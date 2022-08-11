ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

spectrumnews1.com

Sanger House Gardens brings in visitors from across Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — When you step into Steve Bielk’s backyard in Milwaukee’s Historic Brewer’s Hill, you’re greeted by hundreds of plants and flowers. “We’ve got about 500 varieties of plants out here,” said Bielk. “Trees, shrubs, grasses, perennials and so on.”. Bielk and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Dog Park Takes Trails To Two Pet-Friendly Beaches

And now, for your semi-regular (non-paid) Wisconsin tourism feature. If you're enjoying the beautiful nature that Wisconsin can afford, then I recommend checking out some more sites here, here, and here. But you're most likely here for the dogs and/or the dog parks. But first a confession. I may have...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

'It’s been a lifetime passion': Small Wisconsin cheesemaker wins big award

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. – A small Northeast Wisconsin cheesemaker recently made a big splash on an international stage. Ben Shibler and his team at Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese in Kewaunee won first place for string cheese and third place for cheese curds and mozzarella whips at the 2022 American Cheese Society Awards.
KEWAUNEE, WI
wpr.org

A landmark lighthouse was vandalized in Wisconsin

In their prime, Wisconsin’s lighthouses were a beacon to sailors on the busy shores of Lake Michigan and Lake Superior, and though new technologies have relegated them to the sidelines, some say they remain essential. Last week, a century-old lighthouse in northern Wisconsin was vandalized. On the morning of...
WISCONSIN STATE
wisfarmer.com

Crave Brothers named 2022 Grand Master Cheesemaker at WI State Fair

WEST ALLIS – Team Crave Brothers won the coveted title of Grand Master Cheesemaker at the Wisconsin State Fair. The announcement was made at the start of the Blue-Ribbon Dairy Products Auction on Thurs., Aug. 11 in the Saz’s Hospitality Pavilion just prior to the auction featuring all the blue-ribbon dairy products at the fair.
WATERLOO, WI
CBS 58

Mike's wild ride: 58 times around the State Fair Ferris wheel

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin State Fair concludes today. While many families have traditions centered around the 11-day celebration of Wisconsin, CBS 58 has begun one of our own. On CBS 58 Sunday Morning, Mike Curkov shared his experiences riding the State Fair WonderFair Wheel 58 times...
WEST ALLIS, WI
1440 WROK

Wisconsin’s ‘Original’ Capital Is Now A Vacant Ghost Town

Did you know that the capital of Wisconsin would have been a little closer to Illinois if history had gone slightly different?. The town of Belmont, Wisconsin is, I think officially, a sleepy hamlet. Tucked in the southwest corner of the state, above Galena, maybe 30 miles north of the border, Belmont is officially home to 986 residents as of the 2010 census.
BELMONT, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin Tuition Promise, free tuition, UW regional campuses

MADISON, Wis. - A war for talent. That is what the University of Wisconsin System president is calling a new initiative to improve the talent pipeline. "It really is going to pay a lot of dividends for many generations," said UW-Milwaukee Chancellor Mark Mone. UW System President Jay Rothman announced...
MADISON, WI
KFIL Radio

Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail

It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I say that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Sweet corn season returns for central Wisconsin

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - Food lovers, rejoice. Sweet corn season is finally back. Sweet corn season is a yearly routine in which customers become anxious to grab some delicious, locally grown food. Many farmers around central Wisconsin have prepared months to provide fresh, locally grown foods for customers. Before that, though, farmers take several careful months preparing to provide the best food possible.
ROTHSCHILD, WI

