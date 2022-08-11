Read full article on original website
Take a First Look at the Nike Air More Uptempo Slides
Continues to expand its range of footwear offerings with the latest addition to its Air More Uptempo lineup. While this time around, it is not a basketball shoe, the newest iteration pays homage to one of basketball’s greatest. A pair of the Nike Air More Uptempo Slides have surfaced...
Say Hello to the New adidas Originals NMD V3 Sneaker
Since the introduction of Adidas Originals’ forward-thinking NMD silhouette in 2015, the German sportswear trailblazer has continued to disrupt the world of sport with innovative creations that stand alone. Six years later, the Trefoil brand presents the silhouette’s third edition made for global youth with a rebellious mindset.
Take a Full Look at the OkDongsik x 다다DADA多多 Capsule Collection
Delving into the world of Food & Beverage, South Korean creative collective 다다DADA多多 has now collaborated with Seoul’s Michelin Bib Gourmand recognized restaurant, OkDongsik. The duo came together to introduce “DADA DAK GOMTANG,” an expert take on traditional Korean chicken soup. Limited to 200 servings via OkDongsik’s Seogyo location, the soup features a rich, deeply flavored broth, with moist chicken and accouterments.
Shin Sanbongi's adidas Campus ADV Unveils a Deep Green Underlayer
Team rider Shin Sanbongi made his Skateboarding debut in 2020, joining forces with the skate division to introduce his first collaboration on the Matchbreak Super. The Japanese skater ensured that the vulcanised skate shoe provided the utmost comfort and durability on and off the board by including Adituff toe caps and gum rubber outsoles for increased grip.
Burberry Unveils 'Blue Period' Collaboration
Proving the fitting intersection between manga/anime and fashion,. recently unveiled its latest collaboration with the popular series, Blue Period. Written and illustrated by Tsubasa Yamaguchi, the Kodansha Monthly Afternoon serialized manga is centered around Yatora Yaguchi, a bored with life, yet popular high schooler who find inspiration in painting and enters the beautiful yet unrelenting world of art.
EXCLUSIVE: Draya Michele Teams With PrettyLittleThing on Motocross-inspired Collection
Click here to read the full article. Draya Michele is teaming up with PrettyLittleThing on a new fashion collection. The former reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur is bringing her signature style over to the fast-fashion retailer for her first collaboration. The capsule collection is inspired by motocross and the motorcycling fashion trend, and offers various apparel pieces. The collection is also size inclusive, with sizes ranging from a U.S. 0 to a U.S. 26.More from WWDCollections Fashion for the Fall and Pre-Fall 2022 SeasonsHow Seven ESPYS Red Carpet Outfits Looked on the RunwayESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals “You know when you meet...
HUF Brings in Artist Haroshi for Friendship Inspired Capsule
HUF, Founded in 2002 by the late Keith Hufnagel, has created a collaborative collection with acclaimed artist Haroshi inspired by positivity and friendship. The collection also continues HUF’s ongoing series of projects that celebrates the brand’s 20th anniversary. HUF started the series to bring the brand’s global community together.
AGLXY Celebrates the Release of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé With a Collaborative Capsule
In honor of the release of BMW‘s latest 2 Series Gran Coupé, AGLXY has partnered with the German auto brand to explore the need for speed in an all-new collaborative collection. The newest capsule give fans a chance to step out of their comfort zone to explore unchartered...
Tiffany & Co. Launches New Tiffany Lock Bracelet Collection
Tiffany & Co. has officially launched its new “Tiffany Loc” collection, drawing from the archives to re-envision the symbolic idea of the padlock. Arriving as a token of togetherness and inclusivity, the sleek bangles feature an innovative swivel mechanism that took over a year to develop and is found in different combinations of white gold, yellow gold, rose gold, and pavé diamonds.
Dickies and Monkey Time Reconnect for Workwear Bottoms
After working together earlier this year for brightly-colored cotton basics, Monkey Time and Dickies join forces once again for more casual workwear bottoms inspired by traditional Japanese work clothes. Found in shades of khaki, teal, black, and white are a widened spin on the classic Double Knee Work Pants and Twill Japan Work Pants.
Balenciaga's Latest Statement Piece Is a $595 USD .925 Sterling Zip-Tie Bracelet
First, there was Yoon Ahn‘s AMBUSH with its zip-tie bracelet, then came Bottega Veneta’s phone cord set, Virgil Abloh’s Jacob & Co. paper clip line-up, Raf Simons’ skeleton cuffs and, soon after, Demna‘s Balenciaga tool hose clamp accessory. The world of fashion jewelry is one that explores the every day, turning the mundane and ordinary into desirable statement pieces that say “I’m anti-fashion,” even though they very much conform to its decree. Continuing this energy is Balenciaga‘s latest offering, the Logo Hoop bracelet that clearly draws from workwear aesthetics with its zip-tie design.
The adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 "Flax" is Restocking
Has had its hands full this year with a stacked lineup of adidas YEEZY releases and restocks. Recently, chaos peaked as 2022’s YEEZY Day took place with an onslaught of re-releases and new looks, including the return of the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 “Turtle Dove.” Now, yet another restock is taking place with the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “Flax” expected to drop again this fall. Originally, this pair hit shelves in February of 2020, however, it was limited to Asia and Africa as a regional exclusive alongside the “Tail Light” and “Earth” colorways.
The Nike Air Max 97 "Atlantic Blue" Receives a Neon Twist
For the Air Max 97’s Silver jubilee celebration, will be re-introducing a variety of notable pairs that already have sneakerheads far and wide eager for a chance to purchase. The Japanese bullet train-inspired silhouette will also be receiving numerous playful makeovers including a Korean homage and a Koi fish rendition.
Blackpink's Lisa, Rosé pose in 'Pink Venom' concept teasers
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackpink is teasing its new single. The K-pop stars released concept teasers Thursday for their forthcoming song, "Pink Venom." The solo teasers feature Blackpink members Lisa and Rosé, who are both seen posing near glittering black fangs. The singers wear coordinating...
Nike Air Force 1 Low Arrives in Black Suede and Orange
While summer is wrapping up, is already gearing up for the Fall season. The latest iteration to arrive for the Air Force 1 comes in a Halloween-themed colorway with reflective detailing. This offering of the Nike Air Force 1 Low is constructed in a black suede base that features mesh...
Samuel Ross' Black British Artist Grant Programme Launches for 2022
Samuel Ross, the founder and Creative Director of A-COLD-WALL*, is re-launching the eponymously titled Samuel Ross Black British Artist Grant Programme for 2022. With a focus on championing Black creatives, this fourth installment welcomes those in the fields of industrial design, graphic design, fine art, furniture, sculpture and fashion to submit their applications to become the recipient of the grant, in turn helping them to emerge in industries “where opportunity has been historically scarce for the Black British community,” per S_RA.
Atmos Celebrates the Nike Air Force 1's 40th Anniversary with 'Sneaker Heritage' by SHOES MASTER
A number of Nike silhouettes are celebrating anniversary milestones this year. While the Air Max 97 sees its 25th birthday in 2022, one of Nike’s most exemplary models will be hitting its 40-year mark: the Air Force 1. Since its release in 1982, the legendary pair has held a prolific stance in sports and music culture, never losing touch with the wearers that have made it iconic.
Billionaire Boys Club Teams Up With the New York Yankees for Limited-Edition Collection
Pharrell Williams‘ Billionaire Boys Club has teamed up with the New York Yankees for a limited-edition apparel collection. As an homage to one of the most recognizable elements of New York City, the offering consists of a denim OG fitted hat, a Stadium Satin Jacket, t-shirts and sweatpants. Dipped in the Yankees’ midnight blue, white and gray, the pieces feature co-branded detailing with the baseball team’s logos/decals, the classic Billionaire Boys Club font and a fused BBC astronaut baseball player. The Stadium Satin Jacket serves as a collection highlight with Yankees detailing on the chest and arm, the Yankees patch, a co-branded graphic astronaut on the back and the phrase “Wealth is of the heart and mind, not the pocket” on the right chest.
Air Jordan 1 Mid Split Has Surfaced in Blue and White
The Jordan Brand has revealed yet another Air Jordan 1 Mid Split colorway. This time, the shoe has arrived in mixed tri-tone hue of French Blue, Black and White. The pair is constructed in an all-leather upper and features nylon tongues that showcase a split, patchwork Jumpman design with the “Air” logo on the tag. The shoes are divided down the middle and split in white and blue, while the panels and the Swoosh branding appear in black. The shoe sits atop a sail midsole and black rubber outsole to round out the design.
