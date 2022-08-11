ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana, CA

Local nonprofit group that helps veterans is given $50,000 donation

Working Dogs for Warriors, a nonprofit organization based in the Rialto-Fontana area, received a $50,000 donation thanks to the San Manuel Golf Tournament recently. Yaamava’ Resort and Casino at San Manuel, in partnership with the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, raised a total of more than $400,000 during the tournament.
Rialto teenager has been reported missing for four months

A Rialto teenager has been reported missing for four months, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Chelo Gutierrez, 17, was last seen on April 12. She may go by the name of Nevaeh or Vaeh. She is described as being Hispanic, 5 feet 3 inches tall,...
Fire damages building in San Bernardino on Aug. 11

A fire damaged a vacant auto repair building in San Bernardino on Aug. 11, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. The incident occurred at 4:18 p.m. in the 100 block of South E Street, where firefighters found heavy smoke and fire conditions. The building, which has burned multiple...
WEATHER UPDATE: Hot temperatures will remain in Fontana

Hot temperatures will continue in Fontana during the upcoming days, according to the National Weather Service. Saturday, Aug. 13 -- Sunny, with a high near 100. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Saturday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest...
Two persons are arrested during DUI checkpoint in Fontana on Aug. 13

Two persons were arrested during a DUI checkpoint in Fontana on Aug. 13, according to the Fontana Police Department. The Traffic Unit conducted the checkpoint in the eastbound lanes of Baseline east of S. Heritage Circle. A total of 2,007 vehicles passed through the checkpoint, and of those, 49 were...
Drugs and weapon are seized by police during traffic stop in San Bernardino

Drugs and a weapon were seized by police during a traffic stop in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The narcotics unit located and seized 15 pounds of methamphetamine, 3 ounces of cocaine HCL, 200 fentanyl pills, a loaded gun, and more than $1,300 in cash, police said in a Facebook post on Aug. 12.
KVCR station gets $15 million from state

Gov. Gavin Newsom recently signed a state budget that includes $15 million to support KVCR, the inland region’s public TV and radio station. Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gomez Reyes (D-47th District) visited the KVCR studio on Aug. 12 to present a ceremonial check of state funds to the San Bernardino Community College District, which owns KVCR’s broadcast license.
