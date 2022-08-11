Read full article on original website
Wisconsin Restaurant Dubbed One of America’s Best Hole-in-the-Wall Pizza Joints
The term "hole-in-the-wall" can be viewed as somewhat negative. However, when I hear that word thrown around to describe a restaurant I immediately get interested. Not sure if it's because I'm always looking for a great diner that is a bit off the beaten path or if it's just the way I grew up in the inner city of Chicago, but I love a great hole-in-the-wall restaurant.
spectrumnews1.com
Sanger House Gardens brings in visitors from across Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — When you step into Steve Bielk’s backyard in Milwaukee’s Historic Brewer’s Hill, you’re greeted by hundreds of plants and flowers. “We’ve got about 500 varieties of plants out here,” said Bielk. “Trees, shrubs, grasses, perennials and so on.”. Bielk and...
Wisconsin Dog Park Takes Trails To Two Pet-Friendly Beaches
And now, for your semi-regular (non-paid) Wisconsin tourism feature. If you're enjoying the beautiful nature that Wisconsin can afford, then I recommend checking out some more sites here, here, and here. But you're most likely here for the dogs and/or the dog parks. But first a confession. I may have...
spectrumnews1.com
'It’s been a lifetime passion': Small Wisconsin cheesemaker wins big award
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. – A small Northeast Wisconsin cheesemaker recently made a big splash on an international stage. Ben Shibler and his team at Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese in Kewaunee won first place for string cheese and third place for cheese curds and mozzarella whips at the 2022 American Cheese Society Awards.
wpr.org
A landmark lighthouse was vandalized in Wisconsin
In their prime, Wisconsin’s lighthouses were a beacon to sailors on the busy shores of Lake Michigan and Lake Superior, and though new technologies have relegated them to the sidelines, some say they remain essential. Last week, a century-old lighthouse in northern Wisconsin was vandalized. On the morning of...
wisfarmer.com
Crave Brothers named 2022 Grand Master Cheesemaker at WI State Fair
WEST ALLIS – Team Crave Brothers won the coveted title of Grand Master Cheesemaker at the Wisconsin State Fair. The announcement was made at the start of the Blue-Ribbon Dairy Products Auction on Thurs., Aug. 11 in the Saz’s Hospitality Pavilion just prior to the auction featuring all the blue-ribbon dairy products at the fair.
milwaukeeindependent.com
Milton House: Wisconsin’s only remaining authenticated stop on the Underground Railroad
As enslaved people sought freedom in Canada in the mid-1800s, some passed through Wisconsin on the Underground Railroad. The secretive nature of the operation makes it difficult for historians to fully track, but existing records show how Wisconsinites lent a helping hand to those fleeing slavery in the South. The...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Reid Epstein: New York Times Reporter’s Disgraceful False Reporting About a Milwaukee Cop
“May Officer Michael Lutz rest in peace, and may Reid Epstein take his biased road show somewhere else and stay away from reporting on Wisconsin. Minimally, you should question every single fact he asserts.”. New York Times’ reporter Reid Epstein is trying to insert himself into the Wisconsin governor’s race...
What's up with how beat to hell all the Wisconsin plates are?
What's up with how beat to hell all the Wisconsin plates are? I'm new to the area and noticed many plates are obliterated. Just something I'm curious about. I previously lived somewhere with a much harsher climate so I'm not sure it's related to thatfrom bannedin48states.
15 years later, Wisconsin university’s massive Lake Michigan seawall frustrates downstream neighbors
Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox and donate to support our fact-checked journalism. Six years ago, David Spector bought an 80-year old house perched on a 120-foot bluff...
wuwm.com
Sheep, chickens & a funky campground: One small Wisconsin farm’s take on agritourism
Agritourism is a growing segment of Wisconsin’s economy. In fact, there’s an organization — the Wisconsin Agricultural Tourism Association — dedicated to growing the movement, in part, to help multi-generational families on the farms they cherish. Some serve farm-to-table meals, others create corn mazes or harvest...
CBS 58
Mike's wild ride: 58 times around the State Fair Ferris wheel
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin State Fair concludes today. While many families have traditions centered around the 11-day celebration of Wisconsin, CBS 58 has begun one of our own. On CBS 58 Sunday Morning, Mike Curkov shared his experiences riding the State Fair WonderFair Wheel 58 times...
Wisconsin’s ‘Original’ Capital Is Now A Vacant Ghost Town
Did you know that the capital of Wisconsin would have been a little closer to Illinois if history had gone slightly different?. The town of Belmont, Wisconsin is, I think officially, a sleepy hamlet. Tucked in the southwest corner of the state, above Galena, maybe 30 miles north of the border, Belmont is officially home to 986 residents as of the 2010 census.
Five fishing spots in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from PlanetWare and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great fishing spots in Wisconsin, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following locations.
Five more small towns in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from PlanetWare and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some more great small towns in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following locations.
spectrumnews1.com
'Good stewards of the land': Wisconsin brothers fight invasive species on their 150-acre plot
MT. MORRIS, Wis. — It seems like a constant battle for the Hansen brothers. The Hansen brothers were recognized as Invader Crusaders. The brothers fight invasive species on a 150-acre plot. Most invasive species outperform native plants and animals. They have few natural predators. If left unchecked, invasives can...
This Wisconsin City Was Called One Of The Ugliest In America
There seems to be a list for everything these days, Bad travel destinations, redneck towns, and now ugliest towns. A city in Wisconsin was named one of the ugliest in America in a new article. Wisconsin's Most Beautiful City. Remember how I said there is a list for everything? Well,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin Tuition Promise, free tuition, UW regional campuses
MADISON, Wis. - A war for talent. That is what the University of Wisconsin System president is calling a new initiative to improve the talent pipeline. "It really is going to pay a lot of dividends for many generations," said UW-Milwaukee Chancellor Mark Mone. UW System President Jay Rothman announced...
Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail
It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I say that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
WSAW
Sweet corn season returns for central Wisconsin
ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - Food lovers, rejoice. Sweet corn season is finally back. Sweet corn season is a yearly routine in which customers become anxious to grab some delicious, locally grown food. Many farmers around central Wisconsin have prepared months to provide fresh, locally grown foods for customers. Before that, though, farmers take several careful months preparing to provide the best food possible.
