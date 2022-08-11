ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Madonna's Manager Said Her Career Was 'Over' After Iconic MTV Performance

By Carly Tennes
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hMgmN_0hDs27Oq00
thetonightshow/youtube

Despite its status as an iconic pop culture moment, Madonna recently revealed that her manager was initially less-than-thrilled with her “Like A Virgin” performance at the 1984 MTV Video Music Awards .

During her Wednesday appearance on The Tonight Show , the 63-year-old artist told host Jimmy Fallon that her manager said her career was “over” after she experienced a wardrobe malfunction in her now-famous white dress .

MADONNAS'S WILDEST MOMENTS THROUGH HER YEARS OF FAME — SEE THE LEGENDARY PHOTOS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QYzP3_0hDs27Oq00
thetonightshow/youtube

“I walked down these very steep stairs of the wedding cake and I got to the bottom,” the “Material Girl” songstress explained of her famous performance. “I started dancing around and my white stiletto pumps fell off.”

While the star said she initially tried to play off the footwear mishap as an intentional choice, attempting to “dive for the shoe and look like it was choreography,” it seems her efforts at smoothing over the “accident” managed to make matters worse.

“My dress flipped up and my butt was showing,” she recalled. “Can you imagine?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2phlnb_0hDs27Oq00
MTV/youtube

Madonna shared that although she “didn’t even know my butt was showing” during her time on stage, she seemingly learned of her inadvertently bold display moments later during a post-performance run-in with her manager.

MADONNA SPORTS FISHNETS WHILE ATTENDING N.Y.C. ROLLER DISCO PARTY WITH HER TWIN DAUGHTERS

"Yeah, when I went backstage, my manager told me my career was over with,” she recalled. “Those were the days when you shouldn’t show your butt to have a career. Now it’s the opposite .”

But it seems her manager's fears were largely unfounded. “Like A Virgin” marked Madonna’s first of 12 number-one songs on the Billboard Hot 100 before earning a gold certification from the RIAA the following January.

Beyond the song’s success, Madonna’s accompanying MTV performance has remained a legendary moment in pop culture, even earning the third spot on the New York Times ’ list of “60 Times” the star “Changed Our Culture.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k2oCY_0hDs27Oq00
thetonightshow/youtube

If Madonna has been perpetually unapologetic (see: “Human Nature,” “Unapologetic B***h”), it is partly because she ignited so much controversy at the beginning of her career by barely striking a match,” Jacob Bernstein , the outlet’s Styles desk reporter, wrote of Madonna’s MTV moment back in 2018. “Basically, she wore a wedding dress, while singing about the joys of sex, on a song called 'Like a Virgin.'”

Comments / 301

E-Man
3d ago

Why isn’t she in jail for threatening to blow up the White House. Remember that everyone. She offended dreamed about blowing up the White House. Rules for thee but not for me.

Reply(20)
239
Lisa Craft
4d ago

Quit wearing those silly clothes. Get a nice dress or pants outfit. Believe me, you would look a whole lot better without the fingerless gloves and crosses hanging around your neck. It was cool in the 80s, but that was a long time ago.

Reply(12)
153
l a d y
3d ago

I’ll say it again….I wish people would stop going in to their surgeons and saying, “give me the Kardashian” 🫣 I absolutely hate how all these women are starting to look weird and puffy and like carbon copies of each other

Reply(13)
93
Related
shefinds

Fans Are Calling Madonna’s Appearance On Jimmy Fallon ‘Scary’ And Begging Her To Stop With The Fillers: ‘Not A Good Look'

Madonna stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote her latest compilation record, Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones and sparked online debates between fans on everything from her rumored plastic surgery and shiny grills to her love for Kendrick Lamar. While we think the “Vogue” hitmaker, 63 looked radiant with subtle blush, nude lipstick, her signature bold eyeliner and long blonde tresses worn down, some users on Twitter were quick to guess that she had fillers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
OK! Magazine

Fans Exhausted After Britney Spears Shares Yet Another Bizarre Dancing Video

Britney Spears' fans are tired of seeing the same old social media content. The pop princess took to Instagram on Monday, August 1, to share one of her infamous dancing videos — but her followers seemed fatigued by the lack of creativity in her posts. "Red 🌹🌹🌹," Spears captioned the clip of herself rocking a bright red mini dress while dancing to "Gomd" by Sickick in her foyer. BRITNEY SPEARS' DAD JAMIE NOT BACKING DOWN FROM TRYING TO DEPOSE PRINCESS OF POPThough it looked like she was enjoying herself, loyal and devoted fans were not thrilled with the update. "Same...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Saucy Santana Shakes His Thing With ‘Booty’ Performance on ‘Fallon’

Click here to read the full article. Saucy Santana made his late-night television debut on The Tonight Show with a performance of “Booty.” Joined by a DJ and a group of dancers, the Florida rapper went all in, dancing around in an outfit with the song’s titled emblazoned over his rear end. Santana, known for his 2020 hit “Material Girl,” released “Booty” in June after teasing it on social media. The upbeat single samples the same song as Beyoncé’s momentous 2003 hit “Crazy in Love”: the Chi-Lites “Are You My Woman? (Tell Me So).” The recorded version includes an appearance by...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madonna
Person
Jimmy Fallon
RadarOnline

Olivia Newton John’s Dying Request To Pal John Travolta Revealed

The late Olivia Newton-John worried endlessly about her daughter Chloe and made a final request of her close pal John Travolta — “Please take care of Chloe after I’m gone!” Sources close to Newton-John tell Radar her concerns for Chloe spiked after 36-year-old Chloe Lattanzi blasted the COVID 19 vaccine on social media writing, “Natural medicine is the party I belong to!” Chloé added: “Sorry, but not being in favor of lockdowns, masks and vaccines does NOT make me a member of the radical right or a “radical” of any kind.”Olivia, 72, had been battling stage 4 breast cancer while...
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Post Malone Is Offering $100,000 USD to Someone Who Can Beat Him in 'Magic: The Gathering'

Post Malone is ready to shell out a $100,000 USD cash reward to anybody who can beat him in a one-on-one match of Magic: The Gathering. The gaming enthusiast, who previously announced a partnership with Magic: The Gathering, is set to select one lucky player via a Whatnot livestream on August 4 and is open to everyone; if the player chosen is not familiar with the game, Whatnot will enlist the help of expert Reid Duke to train the player for the match against Posty. The match will take place on August 11, with viewers all over the world able to tune into the live play-by-play narrated by Josh and Jimmy of The Command Zone on the Whatnot app.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtv#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Sex#Mtv Video Music Awards
Harper's Bazaar

Demi Moore Glows in a Plunging White Swimsuit: I Feel "More Alive" Than Ever

Demi Moore feels and looks incredible as ever ahead of her 60th birthday. This week, the Striptease star shared a series of stunning photos of her relaxing in her pool in a plunging white one-piece swimsuit from her Andie Swim collaboration. The nearly backless piece features a triangle cutout at the bust and thin straps that fasten at the back.
BEAUTY & FASHION
DoYouRemember?

Whoopi Goldberg Earned $60M On ‘The View,’ But Her Daughter And Grandchildren Are Making Their Own Fortune

American actor and television personality Whoopi Goldberg has become a popular face with the new generation for her role as the host of The View. She has been in the entertainment industry for a while and has many accolades to her name, including a Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album with her Broadway show Whoopi Goldberg, while her role in Steven Spielberg’s The Color Purple garnered her first Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Whiskey Riff

Dolly Parton Never Calls Her Husband Carl Dean By His Name… She Only Calls Him “Daddy”

Dolly Parton never ceases to make me laugh. She’s downright hilarious, and she always has a couple good one-liners up her sleeve for any interview she does. I’m sure that’s part of what’s kept her marriage to her husband of 55 years, Carl Dean, fresh and exciting. Though Carl chooses to intentionally stay out of the spotlight, Dolly often mentions him and what a solid marriage they’ve built over the years.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Carrie Underwood Reportedly Has A Feud With Kelly Clarkson Following Their Recent Album Releases

Singer-songwriters and American Idol winners Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson are reportedly ‘very competitive’ with each other, and possibly feuding. According to an anonymous source who recently spoke to Star Magazine, the “Before He Cheats” singer was not happy that the “Since U Been Gone” crooner dropped her cover EP, Kellyoke, the same week that her country record, Denim & Rhinestones was set to be released.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘I Dream of Jeannie’ Star Barbara Eden Said She Was ‘Careful’ Around ‘Playboy’ Desi Arnaz

I Dream of Jeannie aired in 1965, but its star, Barbara Eden, actually appeared in another iconic TV show beforehand. I Love Lucy took to the air more than a decade before Eden headlined I Dream of Jeannie. The former, starring Lucille Ball and her husband Desi Arnaz, aired its first episode in 1951 and ended in 1957. However, before it ended, Barbara Eden scored her third onscreen role in I Love Lucy. In recalling her experience on set, she had two very different takes on each half of the show’s famous couple.
CELEBRITIES
thezoereport.com

Selena Gomez’s Latest Swimsuit Look Contains A Body-Positive Message

All the glamour and pizzazz displayed in celebrity photos on social media can lead one to believe that their lives are picture-perfect. However, some stars are always here to add a dose of realness into the mix. For evidence, take Selena Gomez’s body-positive swimsuit message, which she recently shared on her TikTok account. In the seven second-long video, the singer and actor encouraged her fans to embrace their curves and body shapes.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Lisa Kudrow Said It Was "Jarring" to See Herself Next to Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox on 'Friends'

Like her on-screen character Phoebe Buffay, Lisa Kudrow exuded confidence as a budding actress in Hollywood — that is until, she landed her breakout role on Friends. This week, Kudrow spoke about feeling insecure about her body while filming the beloved sitcom alongside her real-life besties Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox during an episode of the Podcrushed podcast. "I was confident," Lisa explained, adding that she didn't deal with body issues until she watched the show back. "It wasn't until Friends that I realized, 'oh, I don't look like I thought I looked,'" she said. "And that's what was so jarring, and that's when it was like, oh, I've got to actually lose weight? I have to diet? Shoot."
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

99K+
Followers
2K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy