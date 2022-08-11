Read full article on original website
Natchitoches Times
Stephens charged with aggravated arson
Investigators with the Natchitoches Police Department and the Natchitoches Fire Department arrested Billy Stephens Jr. for an aggravated arson at J.W. Thomas Apartments last month. Stephens Jr. was arrested without incident and placed in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. Original Story: The Natchitoches Fire Department is asking for the public’s...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Police find guns investigating loud party
Two Monroe men were arrested after Ruston Police responded to a large loud party last Tuesday evening. While some officers were dealing with the party, another officer was stationed at the front gate of University Club Apartments at 1201 W California Ave. to restrict entry to anyone who did not live in the apartments. A gray Dodge truck pulled into the apartments and the officer saw smoke coming from inside the cab. When the driver rolled down the window, the officer saw a large cloud of smoke coming from inside the truck and smelled the odor of suspected burning marijuana.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
UPDATE: MOORE TURNS HIMSELF INTO NPSO DETECTIVES
Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Detectives say Shumichael Moore turned himself in at approximately 4:45 pm this afternoon. He is being transported and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on 3-counts of theft, however, three additional theft complaints came in this afternoon after we released the information to the public for assistance.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NPSO ATTEMPTING TO IDENTIFY THE OWNER OF LIVESTOCK FOUND ON JOHNSON CHUTE ROAD
Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies are attempting to identify the owner of a longhorn steer recently found in the 2500 block of Johnson Chute Road near Natchitoches according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. The animal is currently being stored at Red River Livestock. If you are the owner,...
KTBS
Stabbing leads to Princeton woman's arrest
SHREVEPORT, La. -- 28-year-old woman from Princeton has been arrested for stabbing her boyfriend in Keithville over the weekend, Sheriff Steve Prator said Monday in a news release. The incident was reported to Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office just after 10 p.m. on Friday. Detectives said Wendy Bertrand stabbed her boyfriend...
KTBS
3 Sabine men indicted on drug charges
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Three Sabine Parish men indicted late last month in federal court on drug charges brings to 30 the number of federal firearm and drug indictments stemming from Sabine Parish in the past two years. Another 10 are pending, Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said Monday. The latest indictments include:
KTBS
Natchitoches man wanted on theft charges turns himself in
NATCHITOCHES, La. -- A man who reportedly bilked elderly residents out of money through a fraudulent scheme to perform construction jobs turned himself in to the Natchitoches Sheriff's Office early Friday evening. According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office, Shumichael Moore, 36, of Natchitoches is being transported and booked into...
kalb.com
Pitkin woman killed in Vernon Parish ATV crash
VERNON PARISH, La. (LSP) - Louisiana State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Webster Maricle Road west of Louisiana Highway 113 that claimed the life of Belinda R. Thompson, 62, of Pitkin. Around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, LSP responded to a crash involving a 2004...
Troubles mount for former fast-food worker who allegedly stole credit/debit card information
A Many woman is behind bars facing dozens of charges after allegedly stealing financial information from a fast-food restaurant where she briefly worked earlier this summer, according to Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell.
klax-tv.com
Body Recovered from Red River in Apparent Suicide
Alexandria, La. (August 14, 2022) – The Alexandria Fire Department assisted the Alexandria Police Department with recovery of a body from the Red River from an apparent suicide. At approximately 8:27 a.m. Sunday, APD was contacted regarding a person in the Red River near the floating dock near the...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Truck crash dumps 12,000 pounds of rock on I-49
Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Aug. 15 at 8:15 am on Interstate-49 near milepost #128 just north of the Cypress exit according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say a dump truck hauling approximately 12,000 pounds of rock was...
Natchitoches Times
Lester Moody arrested in connection with Texas jewelry store heist
A Shreveport man with ties to Natchitoches Parish, wanted in connection with a Texas jewelry store heist and other similar crimes in central and north Louisiana, was arrested during a traffic stop on I-49 near Cypress Wednesday, Aug. 10. On July 1, at approximately 1:25 p.m., Longview Police Officers (LPD)...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NPSO: Out-of-State fugitive warrant arrest
(Ajax)-A man wanted by Arizona authorities on felony narcotics charges was arrested near Ajax on Monday afternoon according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Earlier this week, the US Marshal’s Fugitive Apprehension Task Force Team contacted the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance serving an out-of-state felony drug warrants on a person identified as Terry Michael Gibson reportedly living on the Jim River Road near Ajax, La.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Gun found on GSU campus
Two men were arrested Thursday after a handgun was seen in a Grambling State University dorm room. Campus police officers responded to Tubman Hall Wednesday afternoon after a GSU employee smelled marijuana and found a firearm lying on a dresser in the room. The staffer said a suspect took possession of the firearm and fled the area before responding officers arrived.
Ruston man accused of pointing gun at victims during heated argument; assaulted girlfriend
On Friday, August 12, 2022, at approximately 7:59 AM, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to a residence on the 4000 block of Booker Street in reference to a domestic disturbance.
scttx.com
DPS Investigates Fatal Crash on FM 139
August 15, 2022 - Shelby County emergency personnel responded to a major fatal crash Sunday, August 14, 2022, on FM 139 near FM 417 involving a truck-tractor. Upon arrival, the truck-tractor involved in the incident was located just off the side of the roadway and the driver had been ejected.
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Makes Arrest for Narcotic Sales at Local Motels
Vernon Parish Sheriffs Office arrested Jaron Raynel Williams, 41, of Leesville, LA, following a Vernon Parish Narcotics Task Force investigation into complaints regarding the sale and distribution of illegal narcotics at local motels. Agents conducted surveillance at multiple locations and during the course of the criminal patrol Agents obtained information...
Lake Charles American Press
Civil rights attorney: Charges in newspaper attack should have been upgraded to hate crime, attempted murder
The jury trial for the first of two men charged in the brutal attack of American Press newspaper carrier Woodie Blanks is set to begin on Aug. 29. Douglas Paul James, 32, will appear in the 30th Judicial District Court in Vernon Parish to face charges of second-degree battery for the Dec. 17, 2021, attack of 67-year-old Blanks.
Natchitoches Times
NPSO searching for man wanted on theft charges
(Natchitoches)-Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance while they search for a Natchitoches man wanted on theft charges according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Detectives are currently looking for Shumichael Moore, B/M, 36, Hgt/508, Wgt/220, possibly bald with brown eyes with a last...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Car crashes into utility pole in Robeline
Natchitoches Parish Sheriffs Deputies, Robeline Police, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS, and Natchitoches Parish Fire District #7 responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Aug. 12 involving a utility pole on Hwy. 6 in the city limits of Robeline according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Utility...
