District) visited the KVCR studio on Aug. 12 to present a ceremonial check of state funds to the San Bernardino Community College District, which owns KVCR’s broadcast license.
Fontana Herald News
Woman is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot while driving her car in Fontana
A woman was shot and severely wounded in her car when she was caught in the crossfire between suspects who were shooting at each other during an incident in Fontana in the early morning hours of Aug. 13, according to the Fontana Police Department. At about 1 a.m., officers were...
Fontana Herald News
Two hikers, including one from Fontana, are rescued after getting stuck in mountains
Two hikers, including one from Fontana, were rescued after getting trapped in the mountains in Ice House Canyon on Aug. 13, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At about 6 a.m., Paolo Barbosa, 62, of Nuevo, Thinzar Htut, 46, of Palmdale, and Ai Tsuiki, 48, of Fontana started...
