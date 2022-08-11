Read full article on original website
blufftonsun.com
Second Helpings appeals to community to fill food gap
Second Helpings, a nonprofit food rescue organization serving Beaufort, Hampton and Jasper counties, reports that the need for food has increased in 2022, as the highest rate of inflation in 40 years has significantly impacted lower-income families. At the same time, supply chain challenges have reduced the amount of food...
wtoc.com
Bulloch Co. homeowners could pay more in school taxes this year
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some homeowners in Bulloch County could be paying slightly more in school taxes this year. At a public hearing Monday, school leaders broke down the millage rate and what property owners could be paying. Local school district administrators say they’re caught in the middle between local...
wtoc.com
Students return to Ogeechee Technical College next week
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of students at Ogeechee Technical College will start a new year next week. Administrators at Ogeechee Tech say campus life will closely resemble 2019 pre-covid. But they’ll hold onto some of the changes they made because they work -pandemic or no pandemic. Students in...
wtoc.com
WIC launching electronic pilot program in Chatham Co.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coastal Health District has been chosen to pilot a new system for giving out food benefits through their WIC program. The deputy under secretary for the USDA’s Food, Nutrition and Consumer Services, Stacy Dean, visited Chatham county to celebrate the program’s launch Monday.
wtoc.com
Savannah State University offering new data analytics program
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - About 3,000 students are back in class Monday at the tiger’s den on Savannah State’s campus. And there’s a new program those students can enroll in. Driving past Savannah State, you may have seen this sign letting people know the university now has...
wtoc.com
Webstaurantstore expected to bring in more than 200 jobs Bryan Co.
ELLABELL, Ga. (WTOC) - Economic leaders say the 87 million dollar investment from WebstaurantStore will soon bring a change to the types of jobs available in north Bryan County. “213 jobs is going to be a great impact on our community.”. Food service distributor WebstaurantStore promises more than 200 jobs...
wtoc.com
Savannah State University students excited for school year with reduced COVID protocols
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Classes began for thousands of students at Savannah State University Monday. Students say they’ve been looking forward to this school year with reduced COVID protocols. The president is excited to welcome students back. They have about 600 freshmen starting college for the first time but...
WJCL
Inflation and schools: Beaufort County shares impact on student lunch prices
BEAUFORT, S.C. — As the school year begins, local districts are being impacted by inflation. “Our school nutrition program really isn’t immune to it all,” said Chief Financial Officer of the Beaufort County School District Tonya Crosby. “Pepperoni has been going up 65 percent,” she said.
wtoc.com
Forsyth Farmers Market celebrates National Farmers Market Week
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Farmers markets all around our area celebrated National Farmers Market Week Saturday. Organizers at the Forsyth Farmers Market say each year the celebration has a theme, and this year’s is “farmers markets don’t just happen”. “There are a lot of people who...
wtoc.com
Mayor of Garden City stepping down
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - The mayor of Garden City Don Bethune is resigning. According to the Mayor, it’s for personal reasons. Bethune’s last day day is Aug. 31. “Our priorities in life change from time to time. My priorities changed for personal reasons and I thought it was the right time for me to step down.”
WebstaurantStore to bring over 200 jobs, ‘strong wages’ to Pembroke
PEMBROKE, Ga. (WSAV) – Yesterday, Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that WebstaurantStore, a supplier to food service professionals around the world, will construct a new distribution facility in Ellabell, Georgia. The new facility will be located at 54 Logistics Drive and will handle the distribution of large restaurant equipment such as commercial indoor/outdoor furniture, […]
wtoc.com
Beaufort Co. students returning to the classroom
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County students have their first day of school Monday morning. Superintendent Dr. Frank Rodriguez says the biggest change is the district’s new food service program. Cafeterias in Beaufort County schools this year will work a little differently and with higher tech than when...
wtoc.com
Student who rides bus home ends up in after-school program
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a parents nightmare, not knowing where their child is. For one Savannah mother, that was her reality for several hours last week. LaToya Jordan’s five-year-old daughter was supposed to get off at a bus stop last Tuesday afternoon. But when she didn’t show up, Jordan began to panic.
wtoc.com
Organizers thrilled by turnout at new farmers market venue
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s National Farmers’ Market Week! One area market has seen growth this season, thanks to a move down the street. Organizers of the Main Street Farmers Market say the move to their new venue has been better than they could have imagined. After years...
wtoc.com
‘It’s about bringing awareness’: Unity of Savannah hosts Narcan training event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to the CDC, 75 percent of the nearly 92,000 drug overdose deaths in 2020 involved an opioid. Opioid overdoses are a growing problem and that’s why a Savannah spiritual group is taking action. Unity of Savannah hosted an event Sunday to train people how...
wtoc.com
Bryan Co. Board of Commissioners denied permit for proposed apartment complex
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County’s Board of Commissioners denied a permit for a proposed apartment complex that some caused controversy in the area. Those apartments would have added more than 200 units near Harris Trail Road and Sterling Links Way in Richmond Hill. Commissioners denied the permit in...
wtoc.com
Water lantern festival coming to Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You have the chance to light the water with beautifully decorated lanterns because one Water Lantern company is bring their festival to Savannah!. Dylan Gallup is the coordinator for the Water Lantern Festival and joined WTOC on Morning Break to tell us more about the big event.
wtoc.com
Hometown Hero: The Hearts of Compassion Clothes Closet
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A service that grew out of a need recognized at the height of the pandemic continues to help the homeless on Savannah’s Southside. Around the time when most people were feeling isolated, Trinity Lutheran Church started inviting the community in. “We saw more people coming...
blufftonsun.com
Pickleball, Parker’s and Paris perhaps part of impending boom
This edition of the Business Update is all about rejuvenation. We’re talking about folks who are taking big swings, breaking new ground and inhabiting spots across the Lowcountry that seemed like they may stay barren and uninhabited. Pickleball coming to 170? It is the fastest growing sport in America...
counton2.com
Savannah rapper arrested for wire fraud, drug possession
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah rapper is facing up to 3 decades in prison after admitting he fraudulently obtained funds meant for COVID-19 small business assistance and possessed marijuana. According to David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, Brandon Lamar Williams, 30, who performs...
